Shocker! Time to Change His Name to Fetter'ZYN'? John Fetterman Appears to Stand On the Side of Freedom

Fetterman continues to act like a normal American and it is pretty stunning. To the great relief of many Americans, he thinks Congress should leave the Zyn alone.

the red-pilling of @SenFettermanPA continues, as he bucks @SenSchumer’s crackdown on #ZYN:



“I’m going to err on the side of more freedom […] there’s bigger issues to address.”



welcome to the team, john pic.twitter.com/EnXLNaCyfv — blayne c. (@blaynecs) January 25, 2024

It's absolutely an issue of freedom.

bro sought help for mental illness and came out a republican https://t.co/dwobGoabzk — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 25, 2024

So, apparently, all we need to do is get mental health counseling for all the Senate Democrats and then our country can get back to running like a proper nation?

I have never been more wrong about a politician in my life and I’m happy to own that. 👑 https://t.co/hKfGQbP1n6 — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 25, 2024

God bless it, he never misses now! https://t.co/BWX7SKGsop — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 25, 2024

I FREAKING LOVE MONGO NOW. https://t.co/I0a7RUb6g3 — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 25, 2024

He is now a national treasure.

I can't help liking this guy. https://t.co/DE2MoBzxGJ — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 25, 2024

He deserves the warm feelings.

Can any of you honestly say that you expected Oprah’s quack friend to be better than this guy has turned out?

Not me. https://t.co/1FRTz9wueY — Marty (@martyguthrie) January 25, 2024

If progressives knew how his worldview would evolve I suspect they may not have been so supportive of his post-stroke candidacy https://t.co/DFbflyr2Dq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 25, 2024

Me and the homies waiting for John’s next banger statement: https://t.co/cwJi95dIaK pic.twitter.com/LXCHSOhOKh — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) January 25, 2024

Unbelievably encouraging. Zyn is one of *many* products with the same kind of risk profile. They have proven to be incredibly effective in helping people significantly reduce cigarette use and quit entirely. Millions of lives and billions of public health dollars can be saved. https://t.co/87Ophqqcel — Patrick Hedger (@pat_hedger) January 25, 2024

Save public health dollars, you say? You mean like save the tax payer money? Oh, why would Congress want to do something like save money and help people quit smoking.

Dr. Oz would have been on the wrong side of this https://t.co/tGABK6oWSP — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) January 25, 2024

Who had @SenFettermanPA as a common-sense moderate? Not me. I'd say he represents the Keystone State very well. We need more like him on both sides of the aisle. https://t.co/uGNT3sB7PD — 🇺🇸 Sheriff Darren White (Ret.) 🇮🇪 🇺🇦 (@darrenPwhite) January 25, 2024

Fetterman, the last blue dog dem https://t.co/lu1WhM32tR — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) January 25, 2024

You are never going to go wrong with erring on the side of freedom, Senator. https://t.co/A8l6ZfmBiQ — Philip Singleton (@Philip4Liberty) January 25, 2024

That's a good word.

