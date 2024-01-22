New Hampshire Voters Report Fake Joe Biden Robo-Call Telling Voters to Stay Home Tomorrow

Tomorrow, New Hampshire voters head to the polls for their primary. Today, voters reported receiving a call impersonating Joe Biden telling Democrats not to vote as it wouldn't count. Obviously, the goal was to get Democrats to stay home.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office says it is investigating what appears to be an "unlawful attempt" at voter suppression after NBC News reported on a robocall impersonating President Joe Biden that told recipients not to vote in Tuesday's presidential primary. "Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications," the attorney general's office said in a statement. "These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters. New Hampshire voters should disregard the content of this message entirely."

The investigation comes after a prominent New Hampshire Democrat, whose personal cellphone number showed up on the caller ID screens of those receiving the call, filed a complaint. “What a bunch of malarkey,” the robocall phone message begins, echoing a favorite term Biden has uttered before.

BREAKING: New Hampshire Democrats have been getting a mysterious robocall impersonating Joe Biden's voice telling them not to vote in Tuesday's primary. - NBC pic.twitter.com/oGe03RdyGW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 22, 2024

Sure, there is no election interference at all 🙄 https://t.co/f1YoCSpb2l — LadyPatriot (@Marechtare_) January 22, 2024

Someone is trying to interfere, for sure. It's just not clear who the party is that wants to interfere.

This is genius.



Spam gonna spam.



The powerful US Government can’t or won’t stop spam calls so this is par for the course. https://t.co/yaMMjV8nxm — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) January 22, 2024

It's not genius unless it's effective and there is no evidence to prove its effectiveness.

More devious tricks from the Dems https://t.co/dW4Ihv3RoZ — Sarita (@Sarita_CaliGirl) January 22, 2024

Some see it as a Leftist trick.

GOP is scared and breaking the law https://t.co/yj2i4Autdt — Christian constitution 🏵️ (@ChristianConsti) January 22, 2024

Still others believe the Republicans are behind it.

"The call is coming from inside the house" https://t.co/IUKnUcTT1F — Mr.Sam (@CrunchyBrown) January 22, 2024

Finally, some conspiracy theorists say it's a trick coming straight from the White House.

Are we sure it’s not actually Biden? We know he gets pretty confused these days — Bryan (@bllj89) January 22, 2024

Honestly, the most plausible explanation.

Well that’s one way for the party to get rid of him and blame the other side.😂 — Spicer One (@one_spicer) January 22, 2024

Absolutely, another feasible explanation!

Not a surprise, does he ramble on about nonsense, Or talk about his dead son beau in the call? — Abe smithson (@SmithsonAbe) January 22, 2024

If they really wanted it to sound authentically like Biden, they should add that touch.

RoboJoe and sleepy Joe are not so different after all — observer (@clwnwrldobsrvr) January 22, 2024

It was really Biden being confused as usual — Bring on the asteroid impact (@ItsAsteroidTime) January 22, 2024

I got this last night! As we still have a land line here in NH. I stopped the answering machine after he said malarkey though. — Nathan Bradley (@biggestnate) January 22, 2024

If it speaks coherently, then is not Biden lol — Onex SP 🚀 (@onexsp) January 22, 2024

