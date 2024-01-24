BAM! Greg Abbott Tells Joe Biden He Does What He Wants and What...
Reporter Confronts KJP About Biden’s Stance on Late-Term Abortion

Two Women Celebrate Girl's Day in a Video at the 'Fetus Deleteus' Clinic and Twitter Is Disgusted

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:39 PM on January 24, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rabid abortion supporters are often a sick lot, but this takes the cake in disgusting antics.

Yes, they really called it the 'fetus deleteus' clinic. Nothing like a girl's day out of facials, pedicures and killing your babies.

Sounds like a plan.

As terrible as their mothers might be, their children don't deserve to die.

At least their babies would be safer.

Make it make sense.

These women need our prayers, as do all women who kill their babies, but it is difficult when you seem them celebrate like this.

Yes, please.

Apparently, after seeing the replies, she realized Tik Tok was the audience she really wanted for this video. Additional proof Tik Tok is destroying the younger generation and maybe we should ban it.

There were many women, thankfully, who did not find the joke funny. There are still people with a conscience in this world.

Indeed. Always the tell.

Tags: ABORTION LEFTISTS PALESTINE WOMEN'S RIGHTS WOMEN'S MARCH

