Feckless South Carolina Republicans Set to Appoint a Pro-Choice Judge So Thanks for Nothing

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on January 23, 2024
AngieArtist

With Republicans like this, who needs Denemies, or Democrats, rather. South Carolina has a Republican majority and an empty spot in need of a judge. Woo-hoo! This sounds like the perfect time to appoint a judge who will follow the Constitution and who leans right. Nope, the South Carolina Republicans are set on a pro-choice former Democrat. Just perfect.

South Carolina Republicans are drawing fire from the South Carolina Freedom Caucus for pushing a pro-abortion former Democratic House leader as the state’s next circuit court judge for the 5th Judicial Circuit.

James Smith, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee and the former Democratic leader of South Carolina’s House of Representatives, is described by one Planned Parenthood affiliate as a “vocal supporter and advocate for Planned Parenthood.” The former lawmaker was endorsed by Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic (PPVSAT) in May 2018 when he ran for governor of South Carolina. 

The pro-life group, Citizens for Life, has said that it will score against the legislators who vote for Smith. 

Smith was also a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump’s tariffs and voiced his support for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


In South Carolina, members of the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, and the Circuit Court are elected by a joint public vote of the General Assembly. FITSNews.com reports that “Smith has earned the support of a majority of ‘Republican’ lawmakers in his bid for a S.C. circuit court judgeship.”

There are a few actual conservatives in the South Carolina Freedom Caucus trying to stop this nonsense.

Maybe it is all just intentional.

This is exactly how it happens. They appoint judges like this and then act shocked. The buck has to stop here or the consequences will only compound.

