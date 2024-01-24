The Teachers' Union Generally Holding American Children Hostage Is Now Advocating for Actual Terrorists

One would think a 'Teachers' Union' would focus on all things education. Perhaps teacher pay, teacher health insurance, or even length of teacher day. If they were really at their best, they may even focus on things to help ensure students get a good education like procuring the best technology. One could really let their mind run with all the possible things a 'Teachers' Union' might do. One would probably not suspect a 'Teachers' Union' would focus on foreign policy, but one would be wrong.

teachers unions will focus on absolutely anything other than educating children https://t.co/DLnLDqbqqX — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 23, 2024

Literally, anything.

Members of the NEA teachers union want to revoke their endorsement of Joe Biden in the 2024 election until he secures a “permanent cease-fire” and stops “sending military funding, equipment, and intelligence to Israel.”



NEA members won’t be happy until America abandons Israel in… pic.twitter.com/8hfxPpvxlH — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) January 23, 2024

This is also hilarious because it's not like they would EVER endorse a Republican so what does it matter?

The thing about concentrated left-wing dark money is it prevents any liberal org from being á la carte. If you’re in, you’re in for the entire agenda.



The climate groups march for abortion. Abortion groups push electric vehicles.



Now the teachers unions are supporting Hamas. https://t.co/rdcPFDj0SA — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 24, 2024

The Teachers' Union also supported tiny terrorist Anthony Fauci so it is not entirely unheard of.

One big white pill for Trump and the right is that the left seems dead set on tearing itself apart over Israel and Gaza https://t.co/F4cvGPBfZX — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 24, 2024

The Anti-Semitism is coming from inside the house.

Democrats: "We want to run against Trump!"



Also Democrats: "We want to run against Biden!" https://t.co/tsjRBcJcto — Joe Cunningham 𓅄 (@JoePCunningham) January 24, 2024

They say this, but watch for their donation report. All of their money will go to the campaign of Joe Biden.

It really is wild that teachers unions want to destroy whatever credibility they had left in order support Hamas terrorism and the killing of Jews. https://t.co/Stl0Fa3mOj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 24, 2024

Blessedly, they had little to no credibility left.

Teachers seem awfully concerned with a lot of stuff that ISN'T teaching. https://t.co/VVuYvMefLf — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 24, 2024

If public education had to produce actual results - kids who could read and write and are knowledgeable- they wouldn't have the energy to worry about literally everything BUT kids.



And then we'd all win. https://t.co/hinwHX2YLr — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) January 23, 2024

Another day, another reason to advocate for school choice.

People don't understand the enormity of this. The NEA just put out a bat signal to its 3 million teachers to start pressuring it's students to support a ceasefire.



Students are now being taught that terrorism is now the new civil rights movement. https://t.co/4GJPqScOuB — EmpathyPoison (@empathypoison3) January 23, 2024

When you look at this and then look at the stats showing 20% of Gen Z doesn't believe in the Holocaust and 2/3 of Gen Z thinks Jews are oppressors, pieces of the puzzle start to come together as to how a large portion of an entire generation was raised to hate Jews https://t.co/5ApH3osodS — Mark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MarkLawJennings) January 24, 2024

It's all making much more sense now, right?

