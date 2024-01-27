Fact Checking Site 'Snopes' Story On Joe Biden's Hard Hat Goes Very 'Backwards'

The other day we told you about Biden and Amy Klobuchar having a beer with some hard working men. Twitter users pointed out Biden was wearing the hard hat backwards. He looked silly. Ever one to try and save Biden's credibility, fact checking site, 'Snopes', stepped in to fact check the claim.

They wrote an entire article that is completely wrong https://t.co/QouFzyvk85 — Ben (@BenK84) January 27, 2024

After U.S. President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., visited a construction site in Superior, Wisconsin, on Jan. 25, 2024, to unveil the administration's $5 billion infrastructure plan, Klobuchar posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of herself, Biden and a group of construction workers celebrating in a local barroom. Social media users not particularly friendly to the president were quick to identify what they took to be a gaffe on Biden's part: He appeared to be wearing a hard hat backwards. The photo is genuine. And it does look, at first glance, like Biden was wearing that hard hat backwards. But after comparing it to other photos and videos of the same event, we were forced to reach the opposite conclusion: The hat on Biden's head was facing forward, bill to the front, not backward. We identified it as the same hard hat worn by one of the construction workers Biden met that day. Here's a photo. Compare the arrangement of the stickers

They then use the following tweet to prove their conclusion Biden was wearing the hat correctly.

Biden to unveil nearly $5 billion in new infrastructure projects https://t.co/4ZJcTSn7Vt — WCCO | CBS News Minnesota (@WCCO) January 25, 2024

Help! It's clear from the picture they provided, the man had the stickers at the back of his head. In the picture of Biden, the stickers are at the front of his head. So, he WAS wearing the hat backwards as Twitter initially claimed, yet 'Snopes' labeled it FALSE. Good gracious.

lol, they literally show a photo of the worker who's hat Biden wore... wearing it the opposite way. — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) January 27, 2024

Our thoughts, exactly.

This is incredible https://t.co/hOkGmELZOL — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 27, 2024

Yet another reason U have no sympathy for "journalists" getting laid off. They are far left partisan hacks and liars. https://t.co/fx7V72AM7Q — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 27, 2024

The crazy thing is 'Snopes' is a FACT CHECKING site. It is supposed to be the organization fact checking other stories and outlets to ensure they are telling the truth.

The picture Snopes used as “evidence” that Biden was not wearing the hard hat backwards actually confirmed Biden was wearing it backwards. Snopes still rated it as false 😂 https://t.co/MQ9SYHsini — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) January 27, 2024

No one at .@snopes has ever worn a hard hat https://t.co/yEEIF6NshK — Corey - First Ambassador to the Moon (@corysix6) January 27, 2024

Not even once.

Fact check: the demented 80 year old wore it the right way, the construction worker whose own hat it was is wrong! — Ken (@KenAndTonic) January 27, 2024

Obviously.

