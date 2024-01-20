John Travolta Suggested Prince Harry For an Award and the Spoiled Prince Promptly Humiliated Him Publicly

The People Have Spoken and We Apologize to Elon But ... We Will...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:16 PM on January 20, 2024

Ok, so this story has a bunch of twists and turns, but hang in there, because the tweets about it are priceless. To begin with, John Travolta (yes, that Actor), sponsored Prince Harry (honestly, that may be the wrong name to call him now, but whatever), for some award. It is an aviation award called the 'living legend of aviation'. Perhaps Harry's military service earned him this. Who knows? 

Rich people are weird.

Absolutely.

So, John Travolta ensures Prince Harry gets this award and Harry gets up on stage and says Travolta 'dines out every night on the story of dancing with his mother, Princess Diana'. Like, what? Does he realize Travolta is a mega super star in the US? What an entitled little idiot!

There is no need for anyone else to have a high opinion of Harry because his own opinion is high enough.

That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Tiffany Justice Demolishes Joy Reid on Her Own Show (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin
He really wants people to believe Meghan didn't attend because of a sick child? Please! They have nannies and she loves a camera. She probably did not find it prestigious enough.

Ha! She should have written Harry a speech that was not so snarky.

We must end it all with a look at the famous dance Harry referenced. Unfortunately, Harry will never be as graceful or likable as his Mother.

