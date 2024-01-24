Journo Who Called Larry Elder ‘A Real Threat to Communities of Color’ Among...
M-I-C-K-E- Whyyyyy Did 'The Daily Show' Do This? Disney and DeSantis Skit Falls SO Flat

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:33 PM on January 24, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

The 'Daily Show' may have officially jumped the shark. Perhaps, maybe we should say they 'jumped the cheese' or 'trapped the mouse'. At least these lame jokes aren't any worse than the ones this show that alleges it is funny are putting out.

Apparently, this is to mock Ron DeSantis for dropping out of the Presidential race, but it falls flat. Also, they should pay the Donald Trump campaign for using their jokes. They could not even come up with their own material.

To be fair to Matt, most of us haven't watched 'The Daily Show' in years.

Good for Mickey!

Exactly! Jokes were lifted from multiple sources.

Leftists are just bitter.

They aren't timely or funny.

While they're at it, ask them to resuscitate this dying show.



Tags: COMEDY DAILY SHOW DISNEY RON DESANTIS DESANTIS

