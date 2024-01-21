U.S. Central Command Issues Sad Update About Missing Navy Seals

Oh, this is a horribly sad update. This is an announcement American citizens never want to read.

BREAKING: U.S. Central Command says “We regret to announce that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased.” — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 21, 2024

U.S. Central Command confirms 2 U. S. Navy Seals are likely dead after a 10 day search for them.

I feel for anyone currently having to serve or family members of those who are currently serving under this administration.



I don’t know how anyone could have faith that this admin would do right by them and not give them inadequate resources available to be successful during… — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) January 21, 2024

The leaders of our military are top notch, but it is hard to have any trust in any governmental entity with Biden in charge.

Terrible news, much respect for two heroes who put their lives on the line for our country.



R.I.P. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) January 21, 2024

This is terrible news. My prayers are with those Team Guys, their brothers, and family. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 21, 2024

RIP 🙏

Sad news but I hope we get a full accounting of how they were not properly rescued. Seems impossible as Seals have a lot of fail safes. — Russell (@Russell_AGI) January 21, 2024

US, and our allies, searched 21,000 sq miles.



Contrary to your impression, those missions bear no resemblance to a tv movie. — M.E. Brown 🇺🇸 (@Botanicalsrock) January 22, 2024

As civilians, it just feels like something, somewhere along the way, failed.

"Fail safes". It's not Hollywood. It is real life. Accidents happens and the ocean is large. Many Americans seem to think Special Operations soldiers are like in movies. — Magnus K (@Magnus_Observer) January 22, 2024

It's a dangerous business under the best of conditions. — AxeQuestions (@AxeQuestions) January 21, 2024

Heroes losing their lives and this guy is our Commander in Chief. Sigh.

Heartbreaking.



Praying for the fallen and their families. https://t.co/gog6xJotuk — Margo (@MargoinWNC) January 21, 2024

Lord, have mercy.



In your charity, please pray for their repose and for the comfort of their families. https://t.co/chuoQwwAut — KetoMandy (@keto_mandy) January 21, 2024

Amen.

Prayers for peace and comfort for their families and friends. https://t.co/ANPY8H7JfA — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) January 21, 2024

No coverage. No comment. No flags at half mast. Nothing. https://t.co/Dk8APRzw8n — Kev (@I98Kev) January 21, 2024

Let's hope Biden makes a statement and offers these heroes the honor they deserve.Obviously, he stays busy going back and forth to Delaware most weekends, but perhaps he can take some time out of getting ice cream to mention this horrific loss.