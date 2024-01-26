Merrick Garland Woke Up From His Long Slumber and Realized Washington D.C. Has a Crime Problem

One way to know a big election is on the horizon and the Democrats do not feel confident they can win said election is announcements like this one.

Justice Department Announces Surge of Resources to Fight Violent Crime in Washington, D.C.https://t.co/tXtA9fa72r pic.twitter.com/LPWl4xztie — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) January 26, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, now, they would like to do something about the violent crime in D.C. How kind of them!

🤣🤣 Translation: we want your vote dummies, so NOW we’ll act like we’re doing something, but once we win crime goes back to the way it is now. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 26, 2024

That's all this is about and the voting populace should be offended they think they can win their vote so easily. Also, the fact they think people don't see right through this is hilarious.

Why the big hurry? — JWF (@JammieWF) January 26, 2024

Why now? 🤔 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 26, 2024

Good question! Why are we releasing this news on a regular Friday?

While this is welcome news, to say the least, it only serves to prove that the violent crime mess in DC was entirely driven by politics to begin with, as some of us have been saying for awhile now, which is beyond shameful and revolting in itself given the victims created as a… — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) January 26, 2024

Nothing is about the good of the people anymore. It's all about how it will or will no effect their next election.

Election year is upon us — Diet Coke Trad (@bewicksong) January 26, 2024

A: Pretend there is not a problem.

B: It's an election year. Finally admit there's a problem, and they're doing something about it.

C: Find a way to blame Republicans.



We are between 2 and 3 here. — Bub pickin sports (@LegionOfDoomCTG) January 26, 2024

pic.twitter.com/nPpxNdEEuz — 2024 RE-ELECT DONALD J TRUMP MAGA (@jyparkway) January 26, 2024

Must have finally arrested the last peaceful J6 grandma. — hapncapn23 (@hapncapn23) January 26, 2024

Too bad you squandered your resources on persecuting non violent protesters from j6. For 3 years you've been doing this and letting real crime run rampant. Why try to control it now? Got too many murders I'm your neighborhoods? — Yvonne Rogers (@YvonneRoge81986) January 26, 2024

Some very high ranking politician must have been scared because some regular old Congress folks were even accosted and nothing was done even then.

Just in time for the election. — Gwendolyn (@GFWOE) January 26, 2024

Of course u will now, it's an election year. Should have been jumped in the fight last year when community members was being robbed, carjacked and killed at an alarming rate. https://t.co/mikHhdn23Z pic.twitter.com/dNmx718wow — DC REALTIME NEWS (@RealTimeNews10) January 26, 2024

Driving down violent crime requires all hands on deck with our local and federal partners to make our communities safer and more secure.



I’m pleased @TheJusticeDept is increasing resources to investigate and prosecute violent crime and carjackings in DC. https://t.co/hM4CpHUmb1 — Councilmember Brooke Pinto (@CMBrookePinto) January 26, 2024

Advertisement

Of course you're pleased. You're a fellow Democrat. What else would you say, honestly?