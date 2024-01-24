'The Messenger' Claims a 'Trans Man' Is Pregnant But Twitter Is Suspicious

A 'trans man' apparently going through 'gender affirmation' surgery is pregnant. In English, that means a woman was going to have a ding dong added but during the various procedures needed for said surgery, she got knocked up. How silly of her who wanted to be a him.
Trans man undergoing gender affirmation surgery learns they are five months pregnant https://t.co/UAKqtLFyZT— The Messenger (@TheMessenger) January 25, 2024
A woman. You're talking about a woman. https://t.co/p2I2SrEDZo— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 25, 2024
Exactly. That's exactly what they are talking about.
Chick is preggo. 👍— Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) January 25, 2024
She is five months pregnant.— JWF (@JammieWF) January 25, 2024
Fify.
Woman undergoing surgery learns she is five months pregnant.#FixedItForYou— Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) January 25, 2024
Twitter gets it.
Woman learns she's pregnant after engaging in hetero sex.— Steve Summers (@SteveSummersIRL) January 25, 2024
Technically, they could have used a turkey baster, but more than likely, it was the old fashioned way.
Only a lady has a uterus— Anna Khait (@Annakhait) January 25, 2024
Please repeat that in English. We don’t speak Wokese.— Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) January 25, 2024
Please refer to the top of this article for the explanation.
So a chick. A chick is pregnant which means she had sex with a man, but wants to be a man and disfigure herself. https://t.co/js6HQsCcIp— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 25, 2024
“A woman suffering from mental illness finds out she is pregnant” https://t.co/VgoxIMNkZD— Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 25, 2024
well that was not very affirming, was it? https://t.co/PotWs2Yoek— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 25, 2024
A woman got pregnant.— BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) January 25, 2024
News at 11. https://t.co/9OYbNiz0yJ
Well, that's not very exciting, at all.
Men can’t get pregnant. That’s lady stuff. https://t.co/EWhcPMStsn— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) January 25, 2024
If they could, they wouldn't because it's too painful.
This must be mind blowing for you #Journalism 🤦🇺🇸 https://t.co/nQyAuDQ3ri— Dave Ross (@drosssports) January 25, 2024
Affirmedly a woman.— Life is Precious; Ashli Babbit was murdered (@ridit_likuownit) January 25, 2024
A woman is 5 months pregnant.— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 25, 2024
That's one way to put it.
Journalism and a belief in transgender magic are not compatible since it requires one to always lie.— Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) January 25, 2024
Well, then it should be perfectly compatible with modern journalism.
They? There’s more than one woman pretending to be a man while chopping off her breasts so she can’t feed her baby life saving nutrients?— 🇺🇸 🚛 Lisa McG ®🍀🇺🇸 (@LisaMcGov) January 25, 2024
In this case, 'they' may refer to one person. It's just so hard to tell with modern day linguistics.
For the 4+ months she didn't menstruate, was she genuinely under the belief she had willed herself to becoming a man, and lost certain internal organs?— jeebus (@jeebus2122) January 25, 2024
If you believe it, you can achieve it or something like that.
