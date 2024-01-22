New Hampshire Voters Report Fake Joe Biden Robo-Call Telling Voters to Stay Home Tomorrow

Sen. Marco Rubio Shoots Straight Fire After Being Asked If He Supports a...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on January 22, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Tomorrow, New Hampshire voters head to the polls for their primary. Today, voters reported receiving a call impersonating Joe Biden telling Democrats not to vote as it wouldn't count. Obviously, the goal was to get Democrats to stay home.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office says it is investigating what appears to be an "unlawful attempt" at voter suppression after NBC News reported on a robocall impersonating President Joe Biden that told recipients not to vote in Tuesday's presidential primary.

"Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications," the attorney general's office said in a statement. "These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters. New Hampshire voters should disregard the content of this message entirely."


The investigation comes after a prominent New Hampshire Democrat, whose personal cellphone number showed up on the caller ID screens of those receiving the call, filed a complaint.

“What a bunch of malarkey,” the robocall phone message begins, echoing a favorite term Biden has uttered before.

Someone is trying to interfere, for sure. It's just not clear who the party is that wants to interfere.

It's not genius unless it's effective and there is no evidence to prove its effectiveness. 

Some see it as a Leftist trick.

Still others believe the Republicans are behind it. 

Finally, some conspiracy theorists say it's a trick coming straight from the White House.

Honestly, the most plausible explanation.

Absolutely, another feasible explanation!

Advertisement

If they really wanted it to sound authentically like Biden, they should add that touch.

