Yikes! Sky News Anchor Dubs the Holocaust a 'Voluntary Relocation'

This is truly unbelievable. A 'Sky News' anchor called the Holocaust an 'voluntary relocation'. What?

I can’t believe what I’m hearing from @SkyNews.



Making comparisons between voluntary migration and Jews being rounded up and put on filthy trains for days to end up in concentration camps.@Ofcom this is despicable behaviour and deserves your attention. pic.twitter.com/0qsyse235h — Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) January 26, 2024

An apology isn’t good enough. @belledonati needs to be fired. She knew exactly what she was doing.



And even without her outrageous comparison, she was clearly partisan with her questioning and body language throughout the interview.



It’s unprofessional and beneath @SkyNews. https://t.co/gzBSZfSXpK — Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) January 26, 2024

Later, a network honcho apologized, but certainly, her deep seated feelings have been exposed.

This is one of the worst TV interviews in modern British history. Hugely offensive to the memory and families of the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.



.@SkyNews should be ashamed of this. https://t.co/WhnRQNKnOL — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) January 26, 2024

WHAT?!?



This @SkyNews reports claimed that during the Holocaust Jews had "voluntary relocation."



A disgusting distortion of history and shameful insult to the millions of Jews who were forced from their homes and sent to death camps. pic.twitter.com/Xd6RUdRpwD — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) January 26, 2024

Sky News disgracefully compared the war on Hamas to the Holocaust and have issued a full apology (both in this clip).



This is not the first time Sly News have done this. Just like the BBC, they have an anti-Israel agenda.



They should be utterly ashamed of themselves. pic.twitter.com/26beRHDZji — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) January 26, 2024

The Anti-Semitism is unbelievable.

Sky News has now apologised for the despicable comparison between the Holocaust and Gaza that @belledonati deployed today. The day before Holocaust Memorial Day. Shame on her. pic.twitter.com/97APf8oGVM — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) January 26, 2024

The only heartening thing about this is the outrage on Twitter.

This insolent interviewer from @SkyNews disgracefully drew comparisons between the situation in Gaza and the Holocaust. Shame on her pic.twitter.com/GyhkL2W1co — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) January 26, 2024

I don’t accept this apology.@SkyNews has NO RIGHT to misappropriate the Holocaust against Jewish people. Their reporting since Oct 7 has been pitiful. Something is rotten. https://t.co/466EHD4J5V — Charlotte Salomon (@SalomonSoup) January 26, 2024

It was such an egregious statement, surely many people will be unwilling to accept an apology.

@SkyNews Shame on you! You had lost your credibility months ago and earned your part to the #fakenews network. All discrimination against any race and religion is unacceptable! — Isaac Reshad (@ReshadIsaac) January 26, 2024

They blame Israel for Gaza being an "open-air prison" and at the same time, they blame Israel for wanting Palestinians to be able to leave Gaza. — raz_sauber (@raz_sauber) January 26, 2024

There is nothing Israel could do right in the eyes of these people. They are committed to find fault with Israel.

