Andy McCarthy Points Out Why It Would Be Crazy for GOP to Play...
The Mainstream Media is Framing the Texas and Supreme Court Drama ALL Wrong...
Clay Travis Steps Up to Help Lefty Actress Raise Funds (But She WON'T...
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Megyn Kelly DROPS Feminists Whining About Barbie With...
Fact Checking Site 'Snopes' Story On Joe Biden's Hard Hat Goes Very 'Backwards'
Flashback: This Happened on DAY 1 of President Now Trying to Blame GOP...
Reasons Iconic SF Toy Store Closed is Another Democrat (and 'Bidenomics') Success Story
Adam Kinzinger Tries to Dunk on Ken Paxton, Steps on the Rake of...
Byron York Translates Biden's Maddening and Insane 'Border Security Negotiations' Offer
We Nominate Auron MacIntyre As Presumptive Nominee for the Best Tweet of January...
Pro Palestine Protestors Showed Up To Fetterman's House and He Let His Israeli...
'LITERALLY an Infringement': Latest Gun Control Bill in Maryland is About as Popular...
Chris Cillizza Practically Herky Jumps In Excitement Over Joe Biden's 'Be Best' Tweet
'Be Best': Biden Tries Trolling Trump but Becomes the Bully Instead

Pro Palestine Primary Teachers Rewrite 'Wheels On the Bus' and the Result is Utterly Disgusting

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:40 PM on January 27, 2024
Meme

Most of us have happy memories of learning fun songs like 'Wheels on the Bus' in nursery school or with our Moms at home. We reminisce about playing, singing and having no other cares in our life. These children won't have those fond memories. Their teachers brought a whole horrific twist to the song.

Advertisement

A pair of Brooklyn public school teachers are plying kids as young as eight with anti-Israel propaganda, twisting the classic “Wheels on the Bus” song into a hateful screed that cheers the eradication of the Jewish state, The Post has learned.

In Giuseppe Rebaudengo and Anna Battaglia’s third-grade classrooms at PS 705 in Prospect Heights, young minds are being molded into “social justice warriors,” learning from materials that morph the beloved 1939 kiddie tune into a Palestinian resistance cry called “The Wheels on the Tank.” 

“The wheels on the tanks go round and round, all through the town. The people in the town they hold their ground, and never back down,” the sick new rhyme goes, illustrated with Palestinian kids hurling rocks at Israeli tanks. 

“The bombs in the air go whoosh, whoosh, whoosh, all through the skies. From every river to every sea the people cry, cry, cry. Free Palestine till the wheels on the tanks fall off.”

The lessons are inspired by the ultra-left wing website Woke Kindergarten, including one that demeans Israel as a “made up place”  that has “settlers called Zionists who are harming and killing the Palestinian people.”

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Megyn Kelly DROPS Feminists Whining About Barbie With a Single Tweet
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

 That sounds awful. Why would anyone want their children in a classroom like this?

Show them this article. That will shut them right up.

Does that information paint Jews as terrible people who have occupied the Palestinian's homeland? Then, no.

Advertisement

Arrested in New York for this behavior? Not hardly. They'll likely be given a parade and held on people's shoulder as they praise them in streets.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BUS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE TEACHER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Megyn Kelly DROPS Feminists Whining About Barbie With a Single Tweet
Grateful Calvin
Andy McCarthy Points Out Why It Would Be Crazy for GOP to Play Along With Biden's Border BS
Doug P.
Adam Kinzinger Tries to Dunk on Ken Paxton, Steps on the Rake of History
Aaron Walker
The Mainstream Media is Framing the Texas and Supreme Court Drama ALL Wrong ... Here's Why
justmindy
Fact Checking Site 'Snopes' Story On Joe Biden's Hard Hat Goes Very 'Backwards'
justmindy
Clay Travis Steps Up to Help Lefty Actress Raise Funds (But She WON'T Like the Special Request)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Megyn Kelly DROPS Feminists Whining About Barbie With a Single Tweet Grateful Calvin
Advertisement