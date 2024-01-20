Woman Wonders Who the Taylor Swift Equivalent is for Men and Twitter Digs Deep for Answers

Photo Shows American 'War Crime' Committed Against Fleeing 'Civilians'
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on January 20, 2024
Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File

Sometimes Twitter stops to consider those philosophical questions users just can shake. This was one of those times. You can't turn on the TV or any streaming platform without hearing about Taylor Swift. One Tweep had a theory on Taylor's massive success today.

Does Taylor true encapsulate the inner lives of women?

Obviously.

Maybe it isn't music at all, for men.

Of course, a man would ask this question. An interior life for them is if they have gas. Heh.

Ok, but 30% of people say they have no inner voice. What about those people?

So, Twitter with no character limit and much more cruel.

Yeah! That seems a bit sexist.

Taylor is telling our truth and getting very rich off of it.

Yes, to be clear, there are some women who don't relate to getting in their feels.

He stopped loving her today, and all that.

Oh, and the football fans had to weigh in. Maybe if her man loses, she will be happy to get some free time with him.

It's settled.

