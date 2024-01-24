'The Messenger' Claims a 'Trans Man' Is Pregnant But Twitter Is Suspicious

A 'trans man' apparently going through 'gender affirmation' surgery is pregnant. In English, that means a woman was going to have a ding dong added but during the various procedures needed for said surgery, she got knocked up. How silly of her who wanted to be a him.

Advertisement

Trans man undergoing gender affirmation surgery learns they are five months pregnant https://t.co/UAKqtLFyZT — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) January 25, 2024

A woman. You're talking about a woman. https://t.co/p2I2SrEDZo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 25, 2024

Exactly. That's exactly what they are talking about.

Chick is preggo. 👍 — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) January 25, 2024

She is five months pregnant.



Fify. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 25, 2024

Woman undergoing surgery learns she is five months pregnant.#FixedItForYou — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) January 25, 2024

Twitter gets it.

Woman learns she's pregnant after engaging in hetero sex. — Steve Summers (@SteveSummersIRL) January 25, 2024

Technically, they could have used a turkey baster, but more than likely, it was the old fashioned way.

Only a lady has a uterus — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) January 25, 2024

Please repeat that in English. We don’t speak Wokese. — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) January 25, 2024

Please refer to the top of this article for the explanation.

So a chick. A chick is pregnant which means she had sex with a man, but wants to be a man and disfigure herself. https://t.co/js6HQsCcIp — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 25, 2024

“A woman suffering from mental illness finds out she is pregnant” https://t.co/VgoxIMNkZD — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 25, 2024

well that was not very affirming, was it? https://t.co/PotWs2Yoek — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 25, 2024

A woman got pregnant.

News at 11. https://t.co/9OYbNiz0yJ — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) January 25, 2024

Well, that's not very exciting, at all.

Men can’t get pregnant. That’s lady stuff. https://t.co/EWhcPMStsn — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) January 25, 2024

If they could, they wouldn't because it's too painful.

This must be mind blowing for you #Journalism 🤦🇺🇸 https://t.co/nQyAuDQ3ri — Dave Ross (@drosssports) January 25, 2024

Affirmedly a woman. — Life is Precious; Ashli Babbit was murdered (@ridit_likuownit) January 25, 2024

A woman is 5 months pregnant. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 25, 2024

That's one way to put it.

Journalism and a belief in transgender magic are not compatible since it requires one to always lie. — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) January 25, 2024

Well, then it should be perfectly compatible with modern journalism.

They? There’s more than one woman pretending to be a man while chopping off her breasts so she can’t feed her baby life saving nutrients? — 🇺🇸 🚛 Lisa McG ®🍀🇺🇸 (@LisaMcGov) January 25, 2024

Advertisement

In this case, 'they' may refer to one person. It's just so hard to tell with modern day linguistics.

For the 4+ months she didn't menstruate, was she genuinely under the belief she had willed herself to becoming a man, and lost certain internal organs? — jeebus (@jeebus2122) January 25, 2024

If you believe it, you can achieve it or something like that.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!































