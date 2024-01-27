Pro Palestine Primary Teachers Rewrite 'Wheels On the Bus' and the Result is Utterly Disgusting

Most of us have happy memories of learning fun songs like 'Wheels on the Bus' in nursery school or with our Moms at home. We reminisce about playing, singing and having no other cares in our life. These children won't have those fond memories. Their teachers brought a whole horrific twist to the song.

Advertisement

Third graders in NYC are being taught this



“The bombs in the air go whoosh, whoosh, whoosh, all through the skies. From every river to every sea the people cry, cry, cry. Free Palestine till the wheels on the tanks fall off.”https://t.co/L81IHg3AWn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 27, 2024

A pair of Brooklyn public school teachers are plying kids as young as eight with anti-Israel propaganda, twisting the classic “Wheels on the Bus” song into a hateful screed that cheers the eradication of the Jewish state, The Post has learned. In Giuseppe Rebaudengo and Anna Battaglia’s third-grade classrooms at PS 705 in Prospect Heights, young minds are being molded into “social justice warriors,” learning from materials that morph the beloved 1939 kiddie tune into a Palestinian resistance cry called “The Wheels on the Tank.” “The wheels on the tanks go round and round, all through the town. The people in the town they hold their ground, and never back down,” the sick new rhyme goes, illustrated with Palestinian kids hurling rocks at Israeli tanks. “The bombs in the air go whoosh, whoosh, whoosh, all through the skies. From every river to every sea the people cry, cry, cry. Free Palestine till the wheels on the tanks fall off.” The lessons are inspired by the ultra-left wing website Woke Kindergarten, including one that demeans Israel as a “made up place” that has “settlers called Zionists who are harming and killing the Palestinian people.”

That sounds awful. Why would anyone want their children in a classroom like this?

Sometimes people still have the temerity to ask us why we're going to homeschool. https://t.co/BcdZgetVxo — Carl Rose — e/acc (@carl_s_rose) January 27, 2024

Show them this article. That will shut them right up.

I wonder if this school has taught these graders enough to be able to say the name of the river and the name of the sea to go along with this nursery rhyme it taught these kids.



Q: "Which river are you talking about? Which sea are you talking about?"



Third grader: "I dunno." https://t.co/3TBkPUSLyJ — Jinx Da Cat (@jinxdacat1) January 27, 2024

Does that information paint Jews as terrible people who have occupied the Palestinian's homeland? Then, no.

The pro-pal team praises war and genocide and want a ceasefire at the same time.



Happily Israel is going to finish the job. — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) January 27, 2024

The virus has mutated & crossed-over from Islamists to the Left: pic.twitter.com/tTDTqAxyj6 — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) January 27, 2024

Why are these jihad supporting commies teaching our children? — EJE (@sanfran_972) January 27, 2024

Advertisement

That is 100% child abuse. They should be arresting and tried as such — Hamncheze (@Hamncheze22) January 27, 2024

Arrested in New York for this behavior? Not hardly. They'll likely be given a parade and held on people's shoulder as they praise them in streets.