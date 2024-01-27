The Mainstream Media is Framing the Texas and Supreme Court Drama ALL Wrong ... Here's Why

The Media is 'shockingly' (not really) getting this Texas, Biden and the Supreme Court mess all wrong. Of course, they will do anything to paint a Republican Governor in a bad light.

This has to stop. This framing is not only factually false but irresponsible in that it undermines the court by wrongly suggesting Texas is just ignoring its order (it is not). pic.twitter.com/0xKFghvROG — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 27, 2024

To summarize what happened here:



Texas has been putting up wiring at the border to discourage border crossing. CBP has been taking it down, they claim to assist in apprehensions. Texas sued to stop CBP from doing that.



An appeals court granted Texas an injunction saying CBP… pic.twitter.com/iOnCHk2uKB — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 27, 2024

An appeals court granted Texas an injunction saying CBP should not remove any more wiring except in cases of a medical emergency until the case is resolved (next hearing Feb 7th). The Supreme Court simply removed that injunction barring CBP from removing the wire (full order below). CBP has not tried to do so. The court said nothing about Texas' right to put up the wire. They said nothing about Texas needing to give CBP access to specific areas etc. Texas is not claiming to be defying the order. They are trying to resolve the case in court.

That is what is really happening. Not exactly what the Mainstream Media is trying to feed viewers.

The framing of this is an editorial choice. It's a choice. Either they don't know what the order and issue is, or they do and they are lying about it.



And we're not supposed to celebrate when they hit the unemployment line? https://t.co/NHNQAe8vwa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2024

The media knows this they are simply lying because that's what they do.



Journos don't operate in good faith. They never have.



They are the enemy. They hate you, your family, and everything about American ideals. Freedom and self reliance are anathema to them. https://t.co/miy9OVNr7o — Hannibal Lecture (@AltKurtis) January 27, 2024

The fact viewers feel they have to fact check and double check the Media is telling.

They’re framing it that way because they’ve been urging blue states to ignore SCOTUS opinions they didn’t like for years now. And the next case they lose, they’ll finally do it and cite this as the precedent. https://t.co/pGL8YM4x2o — Town Moron (@townmoron) January 27, 2024

They've done everything they could to undermine the Supreme Court since conservatives are now in the majority.

Remember that the partisan media (CNN, NYT, Axios) do not rise to the occasion. They are instead the least responsible in a crisis. At great detriment to our country. https://t.co/KEk2tgBR88 — Jason Killmeyer (@JasonKillmeyer) January 27, 2024

Are these journalists really this stupid or are they just willfully propagandizing again? https://t.co/WyiLJi7wuw — Timothy Belz (@timothybelz) January 27, 2024

Embrace the power of 'and'.

And then they scratch their heads when a newspaper has to lay off staff b/c consumers stopped buying. This is a relatively uncomplicated matter to get right and yet... https://t.co/urYaPtWhMV — Dennis Logue (@DennisLogue) January 27, 2024

They can use this framing (even though false) to have other states defy the court on affirmative action, etc. — E (@theworsturl) January 27, 2024

Bingo and Boom! This is exactly their plan.