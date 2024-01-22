Crying Chris Cuomo Criticizes Megyn Kelly's Recent Interview ... He Might Be a Tad Jealous

Are You Kitten Me? Get This Pawty Started! My Tucker and Catturd Interview...
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:40 PM on January 22, 2024
Townhall Media

Oh, jealousy. It's an ugly emotion. Chris Cuomo, unfortunately, displayed it all over Twitter today.

Oh, Chris. Envy is not a good look for you, sir.

That's going to leave a mark. This is why Chris should have just zipped his lips and kept his intrusive thoughts to himself.

Then, the pile on began.

Poor wittle Chris! Remember when he and his brother thought they ruled the world and the air waves?

Megyn is beautiful and talented so we understand the obsession, but why such bad energy?

He's not playing it very well.

It absolutely sounds like he is.

Oh, he did way worse. Also, during COVID, he and his brother lied over and over again to the public.

That is the question Chris needs to answer. Why does he believe that material should be available to kids?

Bless his heart.

