Not so SHOCKING! Hunter Biden Borrowed More Money From Attorney Kevin Morris Than First Reported

As if the case against Hunter Biden could not get any worse, apparently he borrowed more money from Kevin Morris than previously reported.

Kevin Morris' loans to Hunter Biden totaled $6.5 million, $1.6 million more than previous estimate via ⁦@CBSNews⁩ https://t.co/HKihosZkdw — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 26, 2024

A lawyer for Hollywood attorney Kevin Morris told congressional investigators that Morris' loans to Hunter Biden exceeded $6.5 million, an amount roughly $1.6 million higher than described in earlier estimates. In a Jan. 25 letter to the general counsel of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee obtained by CBS News, Morris' attorney provided new financial information in response to follow-up questions from GOP investigators stemming from his client's closed-door deposition earlier this month. Morris' attorney confirmed a repayment schedule on the loans beginning in 2025, noting that separate attorneys negotiated an interest rate of 5%. An IRS agent involved in the Hunter Biden tax investigation told Congress in December that Morris spent approximately $4.9 million financially supporting the president's son. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately apparent. CBS News reviewed a transcript of Morris' deposition, delivered last week, in which he told the House Oversight Committee the loans began in 2020, within a month of meeting Hunter Biden at a political fundraiser for his father's presidential campaign.

Surely, Kevin has come to the conclusion he is not getting his money back. At least not from Hunter. Maybe he has some yard work Hunter can do.

If there is no intent to have them paid back aren't they better classified as a "gift" and subject to taxation? Will there be more loans to pay these taxes? Rinse and repeat. Then there is the artwork purchases.... https://t.co/v0XroZTZbA — JustTheFactsMa'am (@BalistrariaFund) January 26, 2024

Hunter is unemployed and couch surfing in the White House. Unless he is selling his 'art' for millions, he is not making money. Plus, he has lots of child support to pay.

With the Bidens it’s always ‘loans’. There’s more to this story https://t.co/ziV8m5Nr1w — Deborah Hostetter (@HostetterGmail) January 26, 2024

Why does it feel like the only way these loans are paid back is with government favors?

“loans” — Political Sock (@politicalsock) January 26, 2024

The Left are dragging the Trumps through court when the real criminals are the Bidens. If it were not so serious, this situation would be hilarious! — H R (@HRofOZ) January 26, 2024

Morris loans Hunter money…then he pays hundreds of thousands of dollars for hunters paintings and calls it even….money laundering 101… — John Devlin (@Devlinside123) January 26, 2024

What is the tax implications on a "free" multi million dollar loan? — Boaty McBoatface (@srqstockpicker) January 26, 2024

They aren't even particularly good at it.

