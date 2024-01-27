President Biden Says He'll Shut Down Border If Emergency Authority Bill Is Passed
Artist Billy Bragg Advocates For Censorship of Children's Books and Encounters a Scathing Takedown

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:20 PM on January 27, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

A bit of background: this panel includes a musician who advocates for removing 'offensive' words and imagery from children's literature. The woman in the video is Professor Gigi Foster. While she is 'progressive', she believes we shouldn't change an author's work even if the words are now not seen as acceptable in our lexicon.

Her name is Professor Gigi Foster. She deserves all of the props because that was a brilliant take down.

Our friends from across the pond can really take someone down with so much class.

Write your own and leave other people's work alone.

People tend to not like scolds.

Nothing like turning your back on your profession

Oh, so nothing has changed in decades. Sounds about right.

Isn't that how the Left always argues? They tell you what to believe, how to behave and what to say and if you disagree, just shut up!

