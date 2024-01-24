M-I-C-K-E- Whyyyyy Did 'The Daily Show' Do This? Disney and DeSantis Skit Falls SO Flat

The 'Daily Show' may have officially jumped the shark. Perhaps, maybe we should say they 'jumped the cheese' or 'trapped the mouse'. At least these lame jokes aren't any worse than the ones this show that alleges it is funny are putting out.

Apparently, this is to mock Ron DeSantis for dropping out of the Presidential race, but it falls flat. Also, they should pay the Donald Trump campaign for using their jokes. They could not even come up with their own material.

I haven’t watched the Daily Show in like 15 years. Has the humor really gotten this lame and corny? My God it’s worse than I thought. https://t.co/aIHJwHWwj1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 24, 2024

To be fair to Matt, most of us haven't watched 'The Daily Show' in years.

Jon Stewart was funny enough. Woke humor sucks.

I wish they gave the Daily Show to @rickygervais - now that would be 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) January 24, 2024

That is appalling. Can't say I ever watched The Daily Show, but based on this I'm not missing much. Nastiness will drive viewers away. It's the way a free market works. pic.twitter.com/X2icHnyIjJ — 🇺🇸 Robert Spudis 🇺🇸 (@SpudisRobert) January 24, 2024

Mickey Mouse knows biology. pic.twitter.com/9Eov7lWUcQ — Charlie Vigon (@CharlieVigon) January 24, 2024

Good for Mickey!

The “humor” was always them playing a clip of a conservative talking before making a smash cut to Jon Stewart’s face. — Corey Toomey (@CoreToom) January 24, 2024

I’m embarrassed for them. Cringe worthy. — C. Lane (@mr__blonde_) January 24, 2024

Geeze obviously they can't think of their own ideas they have to take 12 year old ideas from South Park . — A. Burke (@snafu128) January 24, 2024

Exactly! Jokes were lifted from multiple sources.

Is “The Daily Show” still on and was that supposed to be funny? Lame. 🥱 — Frank Marino (@popo8g) January 24, 2024

The daily show hasn't been funny in over 10 years. With anything, when it starts to become one-sided political, the humor is drained dry. Dave Chappell and Tosh.0 are the only ones that make fun of both sides equally. — The Krazy Kentuckian (@Kentucky_Krazy) January 24, 2024

I haven’t watched since Trevor Noah took over can’t stand him for some reason. I’ll watch it on Monday’s when Jon Stewart hosts. — FOX 🇺🇸 (@Maximum_Pwr) January 24, 2024

Impossible to be liberal and funny anymore as humor needs to be rooted in truth — Mr Make U Think (@mrmakeuthink69) January 24, 2024

Leftists are just bitter.

Why are they releasing this today, didn't he drop out over a week ago? So timely! — Covid Memory Lane (@TeeCee72186682) January 24, 2024

They aren't timely or funny.

That's like Jimmy Kimmel territory bad — james friery (@jamesfriery14) January 24, 2024

Call 911, I cringed out of my skin and am in agony. — Cyndi Frederick (@_cyndifrederick) January 24, 2024

While they're at it, ask them to resuscitate this dying show.







