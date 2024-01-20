That's a High School Boy, Baby! Male 'Athlete' Scoring YUGE Points In California Girl's Basketball League

Terrifying or Comical? Seriously Weird Witch Doctor Performance at WEF Davos Shocks Twitte...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:27 PM on January 20, 2024
Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File

There is something amazing happening in girl's basketball in San Francisco. A player is scoring tons of points and it is impressive to watch. The player is a boy. Yes, a boy playing girl's basketball is scoring 1/3 of the team's points. Isn't that amazing? Eyeroll.

I'm sure this is just about Henry feeling like a girl and not the fact that he clearly wouldn't make any high school boy's basketball team.

It's almost like it's science or something.

Exactly. Just say that the top male player at your school feels like a girl just that day. Gender is a binary so feelings can change.

The sane folks living right now think this is nuts. it is a good way to get a college scholarship for your faux athletic male son. Tell him he's a girl, put him in girl's basketball and get a scholarship as a girl's player because he's a phenom. Save on those student loans.

That last line sums it up, honestly.

Isn't that the truth.

This! Either gender matters in sports or it does not. Period. Enough with the charades. Let's just take sports away from girls and get it over with.

