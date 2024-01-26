In Appreciation of Men ... Society Pushes Them Aside While They Carry the...
Twitter Pinko Angered at the Sight of a Happy Kid Earning a Little...
Popular Investor and Twitter Personality Calls Out Biden Administration and the Border Cri...
Yikes! Sky News Anchor Dubs the Holocaust a 'Voluntary Relocation'
Not so SHOCKING! Hunter Biden Borrowed More Money From Attorney Kevin Morris Than...
Planned Parenthood Makes Video Trying to Define 'Virginity' For 'Queer' People and We...
BREAKING! Trump Jury Awards Carroll an OUTRAGEOUS $83.3 Million Dollars
Ben Shapiro Launches Rap Career, Immediately Begins Obligatory Feuds With Other Artists
Courtroom Antics Get WILD During Trump Trial Today As Habba Threatened with Jail
'I Don't Believe You': Race and Ethnicity Reporter for the WaPo Reports Conveniently...
Say What? New York Law Demands Property Owners Provide Squatters With Free Utilities
Tucker Carlson Roasts Trudeau After Promise to 'Liberate Canada"
Biden Tells Netanyahu and Israel to SCALE Back Amidst Pressure From the Crazies...
The Governor of Maryland Does Not Realize Taylor Swift's Man Plays Football in...

Merrick Garland Woke Up From His Long Slumber and Realized Washington D.C. Has a Crime Problem

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:00 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

One way to know a big election is on the horizon and the Democrats do not feel confident they can win said election is announcements like this one.

Advertisement

Oh, now, they would like to do something about the violent crime in D.C. How kind of them!

That's all this is about and the voting populace should be offended they think they can win their vote so easily. Also, the fact they think people don't see right through this is hilarious.

Good question! Why are we releasing this news on a regular Friday?

Nothing is about the good of the people anymore. It's all about how it will or will no effect their next election.

Recommended

Twitter Pinko Angered at the Sight of a Happy Kid Earning a Little Extra Cash Working at Burger King
Coucy
Advertisement

Some very high ranking politician must have been scared because some regular old Congress folks were even accosted and nothing was done even then.

Advertisement

Of course you're pleased. You're a fellow Democrat. What else would you say, honestly?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BIDEN CRIME ELECTION WASHINGTON D.C. MERRICK GARLAND 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter Pinko Angered at the Sight of a Happy Kid Earning a Little Extra Cash Working at Burger King
Coucy
Ben Shapiro Launches Rap Career, Immediately Begins Obligatory Feuds With Other Artists
Grateful Calvin
Popular Investor and Twitter Personality Calls Out Biden Administration and the Border Crisis
justmindy
Yikes! Sky News Anchor Dubs the Holocaust a 'Voluntary Relocation'
justmindy
Planned Parenthood Makes Video Trying to Define 'Virginity' For 'Queer' People and We Can't Even
Coucy
Say What? New York Law Demands Property Owners Provide Squatters With Free Utilities
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter Pinko Angered at the Sight of a Happy Kid Earning a Little Extra Cash Working at Burger King Coucy
Advertisement