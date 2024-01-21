Snarky Gavin Newsom Tries To Be Cute and Twitter Ravages Him

Apparently, Gavin Newsom doesn't remember being humiliated by Ron DeSantis on the Fox debate stage. After DeSantis announced he was leaving the race today, Newsom had to put out his petty tweet.

Advertisement

Fire sale on all Ron DeSantis merch today! https://t.co/BAXE7PUSTP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 21, 2024

Sir, maybe sit this one out.

At least he was man enough to run and take his shot. You cower behind an 80 year old dementia patient. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 21, 2024

he still a better governor then you — Tater🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) January 21, 2024

Still a better governor than you are or ever will be. Still better at handling Covid than you were. You're a disgusting slime ball of a human. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) January 21, 2024

There is absolutely no dispute about that.

How come California is having such horrible budgetary shortfalls, Governor? — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) January 21, 2024

The merch is almost going as fast as people are fleeing California. Eh, OK, not quite. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) January 21, 2024

He still wrecked you 😂 pic.twitter.com/7Y0jzINckr — Right Wing Dad (@RightWingDad) January 21, 2024

You absolutely SUCK. — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) January 21, 2024

Keepin it classy I see. — Mayor of DeSantisville (@DeSantisville) January 21, 2024

He has no class, so it is quite impossible for him to be classy.

Are you still butthurt about the beat down he gave you in the debate? — Nick D'Agostino (@realNickDags) January 21, 2024

Garvin, this tweet makes no sense because politicians are not allowed to sell merchandise. Sounds like you’re confessing to a crime



In any event, Rod will no longer be eligible to run for president in the future since he quit. You still can — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 21, 2024

A 'Three Yeat Letterman' nonsense tweet to break up the serious snark. Heh.

Remember when your wife had to save you from getting spanked on the debate stage by DeSantis? Yea, we do! — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 21, 2024

Oh, we all remember his wife cutting the debate so he wouldn't be embarrassed any further.

Fire sale on furniture that didn’t fit into Uhauls leaving California! pic.twitter.com/gAA8FUPyij — Fweedom🇺🇸 (@Fweedom5) January 21, 2024

You destroyed SF and you now destroyed all of California. Your in laws moved to Florida, they can’t stand you. You bought the recall and you refuse to hook your hair up to the gas pump to end our oil shortage. Your wife rejected you for a pedophile, you’ve got issues. — Jordan, President Trump Supporter, Vegan Patriot (@JordanBrace8) January 21, 2024

Advertisement

There has been a fire sale on California for the past 5 years.



He destroyed you. Get over it. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 21, 2024

Gavin getting destroyed in his own comment section will never get old.

You’ll never be a better Governor or Man than he is. — Jill Anthony (@JillSAnthony) January 21, 2024

Not even for one day or in any timeline. Go back under your rock, Gavin. The adults are talking.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!























