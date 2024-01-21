Unemployed Television Pundit Mehdi Hasan Posts One of His Most Childish Tweets So Far

Mehdi Hasan, who actually is very 'meh' and also unemployed as he was fired recently from MSNBC, had quite the giggle over Ron DeSantis exiting the race for President. It was definitely a giggle and not a guffaw because guffawing is for grown men and Mehdi does not fit in that category.

Didn't your show just get canceled? https://t.co/mJeS0j1yMr — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 21, 2024

Yes, yes, it did.

Yeah, it’s really funny. DeSantis still has a job and you don’t. https://t.co/njpQUyiNlV pic.twitter.com/4dQjgPanbF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 21, 2024

Ron DeSantis is still the Governor of the third largest state in the nation and Mehdi is still unemployed and meh.

Unlike you he still has a job https://t.co/a0oBifMstz — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 21, 2024

Isn't that fascinating?

Well, at least unemployed Hamas apologist Medhi Hassan still has his sense of humor. https://t.co/Ov2I0vOWH2 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) January 21, 2024

Mehdi had his show cancelled because of horrible ratings.



Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

😀😃😃😆😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/yQmWPLbjQf — Florida MAGA Godzilla (@BidenisBroken) January 21, 2024

Disgraced, fired, ex cable news propagandist has some input on an employed, sitting governor, essentially quitting his 2nd job. https://t.co/IrHCbNrdlh — Lee Wasserman (@TheWasserman) January 21, 2024

Perfect example of the immature children that we’re dealing with. https://t.co/yDP3m09xM4 — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) January 21, 2024

People receiving unemployment shouldn't be laughing at successful governors. https://t.co/ImHrWzyr9I — Nachman Mostofsky ✡︎🇺🇸 (@Mostofsky) January 21, 2024

God could you imagine if @RonDeSantis retweeted your show being cancelled like this: https://t.co/SgDsnKHgsb — GirlfromtheBay (@BayGirlfromthe) January 21, 2024

Or, he could just RT this story because it has collected some of the best dunks on Mehdi.

Imagine being such a god awful journalist that even as a communist you can’t keep a show on msnbc, which is ostensibly a mouthpiece for the most far left people in the nation.



You’re a joke and no one gives a crap what you think. https://t.co/C1AkKePDqW — Kevbot23 (@goducks231) January 21, 2024

You're spending your unemployed time well, I see — Sour Patch Lyds 🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) January 21, 2024

In my opinion, No on cares what an alleged Hamas supporting antisemite has to say on politics! The difference between #DeSantis and you that he actually served this country and didn't work his entire life to undermine it on #MSNBC . pic.twitter.com/63SQSZBCz3 — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) January 21, 2024

When Mehdi stops laughing, he can get back to looking for a job because trolling on Twitter doesn't pay that well.

