Oh, Wow! It Turns Out Hunter Biden Actually Wanted to Know the Identity of His Art Benefactors

The information about the Bidens is coming out like drip, drip, dripping faucet. Now, we are learning Hunter Biden initially wanted to know his benefactors. Oh, well that changes things a bit.

NEW: Art dealer George Bergès says Hunter Biden made unusual request to disclose buyers of his artwork https://t.co/0Kkd1WCBh0 — Katherine Doyle (@katiadoyl) January 23, 2024

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden insisted on knowing the identities of who was buying his art when he began selling his work, an “unusual” directive that was later retracted, his gallery director told House investigators, according to a transcript of the interview reviewed by NBC News. Hunter Biden was the only artist represented by George Bergès to make this demand, Bergès testified to the House Oversight and Judiciary committees before the stipulation was rolled back in September 2021 after months of public scrutiny. The gallery director's testimony came as part of House Republicans inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Oh, so he INSISTED on knowing and he was the only artist making this request. That's really different than what we were told.

The timeline for the shift raises questions about the Biden White House’s statements over ethics safeguards surrounding the sales, which had attracted the attention of art world insiders and good governance experts. It also counters statements by the White House that Hunter Biden does not know the identity of his collectors.

Oh, it definitely raises questions about ethics and safeguards.

Biden’s press secretary at the time, Jen Psaki, described a “system” that would allow Hunter Biden to sell his work “within reasonable safeguards,” telling reporters, “He will not know, we will not know who purchases his art.” Psaki, now the host of "Inside with Jen Psaki" on MSNBC, later clarified that it was not the White House itself that helped create the arrangement.

Wow! He was surprised about a reporting of a 'firewall' was he?

📰 No! The hell you say!



🖼️ “Art dealer told Congress that Joe Biden called and met him while he sold Hunter Biden's paintings. George Berges also says first son made unusual request to know the identity of buyers, undercutting White House's narrative.”



🔵 Nancy Pelosi would’ve… pic.twitter.com/OO54RVUcmx — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) January 16, 2024

I'm so shocked!

This does not look good for Biden — Ramesh Saxena (@Docktus_) January 17, 2024

To say the least.

More of the B's rules for then, but not for me. They truly believe that they are elite, and thus immune. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) January 17, 2024

The rules are different for the rich and the elite.

Berges should be happy he at least got a funny hat. Most other victims caught up in the Biden Crime Syndicate not so lucky. — Suanlogha (@Suarthaufthi) January 17, 2024

At least it isn't the Clintons.

Biden’s are scammers. — Charles Rarick, Ph.D. (@CharlesRarick3) January 17, 2024

Lies, Lies and more Lies.

Absolute embarrassment’s to our Constitution. 🇺🇸🕊 — Patty OBrien (@PattyOB93969701) January 17, 2024

•Hunter’s art dealer claimed Joe Biden contacted and met with him.

•George Berges also said Hunter likely knew 70% of those who bought his paintings.

•This contradicts the White House’s claims that the buyers would remain a secret. — KDray (@Beachybeachin) January 17, 2024

Every day there is more information. It almost feels like the Democrats are way to dump Joe and his scum ball son (allegedly).

