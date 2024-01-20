Woman Wonders Who the Taylor Swift Equivalent is for Men and Twitter Digs Deep for Answers

Sometimes Twitter stops to consider those philosophical questions users just can shake. This was one of those times. You can't turn on the TV or any streaming platform without hearing about Taylor Swift. One Tweep had a theory on Taylor's massive success today.

the thing about taylor swift is that she so perfectly encapsulates through her lyrics, the interior lives of women. It's why we all can't stop listening. We're all saying, "wait you felt that way? we were all feeling this way?"



do men have someone like that? — emily (@emilykmay) January 20, 2024

Does Taylor true encapsulate the inner lives of women?

i don't think men do and tbh i think they need it. — emily (@emilykmay) January 20, 2024

Yes we are all the same, women are all the same, good take — Sour Patch Lyds 🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) January 20, 2024

Obviously.

In the 21st century, Eminem. He’s captured nearly the full spectrum of our inner world



Literal classic songs for every zone



Ambition: Lose Yourself

Depression: Beautiful

Fatherhood: Hailies Song

Leadership: Not Afraid

Focused pursuit: Till I Collapse

Rage: half his discography — Tapertantrum6 (@tapertantrum6) January 20, 2024

I think most men look for escapism in their entertainment (sports, fantasy, video games etc) there are some bands I listen to that have introspective lyrics, but most of us want to escape our feelings rather than stare at them. — Wes_Tron (@TronWes) January 20, 2024

Maybe it isn't music at all, for men.

What the heck is an interior life? — Nick Walker (@nw3) January 20, 2024

Of course, a man would ask this question. An interior life for them is if they have gas. Heh.

your inner thoughts/feelings, the stories you tell yourself, etc — emily (@emilykmay) January 20, 2024

Ok, but 30% of people say they have no inner voice. What about those people?

ok my sister said it's for men, it's not a person, it's reddit. — emily (@emilykmay) January 20, 2024

So, Twitter with no character limit and much more cruel.

I don’t know why y’all take it as fact that men are banned from relating to Taylor Swift’s lyrics like Emily does. There’s no prohibition.. — Ja Mes 🧣🧬🫀 (@jwittstein) January 20, 2024

Yeah! That seems a bit sexist.

lol they aren't banned from relating to it! her aim is just speaking about the female lived experience. And i was wondering who does that for men. — emily (@emilykmay) January 20, 2024

Taylor is telling our truth and getting very rich off of it.

I have not had this experience at all with Taylor Swift 🤷‍♀️ — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) January 20, 2024

Yes, to be clear, there are some women who don't relate to getting in their feels.

Yeah George Jones — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) January 20, 2024

He stopped loving her today, and all that.

She's going to be feeling crushing heartache around 10 tomorrow night. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 20, 2024

Oh, and the football fans had to weigh in. Maybe if her man loses, she will be happy to get some free time with him.

The roman empire — emilyluvscrypto (@EmilyLuvsCrypto) January 20, 2024

It's settled.

