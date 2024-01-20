John Travolta Suggested Prince Harry For an Award and the Spoiled Prince Promptly Humiliated Him Publicly

Ok, so this story has a bunch of twists and turns, but hang in there, because the tweets about it are priceless. To begin with, John Travolta (yes, that Actor), sponsored Prince Harry (honestly, that may be the wrong name to call him now, but whatever), for some award. It is an aviation award called the 'living legend of aviation'. Perhaps Harry's military service earned him this. Who knows?

Prince Harry being honored as a "living legend of aviation" shows how Hollywood divorced reality decades ago. https://t.co/bfPjlj8XcE It is reminiscent of Hunter Biden being put on the Amtrak board because Sen. Carper explained that "he has spent a lot of time on Amtrak trains.” — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 19, 2024

Rich people are weird.

Absolutely.

The passive aggressive rudeness of this man takes my breath away. I bet John Travolta regrets sponsoring Harry for this “award”



pic.twitter.com/q8LG4jxu4P — Queen of the Flumps (@TheMistressRox) January 20, 2024

So, John Travolta ensures Prince Harry gets this award and Harry gets up on stage and says Travolta 'dines out every night on the story of dancing with his mother, Princess Diana'. Like, what? Does he realize Travolta is a mega super star in the US? What an entitled little idiot!

Harry is such a moron with zero people skills



Harry publicly scolded & accused John Travolta of “dining out every single night on his mother”



All while Harry has done the most damage to Diana’s reputation in the last 3 years while selling her memory to the highest bidder pic.twitter.com/EC9zKNTLvI — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) January 20, 2024

There is no need for anyone else to have a high opinion of Harry because his own opinion is high enough.

John Travolta has had a successful career as an actor and is an actual pilot but Harry, who is neither, joke that John made a name for himself dancing to Harry’s mom. Shut up Harry. You have to do depends ads just to pay your legal bills. — Royally Sage (@sage1411) January 20, 2024

🇬🇧New video



While accepting a ‘Living Legend in Aviation’ award Prince Harry accused John Travolta of “dining out” on the story of dancing with Diana



How cheeky is that? Oh and there was a reason Meghan didn’t go with him and it wasn’t due to a ‘sick child’



Prince Harry's… — 𝓜𝓾𝓻𝓴𝔂 𝓜𝓮𝓰 (@MurkyMegPodcast) January 20, 2024

He really wants people to believe Meghan didn't attend because of a sick child? Please! They have nannies and she loves a camera. She probably did not find it prestigious enough.

How on earth would these children catch anything? They never leave the house. — Lannigan Banshee 🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@Sarahenvrm) January 20, 2024

A sick child would never stop her before to be around Bezos, Travolta, paps and a mic. It’s all BS.🐔The real excuse: Meg was too busy writing these hashtags for Harry to give to Mario.😳💪🏼🏋️🤩#LivingLegendOfAviationAwards pic.twitter.com/kfz779A5ob — Meghan’s Mic (@MeghansMic) January 20, 2024

Ha! She should have written Harry a speech that was not so snarky.

I cringe every time Harry opens his mouth. So he tells an A list Hollywood actor #johntravolta who is worth millions due to his success in the film industry, that he has been “dining out ” on the famous dance with Diana incident ever since it happened.And here we have Harry, pic.twitter.com/XqNgzvtKeh — LouLou LA -Flying the Flag for our British Royals (@LouLouLa10) January 20, 2024

Well yes. John Travolta did dance with Princess Diana in 1985. 💃 pic.twitter.com/eNsH2fJFEd — JUMBLE BAG (@JumbleBag) January 20, 2024

We must end it all with a look at the famous dance Harry referenced. Unfortunately, Harry will never be as graceful or likable as his Mother.

