'The Messenger' Claims a 'Trans Man' Is Pregnant But Twitter Is Suspicious

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:16 PM on January 24, 2024
Amy Curtis

A 'trans man' apparently going through 'gender affirmation' surgery is pregnant. In English, that means a woman was going to have a ding dong added but during the various procedures needed for said surgery, she got knocked up. How silly of her who wanted to be a him.

Exactly. That's exactly what they are talking about.

Twitter gets it.

Technically, they could have used a turkey baster, but more than likely, it was the old fashioned way.

Please refer to the top of this article for the explanation.

Well, that's not very exciting, at all.

If they could, they wouldn't because it's too painful. 

That's one way to put it.

Well, then it should be perfectly compatible with modern journalism.

Advertisement

In this case, 'they' may refer to one person. It's just so hard to tell with modern day linguistics.

If you believe it, you can achieve it or something like that.

