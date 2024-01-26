Yikes! Sky News Anchor Dubs the Holocaust a 'Voluntary Relocation'

Popular Investor and Twitter Personality Calls Out Biden Administration and the Border Cri...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:30 PM on January 26, 2024
Meme

This is truly unbelievable. A 'Sky News' anchor called the Holocaust an 'voluntary relocation'. What?

Later, a network honcho apologized, but certainly, her deep seated feelings have been exposed.

The Anti-Semitism is unbelievable. 

The only heartening thing about this is the outrage on Twitter.

It was such an egregious statement, surely many people will be unwilling to accept an apology.

There is nothing Israel could do right in the eyes of these people. They are committed to find fault with Israel.

