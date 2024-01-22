Are You Kitten Me? Get This Pawty Started! My Tucker and Catturd Interview...
CBS 'Face the Nation' Airs Fake Voter Panel and Hides Participant's Ties to Group Praising Hamas

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on January 22, 2024
Screenshot of meme

It's election season so news programs are sure to air 'voter panels' to get the thoughts of everyday people. 'Face the Nation' gathered a group for their show yesterday. Of course, it's just regular people. There are no plants. Obviously.

Oh, you don't say. It seems that would be important information to reveal to viewers.

The White House disavowed an American-Islamic advocacy organization on Thursday after the group’s director declared that he “was happy to see” Palestinians break out of Gaza on Oct. 7, the day of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that killed an estimated 1,200 people and led to the seizure of 240 others as hostages.

It's complete media malpractice.

It's so crazy how that happens.

Maybe it isn't an accident at all, but this is exactly who they want on the panel.

Oops! It's so hard to fit it all in.

Call a spade a spade, dishonestly is exactly what it is.

Surely, CBS will clarify this 'oversight' right away.

