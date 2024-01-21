U.S. Central Command Issues Sad Update About Missing Navy Seals
Adam Kinzinger Releases PSA Begging New Hampshire Residents To 'Reject Trump' and It's Hilariously Bad

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:11 PM on January 21, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As it stands, the Republican race for the Presidential nomination is between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Haley's chance is slim and none, but apparently Adam Kinzinger wanted to ensure he sealed her fate by posting a video ostensibly supporting her.

Speaking of unemployed men ... also, it looks like he taped this on the set of a Hallmark Movie. Is that his new gig?

Adam has done enough damage already.

It's looking that way.

Make it something interesting to look at because Adam is boring.

That green screen is a nice try.

He and his pal Liz Cheney should quietly fade into obscurity, please.

Can you imagine Adam actually working a real job? He goes from grift to grift. He would not know how to actually work. That really is a laugh. Best of luck to New Hampshire residents. We would suggest making your own decisions and ignoring Adam.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: ADAM KINZINGER NEW HAMPSHIRE NIKKI HALEY TRUMP DESANTIS

