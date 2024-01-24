Two Women Celebrate Girl's Day in a Video at the 'Fetus Deleteus' Clinic and Twitter Is Disgusted

Rabid abortion supporters are often a sick lot, but this takes the cake in disgusting antics.

Just bumped into my friend at the fetus deletus clinic 🧏🏾‍♀️🥹 pic.twitter.com/yTeLCmOxRQ — FREE PALESTINE (@yaundadon) January 22, 2024

Yes, they really called it the 'fetus deleteus' clinic. Nothing like a girl's day out of facials, pedicures and killing your babies.

Straight to hell.



Do not pass go.



Do not take a drink of water.



Do not say goodbye to loved ones. https://t.co/EynbcRMeFS — Malcolm Fle𝕏 (@Malcolm_fleX48) January 24, 2024

Sounds like a plan.

People like this is exactly why I’m pro choice



I don’t want them reproducing and having kids im gonna have to pay for https://t.co/mcKV2qtLz4 — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) January 24, 2024

As terrible as their mothers might be, their children don't deserve to die.

Y’all should get locked up https://t.co/9MGbQ3O9Kt — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) January 23, 2024

At least their babies would be safer.

FREE PALESTINE while actively participating in the murder of innocent babies and using it for giggles? Alright. https://t.co/NmjgT5okZT — Mama T 🤎 (@MamaTea_) January 23, 2024

Make it make sense.

They celebrate the death of children. The act of abortion is evil and satanic. https://t.co/niGJQKdQK7 — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) January 24, 2024

Celebrating being able to use a service originally designed to control the population of your community by convincing you to voluntarily murder your potential babies to feed a multibillion dollar industry is nasty work ...idc it's weird and sick https://t.co/IQcqUzFbLM — aWoman😏 (@lucy1811t) January 23, 2024

This is the projection of guilt often expressed, when one doesn’t access to the Catholic sacrament of confession. Instead they glorify & attempt to normalize this act of violence; as a way to expiate their grief. May God bless them. https://t.co/LRP4mSOZn1 — Jonny (@lastofFlatbush) January 23, 2024

These women need our prayers, as do all women who kill their babies, but it is difficult when you seem them celebrate like this.

Omggg y’all just chill wtf 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vmzpgKTbYd — FREE PALESTINE (@yaundadon) January 23, 2024

Yes, please.

The line to hell going to be long 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Dr. Paco Hinton Jr Podcaster (@DrPacoHinton) January 23, 2024

I wanted this to go up on tictok not twitter y’all became sensitive during 2020 like fr — FREE PALESTINE (@yaundadon) January 23, 2024

Apparently, after seeing the replies, she realized Tik Tok was the audience she really wanted for this video. Additional proof Tik Tok is destroying the younger generation and maybe we should ban it.

Not funny and classless. Pick a lane. Collect shame. — Alien Supara (@AlienSupara) January 23, 2024

Ummm any women who didn’t find this funny or is triggered that wasn’t my intentions I’m sorry 😢 — FREE PALESTINE (@yaundadon) January 23, 2024

There were many women, thankfully, who did not find the joke funny. There are still people with a conscience in this world.

“Free Palestine” nuff said about you 💀 — ZACK (@cashconoisseur) January 23, 2024

Indeed. Always the tell.

