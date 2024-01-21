SHOCKING! Historian Notices Some Infuriating Verbiage Hypocrisy in the 1619 Project

The 1619 ostensibly exists to correct the record around the history of slavery. One historian noticed an interesting trend when it comes to their K-12 curriculum.

Advertisement

The 1619 Project K-12 curriculum makes some interesting word usage to obscure the fact that Mansa Musa, the 14th century king of Mali, was a mass-enslaver.



Imagine Nikole Hannah-Jones's outrage if a history textbook only described Thomas Jefferson's slaves as "servants." pic.twitter.com/KxpudOSZp7 — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) January 21, 2024

The 1619 lesson plan does this repeatedly, euphemizing his enslaved entourage as "servants."



There's also no mention of the slaves who worked in Mansa Musa's gold mines. pic.twitter.com/stynR1585e — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) January 21, 2024

So, while white men had slaves, but black men had 'servants'. Got it.

It's only slavery if it comes from the Slave region of Virginia. Otherwise, it's just sparkling servitude. https://t.co/gRQk42c1ma — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 21, 2024

Nikole Hannah Jones is a black supremacist and conspiracy theorists. She is as evil as Richard Spencer. https://t.co/88RdWzq7Tr — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) January 21, 2024

Different sides of the same rancid coin.

Remember when we were told this was just about the truth that was hidden? A farce the whole time https://t.co/uLCd5t1off — Brendan (@Lawlorbrendans) January 21, 2024

I'm sure when @nhannahjones gets around to writing her next article in 2026 she'll explain the important context around this. https://t.co/MqP9ALyyay — Foster-In-Exile (@in_jail36245) January 21, 2024

She'll explain the nuances of slavery the rest of the world doesn't understand.

in progressive land, Slavery was invited in 1619 by white people and only existed in white places and never existed before or ever after in any other place that wasnt white. https://t.co/j2xHtfvHWe — David Hirsch for State Assembly (@Hirsch4NY) January 21, 2024

Slavery has been around since the beginning of time and is still continuing today.

Replacing one inaccurate myth of history with another isn't actually an improvement. https://t.co/QGqUlwLJ7G — Sock Puppets United (@ReasonedCenter) January 21, 2024

If Jones is interested in the truth, then tell the whole truth. Don't tell half truths to protect black people who held slaves.

Like anything else, the Left will gloss over atrocities as long as it suits their agenda of Power grab! https://t.co/o2Q98YPyjP — Bärenstein (@DoucheLiberals) January 21, 2024

They need, *NEED* American slavery to be a uniquely evil.



The same need they have to argue fascism is not a variant of socialism, but waaaaay the hell over there on the *opposite* end of the spectrum from them. — Media&Politics (@MediaPolitics6) January 21, 2024

Advertisement

I'm more interested in the lack of outrage by academics; instead, they'll just remain quiet because even worse than bad history is being mocked as Trumpers by their colleagues for criticizing NHJ. — BCerv (@BrianCerv1) January 21, 2024

Precisely! Many historians and academics know Jones is full of it, but they are afraid to call her out for fear of being called 'racist'! There are very few with enough fortitude to call her out. Thankfully, there are a few.