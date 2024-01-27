Andy McCarthy Points Out Why It Would Be Crazy for GOP to Play...
Pro Palestine Primary Teachers Rewrite 'Wheels On the Bus' and the Result is...
Clay Travis Steps Up to Help Lefty Actress Raise Funds (But She WON'T...
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Megyn Kelly DROPS Feminists Whining About Barbie With...
Fact Checking Site 'Snopes' Story On Joe Biden's Hard Hat Goes Very 'Backwards'
Flashback: This Happened on DAY 1 of President Now Trying to Blame GOP...
Reasons Iconic SF Toy Store Closed is Another Democrat (and 'Bidenomics') Success Story
Adam Kinzinger Tries to Dunk on Ken Paxton, Steps on the Rake of...
Byron York Translates Biden's Maddening and Insane 'Border Security Negotiations' Offer
We Nominate Auron MacIntyre As Presumptive Nominee for the Best Tweet of January...
Pro Palestine Protestors Showed Up To Fetterman's House and He Let His Israeli...
'LITERALLY an Infringement': Latest Gun Control Bill in Maryland is About as Popular...
Chris Cillizza Practically Herky Jumps In Excitement Over Joe Biden's 'Be Best' Tweet
'Be Best': Biden Tries Trolling Trump but Becomes the Bully Instead

The Mainstream Media is Framing the Texas and Supreme Court Drama ALL Wrong ... Here's Why

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:20 PM on January 27, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Media is 'shockingly' (not really) getting this Texas, Biden and the Supreme Court mess all wrong. Of course, they will do anything to paint a Republican Governor in a bad light.

Advertisement

An appeals court granted Texas an injunction saying CBP should not remove any more wiring except in cases of a medical emergency until the case is resolved (next hearing Feb 7th). The Supreme Court simply removed that injunction barring CBP from removing the wire (full order below). CBP has not tried to do so. The court said nothing about Texas' right to put up the wire. They said nothing about Texas needing to give CBP access to specific areas etc. Texas is not claiming to be defying the order. They are trying to resolve the case in court. 

That is what is really happening. Not exactly what the Mainstream Media is trying to feed viewers.

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Megyn Kelly DROPS Feminists Whining About Barbie With a Single Tweet
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The fact viewers feel they have to fact check and double check the Media is telling.

They've done everything they could to undermine the Supreme Court since conservatives are now in the majority.

Advertisement

Embrace the power of 'and'.

Bingo and Boom! This is exactly their plan.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BORDER GREG ABBOTT SUPREME COURT TEXAS BORDER CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Megyn Kelly DROPS Feminists Whining About Barbie With a Single Tweet
Grateful Calvin
Andy McCarthy Points Out Why It Would Be Crazy for GOP to Play Along With Biden's Border BS
Doug P.
Pro Palestine Primary Teachers Rewrite 'Wheels On the Bus' and the Result is Utterly Disgusting
justmindy
Adam Kinzinger Tries to Dunk on Ken Paxton, Steps on the Rake of History
Aaron Walker
Fact Checking Site 'Snopes' Story On Joe Biden's Hard Hat Goes Very 'Backwards'
justmindy
Clay Travis Steps Up to Help Lefty Actress Raise Funds (But She WON'T Like the Special Request)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Megyn Kelly DROPS Feminists Whining About Barbie With a Single Tweet Grateful Calvin
Advertisement