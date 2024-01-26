Popular Investor and Twitter Personality Calls Out Biden Administration and the Border Crisis

Yikes! Sky News Anchor Dubs the Holocaust a 'Voluntary Relocation'
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

Codie Sanchez is a businesswoman, investor, disruptor, and also has a popular account on Twitter. She tweets mainly about investing and how to get rich. What is not to love? Today, she finally delved into a topic a bit new to her brand. The topic was border security and ultimately how it effects all facets of society.

It's a relief to start to see younger people with reach really begin to educate their audience about why this is an issue.

Excellent point. Few people in this conversation want to disrupt LEGAL immigration. It's important to many sectors to have brilliant folks from around the world have access to work and research in the US. Well managed immigration is not people walking over the border.

Both things can be true, of course. America's poverty and squalor is middle class living in many countries and societies. You cannot judge one by the other.

All one has to do is look at the leaders who wanted to mask us and put an unproven 'vaccine' in our arms as fast as possible.

Of course, the Biden stans in her comments were very upset she dared bring up this failure of his administration. 'Delete this post' at the end was the best part. Demanding she only write on Twitter what they approve.

As much as some may not like it, it absolutely is.

