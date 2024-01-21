It's a Day Ending in -Y So Paul Krugman Is Once Again Giving Bad Takes On the Internet

Leave It to 'Vice' to Romanticize a Terrorist ... Meet the 'Handsome' Yemeni...
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:28 PM on January 21, 2024
Townhall Media

Opinion columnist and economist who is often wrong about the economy, Paul Krugman, is the latest to weigh in about the DeSantis decision to drop out of the Presidential race.

Paul would know about being made fun of because it is often him being made fun of. Moving on ...

He's so giddy. He must be.

He's very concerned DeSantis did not support a vaccine that neither stopped you from getting Covid or giving Covid. That sounds like a horrible vaccine.

That's exactly what he is.

DeSantis may be out of the race, but there are plenty of every day citizens with long memories and they are not ready to forget or let this go.

Touche.

Bingo!

Krugman gives many things a bad name.

