Feckless South Carolina Republicans Set to Appoint a Pro-Choice Judge So Thanks for Nothing

With Republicans like this, who needs Denemies, or Democrats, rather. South Carolina has a Republican majority and an empty spot in need of a judge. Woo-hoo! This sounds like the perfect time to appoint a judge who will follow the Constitution and who leans right. Nope, the South Carolina Republicans are set on a pro-choice former Democrat. Just perfect.

Advertisement

In South Carolina, there's currently an opening on the state's 5th Circuit Court and the "Republican" supermajority's top candidate to fill it is a pro-abortion former Democrat leader in the State House.



The @SCFreedomCaucus is fighting to stop it.https://t.co/uISs9RpKRA — State Freedom Caucus Network (@SFC_Network) January 23, 2024

South Carolina Republicans are drawing fire from the South Carolina Freedom Caucus for pushing a pro-abortion former Democratic House leader as the state’s next circuit court judge for the 5th Judicial Circuit. James Smith, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee and the former Democratic leader of South Carolina’s House of Representatives, is described by one Planned Parenthood affiliate as a “vocal supporter and advocate for Planned Parenthood.” The former lawmaker was endorsed by Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic (PPVSAT) in May 2018 when he ran for governor of South Carolina. The pro-life group, Citizens for Life, has said that it will score against the legislators who vote for Smith. Smith was also a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump’s tariffs and voiced his support for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In South Carolina, members of the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, and the Circuit Court are elected by a joint public vote of the General Assembly. FITSNews.com reports that “Smith has earned the support of a majority of ‘Republican’ lawmakers in his bid for a S.C. circuit court judgeship.”

There are a few actual conservatives in the South Carolina Freedom Caucus trying to stop this nonsense.

.@SCFreedomCaucus Slams South Carolina Republicans for Pushing ‘Trump-Hating’ Pro-Abortion Democrat for Judicial Appointment

https://t.co/Il7ylnfd7i — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 23, 2024

Thats what happens when we compromise our political beliefs! — CoachPete (@CoachPeteS23) January 23, 2024

No surprise. Republicans love to commit suicide. — Epluribusunum (@Eplurib43750092) January 23, 2024

Maybe it is all just intentional.

Here's how this scam works. Trial attorneys run for the state legislature and win. Then they appoint their cronies to the bench. Then the same trial lawyers argue their cases in front of their cronies. Rotten to the core. In this example, "Republican" leaders want to… https://t.co/5JjLGolHwC — Andy Roth (@andyroth) January 22, 2024

Remember when the SC Supreme Court struck down the Heartbeat Bill and Republicans were shocked and appalled asking “how could this happen in SC?”



This is how it happens. The establishment wings of both parties are unified in values and vision.



Help us stop it once and for all. https://t.co/orwg4sBIcS — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) January 22, 2024

Advertisement

This is exactly how it happens. They appoint judges like this and then act shocked. The buck has to stop here or the consequences will only compound.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!







