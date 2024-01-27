Fact Checking Site 'Snopes' Story On Joe Biden's Hard Hat Goes Very 'Backwards'

Clay Travis Steps Up to Help Lefty Actress Raise Funds (But She WON'T...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:20 PM on January 27, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The other day we told you about Biden and Amy Klobuchar having a beer with some hard working men. Twitter users pointed out Biden was wearing the hard hat backwards. He looked silly. Ever one to try and save Biden's credibility, fact checking site, 'Snopes', stepped in to fact check the claim.

After U.S. President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., visited a construction site in Superior, Wisconsin, on Jan. 25, 2024, to unveil the administration's $5 billion infrastructure plan, Klobuchar posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of herself, Biden and a group of construction workers celebrating in a local barroom.

Social media users not particularly friendly to the president were quick to identify what they took to be a gaffe on Biden's part: He appeared to be wearing a hard hat backwards.

The photo is genuine. And it does look, at first glance, like Biden was wearing that hard hat backwards. But after comparing it to other photos and videos of the same event, we were forced to reach the opposite conclusion: The hat on Biden's head was facing forward, bill to the front, not backward.

We identified it as the same hard hat worn by one of the construction workers Biden met that day. Here's a photo. Compare the arrangement of the stickers 

They then use the following tweet to prove their conclusion Biden was wearing the hat correctly.

Help! It's clear from the picture they provided, the man had the stickers at the back of his head. In the picture of Biden, the stickers are at the front of his head. So, he WAS wearing the hat backwards as Twitter initially claimed, yet 'Snopes' labeled it FALSE. Good gracious.

Our thoughts, exactly.

The crazy thing is 'Snopes' is a FACT CHECKING site. It is supposed to be the organization fact checking other stories and outlets to ensure they are telling the truth.

Not even once.

Obviously. 

