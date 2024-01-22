Crying Chris Cuomo Criticizes Megyn Kelly's Recent Interview ... He Might Be a Tad Jealous

Oh, jealousy. It's an ugly emotion. Chris Cuomo, unfortunately, displayed it all over Twitter today.
Outrage from the fringes gets the clicks...I suspect a majority looks on with increasing incredulity. https://t.co/UFMacha8WY— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 22, 2024
Oh, Chris. Envy is not a good look for you, sir.
Your network certainly didn’t when we partnered - without you - on a presidential debate last month. https://t.co/T5uk2bZjYW— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 22, 2024
That's going to leave a mark. This is why Chris should have just zipped his lips and kept his intrusive thoughts to himself.
In a related story, Megyn Kelly, who doesn't work for News Nation, was chosen to moderate a GOP presidential debate over Chris Cuomo, who is employed by News Nation.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 23, 2024
Why was that exactly? https://t.co/EYOAXYP2ge
Then, the pile on began.
So obsessed with @megynkelly. Poor little @ChrisCuomo wishes he could compete with her success. https://t.co/HYWVy7U2jF— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 22, 2024
Poor wittle Chris! Remember when he and his brother thought they ruled the world and the air waves?
Your obsession with @megynkelly is weird. https://t.co/wVFwr3vmtl— Melissa (@mels452) January 22, 2024
Megyn is beautiful and talented so we understand the obsession, but why such bad energy?
You covered up and lied for your brother who sent COVID patients into nursing homes with catastrophic results. 🤦🏼♂️— Jason_FLMAN🐊 (@jason_flman) January 22, 2024
Didn’t your network let her cohost a debate?— Warren (@swd2) January 22, 2024
Shouldn't you and your brother be in jail by now?— Montana (@LopRidgeway1) January 22, 2024
🤣😅🤣😅🤣seriously dude? You of all people? 🤣😅🤣😅🤣😅hilarious— Dawgs Bite (@Dawgsback2) January 23, 2024
Dude, you're playing a role. Sit down.— Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) January 23, 2024
He's not playing it very well.
Come on Cuomo. You can't really be on the side with Joy Reid on this topic...can ya?— Renobbvd (@Renobbvd1) January 22, 2024
It absolutely sounds like he is.
Your on Joy Reids side? You really are a sad little man.— michael (@michaeljames86) January 22, 2024
You used to do the same on CNN— Adam Jones (@Equality640494) January 22, 2024
Oh, he did way worse. Also, during COVID, he and his brother lied over and over again to the public.
I agree with Megyn. Kids shouldn't have to read about that in elementary school!— cam (@CamFor44) January 22, 2024
Is @MegynKellyShow @megynkelly fringe politics? lol. R u kidding me. If she is, then you CERTAINLY are. Also. There is nothing fringe about providing age appropriate content in kids’ education. Why, sir, would you wish to promote this type of sexually explicit content for minors?— s (@sports_fan1212) January 22, 2024
That is the question Chris needs to answer. Why does he believe that material should be available to kids?
Fredo calling Megyn the fringes? Weird.— Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) January 23, 2024
Really Chris, you’re in lock step with Joy Reid on this topic ? You should have better values— warren anthony (@patroit4life) January 23, 2024
Fredo out here fishing for attention— Joe McEwing Fan Club (@SuperJoeFanClub) January 22, 2024
Bless his heart.
