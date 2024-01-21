Snarky Gavin Newsom Tries To Be Cute and Twitter Ravages Him

Leave It to 'Vice' to Romanticize a Terrorist ... Meet the 'Handsome' Yemeni...
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:48 PM on January 21, 2024
AP Photo

Apparently, Gavin Newsom doesn't remember being humiliated by Ron DeSantis on the Fox debate stage. After DeSantis announced he was leaving the race today, Newsom had to put out his petty tweet.

Sir, maybe sit this one out.

There is absolutely no dispute about that.

He has no class, so it is quite impossible for him to be classy.

A 'Three Yeat Letterman' nonsense tweet to break up the serious snark. Heh.

Oh, we all remember his wife cutting the debate so he wouldn't be embarrassed any further.

Gavin getting destroyed in his own comment section will never get old.

Not even for one day or in any timeline. Go back under your rock, Gavin. The adults are talking.

Tags: CALIFORNIA FLORIDA GAVIN NEWSOM RON DESANTIS

