Adam Kinzinger Releases PSA Begging New Hampshire Residents To 'Reject Trump' and It's Hilariously Bad

As it stands, the Republican race for the Presidential nomination is between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Haley's chance is slim and none, but apparently Adam Kinzinger wanted to ensure he sealed her fate by posting a video ostensibly supporting her.

There's a bright future ahead, New Hampshire! It's time to make history and turn Trump's orange face red in this GOP primary. Your vote is powerful – it's our chance to switch channels on 8 years of this dangerous, weak, sniveling Trump show. #StopTrump #NHPrimary pic.twitter.com/VDgjhrRDbx — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) January 21, 2024

Speaking of unemployed men ... also, it looks like he taped this on the set of a Hallmark Movie. Is that his new gig?

Imagine thinking this would HELP Haley lol. https://t.co/jRbXsFXdLw — Will Upton (@wupton) January 21, 2024

This guy getting wrecked on Tuesday is going to be awesome. https://t.co/JtWnKPoJfN — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 21, 2024

Adam has done enough damage already.

Who should we vote for, fella? Any names come to mind? https://t.co/MScCCPlCVc — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) January 21, 2024

Someone should tell him that the reason Trump's polling 50% is because of weak, sniveling weasels like Kinzinger. https://t.co/eGyF8MFcqg — Herman P. Hunter, Author (@HermanPHunter1) January 21, 2024

Acting like trump hasn’t already won the primary 😂 😂 — Luca Monzatti (@MrLtMuff) January 21, 2024

It's looking that way.

You’re not helpful at all. — Max Twain (@MaxTwain24) January 21, 2024

Imagine thinking conservative voters listen to you. 😂😂😂 — NM (@NonameMcgeehee) January 21, 2024

You should change the green screen to a used car lot. I'd vote for changing it to a prison cell too.🤡 — Jaime LaMour 🇺🇸 (@lamourjaime1) January 21, 2024

Make it something interesting to look at because Adam is boring.

You’re not in New Hampshire 😆😆😆 — gigigoeshome (@wwktr6mqw4) January 21, 2024

That green screen is a nice try.

So irrelevant — Markus (@Markus11758232) January 21, 2024

The sad part about your message is that you spit into the face of every conservative patriot in this country. You are part of the old and failing Republican Party and have not yet come to terms with the new party. MAGA — One-Eyed Willy (@RobotGoonie) January 21, 2024

He and his pal Liz Cheney should quietly fade into obscurity, please.

Have you tried to get a real job yet? — Cheryl Thomas (@CherylT37145450) January 21, 2024

Can you imagine Adam actually working a real job? He goes from grift to grift. He would not know how to actually work. That really is a laugh. Best of luck to New Hampshire residents. We would suggest making your own decisions and ignoring Adam.

