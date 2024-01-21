Jodie Foster, Meet ... Jodie Foster: Oscar-Winning Actress Thinks Women Are a 'Risk'...
SHOCKING! Historian Notices Some Infuriating Verbiage Hypocrisy in the 1619 Project

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:51 PM on January 21, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

The 1619 ostensibly exists to correct the record around the history of slavery. One historian noticed an interesting trend when it comes to their K-12 curriculum.

So, while white men had slaves, but black men had 'servants'. Got it.

Different sides of the same rancid coin.

She'll explain the nuances of slavery the rest of the world doesn't understand.

Slavery has been around since the beginning of time and is still continuing today.

If Jones is interested in the truth, then tell the whole truth. Don't tell half truths to protect black people who held slaves.

Precisely! Many historians and academics know Jones is full of it, but they are afraid to call her out for fear of being called 'racist'! There are very few with enough fortitude to call her out. Thankfully, there are a few.

