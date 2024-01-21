Adam Kinzinger Releases PSA Begging New Hampshire Residents To 'Reject Trump' and It's...
U.S. Central Command Issues Sad Update About Missing Navy Seals

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:55 PM on January 21, 2024
AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File

Oh, this is a horribly sad update. This is an announcement  American citizens never want to read.

U.S. Central Command confirms 2 U. S. Navy Seals are likely dead after a 10 day search for them.

The leaders of our military are top notch, but it is hard to have any trust in any governmental entity with Biden in charge.

As civilians, it just feels like something, somewhere along the way, failed.

Heroes losing their lives and this guy is our Commander in Chief. Sigh.

Amen.

Let's hope Biden makes a statement and offers these heroes the honor they deserve.Obviously, he stays busy going back and forth to Delaware most weekends, but perhaps he can take some time out of getting ice cream to mention this horrific loss.

