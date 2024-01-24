Hillary Clinton Goes for the Oscar in 'Most Bitter Failed Presidential Candidate Ever'...
WEF Globalists Claims Human Rights Aren’t Real
Dastardly Keith Olbermann Gets Called Out Once Again for His Irrelevance by CNN...
Rep. Thomas Massie's Thread on 'Rapidly Collapsing Narrative' About J6 Pipe Bombs Is...
John Daly Weighs in on Decision to Allow 'Transgender Women' to Compete in...
Ex-CNNer Chris Cillizza Community Noted AND Ratioed After Denying Biden Ever Said This
Geraldo Rivera: 'Remember How You Felt About Trump on Jan 7th.' X: 'Challenge...
Get Out Your Violins: LA Times Journo Is Offended All of a Sudden...
Reporter Confronts KJP About Biden’s Stance on Late-Term Abortion
We Are Watching the DEI Demise of Airlines Happening in Real Time and...
New York Post Reports on Rare 'Seahorse Dad' Who's Five Months Pregnant
Election Denial? Biden Greets 'The Real Governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe!' Before Che...
WEF 'Expert' Says Your Morning Cup of Coffee Is Contributing to Climate Change
VOA Reporter Asks About the Carbon Emissions of Flying Aid to Israel and...

The Teachers' Union Generally Holding American Children Hostage Is Now Advocating for Actual Terrorists

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:08 PM on January 24, 2024
NEA/ Twitter

One would think a 'Teachers' Union' would focus on all things education. Perhaps teacher pay, teacher health insurance, or even length of teacher day. If they were really at their best, they may even focus on things to help ensure students get a good education like procuring the best technology. One could really let their mind run with all the possible things a 'Teachers' Union' might do. One would probably not suspect a 'Teachers' Union' would focus on foreign policy, but one would be wrong.

Advertisement

Literally, anything.

This is also hilarious because it's not like they would EVER endorse a Republican so what does it matter?

The Teachers' Union also supported tiny terrorist Anthony Fauci so it is not entirely unheard of.

Recommended

Rep. Thomas Massie's Thread on 'Rapidly Collapsing Narrative' About J6 Pipe Bombs Is a Must Read
Doug P.
Advertisement

The Anti-Semitism is coming from inside the house.

They say this, but watch for their donation report. All of their money will go to the campaign of Joe Biden.

Blessedly, they had little to no credibility left.

Another day, another reason to advocate for school choice.

Advertisement

It's all making much more sense now, right?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!






Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL NEA TEACHER TEACHERS TEACHERS UNION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Thomas Massie's Thread on 'Rapidly Collapsing Narrative' About J6 Pipe Bombs Is a Must Read
Doug P.
Dastardly Keith Olbermann Gets Called Out Once Again for His Irrelevance by CNN Anchor Abby Phillip
justmindy
Ex-CNNer Chris Cillizza Community Noted AND Ratioed After Denying Biden Ever Said This
Doug P.
Get Out Your Violins: LA Times Journo Is Offended All of a Sudden by the Phrase 'Learn to Code'
Grateful Calvin
We Are Watching the DEI Demise of Airlines Happening in Real Time and It Is Terrifying AF
Grateful Calvin
Geraldo Rivera: 'Remember How You Felt About Trump on Jan 7th.' X: 'Challenge ACCEPTED'
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Thomas Massie's Thread on 'Rapidly Collapsing Narrative' About J6 Pipe Bombs Is a Must Read Doug P.
Advertisement