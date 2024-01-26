Popular Investor and Twitter Personality Calls Out Biden Administration and the Border Crisis

Codie Sanchez is a businesswoman, investor, disruptor, and also has a popular account on Twitter. She tweets mainly about investing and how to get rich. What is not to love? Today, she finally delved into a topic a bit new to her brand. The topic was border security and ultimately how it effects all facets of society.

I don’t post politics. But this is too important.



The Texas border.@elonmusk @BillAckman & former FBI all asking why Biden administration is not letting the national guard, guard the nation?



This is how nations fall.



I know it’s hard enough in our business and just… — Codie Sanchez (@Codie_Sanchez) January 26, 2024

At this point I also don’t know how this isn’t treason. pic.twitter.com/L8emjcHLGP — Codie Sanchez (@Codie_Sanchez) January 26, 2024

It's a relief to start to see younger people with reach really begin to educate their audience about why this is an issue.

When business leaders start speaking up, it's no longer a "partisan issue". This isn't hard. Sovereign nations should have secure borders. https://t.co/NVIJQedCwn — Allen Fuller (@allenfuller) January 26, 2024

It is hard to understand why the Biden administration is actively trying to facilitate illegal immigration at our southern border.



This is a different discussion than growing LEGAL immigration.



The ramifications of this will not immediately be felt, but they will be severe. https://t.co/qtiyVRaz4T — Ben (@BCD123_) January 26, 2024

Excellent point. Few people in this conversation want to disrupt LEGAL immigration. It's important to many sectors to have brilliant folks from around the world have access to work and research in the US. Well managed immigration is not people walking over the border.

We need more people like @Codie_Sanchez who are courageous enough to step out of their niche of business and call out this Illegal invasion for what it is. Because if you don't, your business may be rendered moot in the next few years...along with your Country.



STAND WITH TEXAS!… https://t.co/7TsuMdNuTi — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) January 26, 2024

A few months ago, Codie was saying recession was imminent.



But now, she's saying it's a problem people are dying to get into the Biden economy. https://t.co/h3a7ykVZXP — Abe Connally (@abeconnally) January 26, 2024

Both things can be true, of course. America's poverty and squalor is middle class living in many countries and societies. You cannot judge one by the other.

If you really think the government was trying to keep you “safe” the past 4 years, then I don’t know what to tell you.



They actually want the exact opposite.



The most powerful politicians want you unsafe and dependent on them.



Period. https://t.co/UGFBNV580o — Jonathan Kogan (@Kogz) January 26, 2024

All one has to do is look at the leaders who wanted to mask us and put an unproven 'vaccine' in our arms as fast as possible.

This post is offensive and is motivated by greed.



Placing the blame on President Biden, calling this treason… take your head out of your designer bag and pick up a book on the decades of failed US policies that have forced people from their home countries.



Delete this post. https://t.co/T5G3XJF7jb — X is a vampire (@julieannewells) January 26, 2024

Of course, the Biden stans in her comments were very upset she dared bring up this failure of his administration. 'Delete this post' at the end was the best part. Demanding she only write on Twitter what they approve.

As much as some may not like it, it absolutely is.

