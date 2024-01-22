Oof! Fast Food Giant 'In-N-Out' Announces Closure of First Store Ever in Gavin Newsom's California

Whilst Gavin Newsom is being snarky on Twitter because Ron DeSantis is no longer running for President, it was announced burger chain 'In-n-Out' is closing it's first location EVER. Guess where this location is? Oakland, California.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



In-N-Out has officially decided to close their first location ever in Oakland near the airport. This decision has been made due to the high crime activity and car break-ins. pic.twitter.com/zXfhMW3Jhu — In-N-Out Burger ᶠᵃⁿ (@innoutburger_) January 21, 2024

The reason cited for the closure? High crime. Wow! That's something for Gavin to be proud of.

Fire sale on all Gavin Newsom merch today! https://t.co/TDoF2VkiVX — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) January 22, 2024

Does Jon Gabriel ever miss? No, he does not.

Lost the Raiders, Warriors and about to lose the Athletics, and now losing In N Out.



Oakland absolutely sucks lol. https://t.co/TELXLsOVTJ — MJ (@MJ54) January 22, 2024

Come to IN. We will appreciate you. https://t.co/X8Nx7RG4ru — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) January 22, 2024

For context, In n out has never closed a location in the history of their existence 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/0W5u8t93cZ — Pooh 👹 (@Bounc5ack9800) January 22, 2024

Exactly! Again, this is the first one ever and Gavin is spending his time being silly on Twitter.

Congratulations independent and Democrat Voters . You did this . — Jr (@reyesjr89) January 22, 2024

Workers will be transferred or can receive a severance package. Their last day in operation will be March 24th. — In-N-Out Burger ᶠᵃⁿ (@innoutburger_) January 22, 2024

Thankfully, In-N-Out is ensuring employees aren't left high and dry.

This is a blow to the city of Oakland but when you have weak politicians in office, these are the results you get. — Tony (@PincheAnthony) January 22, 2024

Oakland will Oakland. I feel bad for the honest people just trying to make a living and the patrons that will need to drive miles to find the next one. — Blockchain Cards 👑 (@BlockchainCards) January 22, 2024

Absolutely. It's horrifying for these people to have no options because their politicians are so awful.

I know this area very well. I’m scared to even get out of my car to get gas, let alone sit down and eat in that area. — Dion (@skapegoat888) January 22, 2024

I guess customers don't want a side of a shoot out with their animal fries. This takes dinner and a show to a whole new level.

It's close to impossible for this brand to close a store. It's a cash cow, but crime wins out in this once fine City. https://t.co/uUvKtMQfHf — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) January 22, 2024

Businesses and residents continue to flee #CRIMEafornia.



It's too easy to get away with crime in this state & Californians are fed up. How many more have to flee until Democrat politicians start enforcing the law & working with us to hold criminals accountable? #FixCalifornia https://t.co/w3QUBB0jbe — Brian W. Jones (@SenBrianJones) January 22, 2024

Great question! Maybe once Gavin Newsom gets finished with his 'Twitter sick burns' he could get around to answering it.

