CBS 'Face the Nation' Airs Fake Voter Panel and Hides Participant's Ties to Group Praising Hamas

It's election season so news programs are sure to air 'voter panels' to get the thoughts of everyday people. 'Face the Nation' gathered a group for their show yesterday. Of course, it's just regular people. There are no plants. Obviously.

Some context that Face the Nation left out: Thasin Sardar is not some random voter off the street. He's an adviser to CAIR, a group that very recently was fired from a hate crime advisory role by the White House over its leaders' explicit praise for Hamas. https://t.co/ED5j4rvZko https://t.co/az8lXXi6l9 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) January 22, 2024

Oh, you don't say. It seems that would be important information to reveal to viewers.

The White House disavowed an American-Islamic advocacy organization on Thursday after the group’s director declared that he “was happy to see” Palestinians break out of Gaza on Oct. 7, the day of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that killed an estimated 1,200 people and led to the seizure of 240 others as hostages.

It's absolutely ridiculous how often this keeps happening: the media puts an established political activist or local political party chair in a focus group and solicits their opinion, without disclosing their background, leaving viewers to think it's a regular average voter. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) January 22, 2024

It's complete media malpractice.

Funny how mainstream news likes to leave out salient points, things that in fact would encourage a more substantive conversation than the milquetoast they're offering. State of journalism and legacy media today. — NotYourFool (@NotYourFool10) January 22, 2024

CAIR is an unindicted "co-conspirator. " — Max Cossack (@cossack_max) January 22, 2024

The press seems to pretty regularly get tricked by these 'focus groups' that somehow are filled with activists. — Kid Phantasm (@cbbruuno) January 22, 2024

It's so crazy how that happens.

Simply journalistic facts that someone with a smartphone should have caught. Probably they did catch and didn't mention. — Sargon the Almighty (@SargonAlmighty) January 22, 2024

Maybe it isn't an accident at all, but this is exactly who they want on the panel.

So basically he's got an axe to grind? — Kimberly Edmonds Persinger 216🐱🐱🐶💞 (@Kimberl69490204) January 22, 2024

Weird they ran out of time before they could mention that. https://t.co/N1C5WX4sVA — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) January 22, 2024

Oops! It's so hard to fit it all in.

Sounds like journalisming. https://t.co/HfhjNhDHs7 — Blame Voters, Good & Hard (@BlameBigGovt) January 22, 2024

That's, uh... dishonesty at best. https://t.co/thS0GigW6u — Joe Cunningham 𓅄 (@JoePCunningham) January 22, 2024

Call a spade a spade, dishonestly is exactly what it is.

This needs be addressed by CBS immediately. The White House has disavowed CAIR. How could this not be disclosed with background on CAIR? https://t.co/2uX8V6spzv — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) January 22, 2024

Surely, CBS will clarify this 'oversight' right away.

