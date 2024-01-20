That's a High School Boy, Baby! Male 'Athlete' Scoring YUGE Points In California Girl's Basketball League

There is something amazing happening in girl's basketball in San Francisco. A player is scoring tons of points and it is impressive to watch. The player is a boy. Yes, a boy playing girl's basketball is scoring 1/3 of the team's points. Isn't that amazing? Eyeroll.

Male player, Henry Hanlon, scored 26 pts in girls high school basketball game last week in San Francisco



This is the third consecutive game where he's scored more than 1/3 of the team's points



The emperor wears no clothes pic.twitter.com/Gpwla6zZ1h — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 20, 2024

I'm sure this is just about Henry feeling like a girl and not the fact that he clearly wouldn't make any high school boy's basketball team.

It turns out that height, strength & testosterone really help in girls basketball…. https://t.co/C4jidCf6AS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 20, 2024

It's almost like it's science or something.

People in places like SF have been so abused by wokeness that they just sit back and accept this shit like a beaten dog https://t.co/C4HS4UZz78 — New Year Worse Nero (@Adventure_Nero) January 20, 2024

Every school that plays them should use the top player on their boys varsity team just to guard this guy. https://t.co/0F8advXqnX — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 20, 2024

Exactly. Just say that the top male player at your school feels like a girl just that day. Gender is a binary so feelings can change.

I look forward to the day NBA wannabes look to the WNBA to make it. Sadly, the WNBA and all three of its fans probably wouldn't care. https://t.co/zyAapRTrOR — The Eerie Calm Before Impending Doom (@BenignApathy) January 20, 2024

Sane folks will look back on this era with disbelief. JG https://t.co/lgB2drcD48 — Armstrong and Getty (@AandGShow) January 20, 2024

The sane folks living right now think this is nuts. it is a good way to get a college scholarship for your faux athletic male son. Tell him he's a girl, put him in girl's basketball and get a scholarship as a girl's player because he's a phenom. Save on those student loans.

We are living in a clown world where people just sit back and pretend this is normal



Every parent and every kid on both teams should loudly shame this man everywhere he goes



Make his life uncomfortable and we would have less cheaters



Unfortunately 99% of people are cowards https://t.co/boSdXtVCeP — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) January 20, 2024

That last line sums it up, honestly.

Imagine if his “teammates” refused to play. And their parents stood with them.



High school sports are also about lifelong lessons. That is more important than record on a court. https://t.co/LpnNbok4ZJ — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) January 20, 2024

Isn't that the truth.

Basketball players with prior experience as men seem to have an advantage over women with no such experience. Scientists are baffled. https://t.co/2X2DhMrO2E — @amuse (@amuse) January 20, 2024

Either abolish the WNBA and merge leagues because this stuff doesn’t matter OR PROTECT GIRLS SPORTS!!!! https://t.co/8kLgpi6uqz — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) January 20, 2024

This! Either gender matters in sports or it does not. Period. Enough with the charades. Let's just take sports away from girls and get it over with.

