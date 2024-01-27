Artist Billy Bragg Advocates For Censorship of Children's Books and Encounters a Scathing Takedown

A bit of background: this panel includes a musician who advocates for removing 'offensive' words and imagery from children's literature. The woman in the video is Professor Gigi Foster. While she is 'progressive', she believes we shouldn't change an author's work even if the words are now not seen as acceptable in our lexicon.
Billy Bragg wants to sensor children's books..— Jonny Bell (@Jonnywsbell) January 26, 2024
Billy Bragg is a Wanker.. pic.twitter.com/k81mXIWDhD
What an astonishing clip.— Tony McDonough (@tonymc39) January 27, 2024
I don’t know who this woman is but her effortless intellectual clarity made Billy Bragg sound as dumb as soup.
And for someone who prides himself on being a progressive Bragg actually came across like a latter day Mary Whitehouse. A po-faced puritan. https://t.co/W55bp3X8g8
Her name is Professor Gigi Foster. She deserves all of the props because that was a brilliant take down.
If Bragg was any more intelligent they’d have to get the neighbours in to water him while they’re on holiday. https://t.co/odJlZRVsUW— S t e e v F l y n n. Nuisance. 💙🦁 (@steveflynn37) January 27, 2024
Our friends from across the pond can really take someone down with so much class.
Gloop was gluttony. Dahls books were allegorys and modern day Biblical lessons because he was a devout Christian. They weren't just fantastical stories, they were lessons, and parables. Gloops greed, and gluttony, was his downfall, as in real life. His desire to please his… https://t.co/bPsKyhUV34— Bo (@KingBobIIV) January 27, 2024
Recommended
Gigi Foster says it correctly, if you don’t like the old stories, write your own, don’t apply todays cultural mores to older texts. https://t.co/njdXJWZco7— Orn “Nullius in verba” Two (@orntwo) January 27, 2024
Write your own and leave other people's work alone.
There’s absolutely nothing likeable about Billy Bragg. https://t.co/WdRAwLu21l— Molly B 🐝 Unhackable Human (@OldNormality) January 27, 2024
Billy Bragg is everything he claims to fight against.— Gina Louise (@GinaLouXXCrone) January 27, 2024
And he is a massive wanker to boot. https://t.co/C9ny5EgFiM
People tend to not like scolds.
What an utter load of right old bollox. https://t.co/lpTDTC0qDr— Lord Brian Firth of Hougun Manor (@LordBriRobert1) January 26, 2024
When artists are making the case for artistic censorship, you know something has gone horribly wrong in society. https://t.co/nSKecQQiSF— Chríss (@Chriss_m) January 27, 2024
Nothing like turning your back on your profession
“Billy Bragg the folk singer & anti racist campaigner is known as the “Bard of Barking” despite the fact that he lives in a lovely big house in West Dorset. Bragg campaigned against the BNP in his native town yet lives in one of the whitest places in Europe”— Gareth Davies (@GarethDavies007) January 27, 2024
Ed West 2013 https://t.co/SL3WeiN7NR
Oh, so nothing has changed in decades. Sounds about right.
His debating technique is to repeatedly restate his opinion, taking no account of the counter arguments.— Alex Dawson (@cupperty) January 26, 2024
Strangely familiar....
Isn't that how the Left always argues? They tell you what to believe, how to behave and what to say and if you disagree, just shut up!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member