U.S. Central Command Issues Sad Update About Missing Navy Seals

Oh, this is a horribly sad update. This is an announcement American citizens never want to read.
BREAKING: U.S. Central Command says “We regret to announce that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased.”— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 21, 2024
U.S. Central Command confirms 2 U. S. Navy Seals are likely dead after a 10 day search for them.
I feel for anyone currently having to serve or family members of those who are currently serving under this administration.— Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) January 21, 2024
I don’t know how anyone could have faith that this admin would do right by them and not give them inadequate resources available to be successful during…
The leaders of our military are top notch, but it is hard to have any trust in any governmental entity with Biden in charge.
Terrible news, much respect for two heroes who put their lives on the line for our country.— Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) January 21, 2024
R.I.P.
This is terrible news. My prayers are with those Team Guys, their brothers, and family.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 21, 2024
RIP 🙏— Russell (@Russell_AGI) January 21, 2024
Sad news but I hope we get a full accounting of how they were not properly rescued. Seems impossible as Seals have a lot of fail safes.
US, and our allies, searched 21,000 sq miles.— M.E. Brown 🇺🇸 (@Botanicalsrock) January 22, 2024
Contrary to your impression, those missions bear no resemblance to a tv movie.
As civilians, it just feels like something, somewhere along the way, failed.
"Fail safes". It's not Hollywood. It is real life. Accidents happens and the ocean is large. Many Americans seem to think Special Operations soldiers are like in movies.— Magnus K (@Magnus_Observer) January 22, 2024
It's a dangerous business under the best of conditions.— AxeQuestions (@AxeQuestions) January 21, 2024
Very sad news. RIP, heroes. https://t.co/eEaxOz9xA6— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 21, 2024
https://t.co/rIMwclym8Y pic.twitter.com/n7Uw6WcBzu— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2024
Heroes losing their lives and this guy is our Commander in Chief. Sigh.
Heartbreaking.— Margo (@MargoinWNC) January 21, 2024
Praying for the fallen and their families. https://t.co/gog6xJotuk
Lord, have mercy.— KetoMandy (@keto_mandy) January 21, 2024
In your charity, please pray for their repose and for the comfort of their families. https://t.co/chuoQwwAut
Amen.
Prayers for peace and comfort for their families and friends. https://t.co/ANPY8H7JfA— TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) January 21, 2024
No coverage. No comment. No flags at half mast. Nothing. https://t.co/Dk8APRzw8n— Kev (@I98Kev) January 21, 2024
Let's hope Biden makes a statement and offers these heroes the honor they deserve.Obviously, he stays busy going back and forth to Delaware most weekends, but perhaps he can take some time out of getting ice cream to mention this horrific loss.
