Oof! Fast Food Giant 'In-N-Out' Announces Closure of First Store Ever in Gavin Newsom's California

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on January 22, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Lau, File

Whilst Gavin Newsom is being snarky on Twitter because Ron DeSantis is no longer running for President, it was announced burger chain 'In-n-Out' is closing it's first location EVER. Guess where this location is? Oakland, California.

The reason cited for the closure? High crime. Wow! That's something for Gavin to be proud of.

Does Jon Gabriel ever miss? No, he does not.

Exactly! Again, this is the first one ever and Gavin is spending his time being silly on Twitter.

Thankfully, In-N-Out is ensuring employees aren't left high and dry.

Absolutely. It's horrifying for these people to have no options because their politicians are so awful.

I guess customers don't want a side of a shoot out with their animal fries. This takes dinner and a show to a whole new level.

Great question! Maybe once Gavin Newsom gets finished with his 'Twitter sick burns' he could get around to answering it.

