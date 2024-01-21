It's a Day Ending in -Y So Paul Krugman Is Once Again Giving Bad Takes On the Internet

Opinion columnist and economist who is often wrong about the economy, Paul Krugman, is the latest to weigh in about the DeSantis decision to drop out of the Presidential race.

Although we're all making fun of DeSantis's humiliation, we shouldn't forget that his anti-vax crusade — in service of his doomed run — probably killed thousands of people — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 21, 2024

Paul would know about being made fun of because it is often him being made fun of. Moving on ...

Did the FBI ever determine who downloaded the CP on Mr. Krugman’s computer? https://t.co/9sOJRhL5Qg — cobra (@cobracommandr15) January 22, 2024

He's so giddy. He must be.

Paul Krugman doubles down on the COVID narrative and blames DeSantis for thousands of people dying from the cold. Interestingly stupid. https://t.co/Bvc4XnO7td — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 21, 2024

He's very concerned DeSantis did not support a vaccine that neither stopped you from getting Covid or giving Covid. That sounds like a horrible vaccine.

Noted Enron advisor has words https://t.co/MuW4hdW2TK — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) January 21, 2024

That's exactly what he is.

We won’t forget your support for forced medication, violating informed consent and the bodily autonomy of billions of people for a vaccine that was



~ unneeded by most demographics, who had essentially zero risk from Covid



~ unneeded for all those who already had had Covid and… https://t.co/72wlo05lun — Mark Changizi - LooFWIRED.com Mag (@MarkChangizi) January 22, 2024

DeSantis may be out of the race, but there are plenty of every day citizens with long memories and they are not ready to forget or let this go.

Ugghhhh , seriously 😐 The election can’t come fast enough … 👇 https://t.co/62zvpp56P9 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) January 21, 2024

Actually I make fun of guys like Krugman who were enablers of mass murder .… pushing the fake and sometimes deadly COVID vaccine that killed scores of people. You have blood on your hands @paulkrugman ….. This moron advocated that SMART free thinking unvaccinated people lose… https://t.co/IXsbvF8eIh — The Real Greg Reyes (The Cuban Cannon 2.0) (@joceyreyes209) January 22, 2024

If this holds up like the rest of Krugman's predictions, we'll find out in 15 years that the vaccine killed more people than it saved. https://t.co/DoqPHyPMj1 — Colonel Bijan Mustardson (@Tittlewk93) January 22, 2024

Touche.

There’s no proof that vaccines saved any lives.



But you wouldn’t know that because you’re a shit lib who parrots leftist propaganda.



It’s unbelievable that you’re still shaming Americans who don’t think like you do.



You’re the problem and will never be the solution. https://t.co/YHAAbxVBhk — Ralph Napolitano (@DrRalphNap) January 21, 2024

Bingo!

You give economics a bad name — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2024

Krugman gives many things a bad name.

