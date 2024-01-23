This is the Way USN Capt. Chowdah Hill Enjoying Taco Tuesday While Thwarting...
Crying Chris Cuomo Criticizes Megyn Kelly's Recent Interview ... He Might Be a...
Are You Kitten Me? Get This Pawty Started! My Tucker and Catturd Interview...
Reporter Measures 'No Weapons Allowed' Sign After Mass Shooting, Finds It's Too Small
CBS 'Face the Nation' Airs Fake Voter Panel and Hides Participant's Ties to...
British Boogie Woogie Pianist Confronted by CCP Amidst Livestream: X Has Thoughts (and...
Here's Hillary Clinton's Trump Allegation (Don't Get Sucked Into the MASSIVE Black Hole...
President Joe Biden Does a Vigorous Micro-Hop While Ignoring Reporters
Sen. Marco Rubio Shoots Straight Fire After Being Asked If He Supports a...
New Hampshire Voters Report Fake Joe Biden Robo-Call Telling Voters to Stay Home...
Biden Brags About Spending $82 Million to Connect 16,000 Homes to High-Speed Internet
Shocker! The AP Finally Admits Ex Harvard President Claudine Gay Had a Plagiarism...
Time to Throw Out America's Hat: Canadian Federal Court Issues New Ridiculous Woke...
Oof! Fast Food Giant 'In-N-Out' Announces Closure of First Store Ever in Gavin...

Oh, Wow! It Turns Out Hunter Biden Actually Wanted to Know the Identity of His Art Benefactors

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:30 AM on January 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The information about the Bidens is coming out like drip, drip, dripping faucet. Now, we are learning Hunter Biden initially wanted to know his benefactors. Oh, well that changes things a bit.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden insisted on knowing the identities of who was buying his art when he began selling his work, an “unusual” directive that was later retracted, his gallery director told House investigators, according to a transcript of the interview reviewed by NBC News.

Hunter Biden was the only artist represented by George Bergès to make this demand, Bergès testified to the House Oversight and Judiciary committees before the stipulation was rolled back in September 2021 after months of public scrutiny. The gallery director's testimony came as part of House Republicans inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Oh, so he INSISTED on knowing and he was the only artist making this request. That's really different than what we were told.

The timeline for the shift raises questions about the Biden White House’s statements over ethics safeguards surrounding the sales, which had attracted the attention of art world insiders and good governance experts. It also counters statements by the White House that Hunter Biden does not know the identity of his collectors.

Oh, it definitely raises questions about ethics and safeguards. 

Recommended

British Boogie Woogie Pianist Confronted by CCP Amidst Livestream: X Has Thoughts (and Encouragement)
Tertullianus
Advertisement

 Biden’s press secretary at the time, Jen Psaki, described a “system” that would allow Hunter Biden to sell his work “within reasonable safeguards,” telling reporters, “He will not know, we will not know who purchases his art.” Psaki, now the host of "Inside with Jen Psaki" on MSNBC, later clarified that it was not the White House itself that helped create the arrangement.

Wow! He was surprised about a reporting of a 'firewall' was he?

I'm so shocked!

To say the least.

The rules are different for the rich and the elite.

Advertisement

At least it isn't the Clintons.

Every day there is more information. It almost feels like the Democrats are way to dump Joe and his scum ball son (allegedly).

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!







Tags: ART DEMOCRAT DNC HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

British Boogie Woogie Pianist Confronted by CCP Amidst Livestream: X Has Thoughts (and Encouragement)
Tertullianus
This is the Way USN Capt. Chowdah Hill Enjoying Taco Tuesday While Thwarting Houthi Attack is EPIC
RickRobinson
Crying Chris Cuomo Criticizes Megyn Kelly's Recent Interview ... He Might Be a Tad Jealous
justmindy
Reporter Measures 'No Weapons Allowed' Sign After Mass Shooting, Finds It's Too Small
Brett T.
CBS 'Face the Nation' Airs Fake Voter Panel and Hides Participant's Ties to Group Praising Hamas
justmindy
Here's Hillary Clinton's Trump Allegation (Don't Get Sucked Into the MASSIVE Black Hole of Irony)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
British Boogie Woogie Pianist Confronted by CCP Amidst Livestream: X Has Thoughts (and Encouragement) Tertullianus
Advertisement