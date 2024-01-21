Unemployed Television Pundit Mehdi Hasan Posts One of His Most Childish Tweets So Far

'It's a picture of the sunrise': X Users Flagged With Sensitive Content Warning...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:36 PM on January 21, 2024
MSNBC

Mehdi Hasan, who actually is very 'meh' and also unemployed as he was fired recently from MSNBC, had quite the giggle over Ron DeSantis exiting the race for President. It was definitely a giggle and not a guffaw because guffawing is for grown men and Mehdi does not fit in that category. 

Advertisement

Yes, yes, it did.

Ron DeSantis is still the Governor of the third largest state in the nation and Mehdi is still unemployed and meh.

Isn't that fascinating?

Or, he could just RT this story because it has collected some of the best dunks on Mehdi.

Advertisement

When Mehdi stops laughing, he can get back to looking for a job because trolling on Twitter doesn't pay that well.

Tags: FLORIDA MSNBC UNEMPLOYMENT MEHDI HASAN RON DESANTIS 2024 ELECTION

