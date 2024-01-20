Spicy Chris Sununu Gives MAJOR Snark When Asked About Tim Scott

Apparently Chris Sununu has on his sassy pants. A reporter asked him what he thought about Tim Scott's endorsement of Donald Trump. Here is what he had to say:

Chris Sununu says “if anyone cared about Tim Scott he’d still be running for president.”



“Nobody cares.” pic.twitter.com/MSh1W8DKDC — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) January 19, 2024

Welp!

Tim Scott seems to be an objectively nice person & this comes across as needlessly mean spirited. https://t.co/hErhr7f9c6 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 20, 2024

That's kind of a jerky comment tbh https://t.co/DsiZh6foIf — Ultraspicybae 🇮🇱 (@Buffyinnyc) January 20, 2024

"I failed at running for President out of the gate so I'm endorsing Nikki, although no one cares what you think once you're out of the Presidential race...."



Nice flex, Sununu. Ya moron. https://t.co/pTR4Haen7O — Jared A. Chambers (@C4CEO) January 20, 2024

This is much like that 'Man in the Arena' poem.

Last I checked, Chris Sununu isn’t running for president.. well that’s that then. https://t.co/OeOIlAX3E1 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 20, 2024

Sununu is just pissed that he picked the wrong horse https://t.co/5Wy3BqSUbT — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 19, 2024

Seems that way.

Aren't these the same people clamoring for "unity?" https://t.co/GLqnVeCLfh — The Iowa Standard (@IowaStandard) January 20, 2024

Only Sununu W in recorded history https://t.co/CTPGRKVtkz — Elect Right! (formerly Yankee) (@ElectRightYT) January 20, 2024

Not everyone hated the statement.

Chris Sununu is a loudmouth buffoon.

As soon as #NikkiHaley is out of the running, he'll be back on the #TrumpTrain looking for a cabinet position. https://t.co/AetW3kxtNx — Non-DeProgrammed Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) January 20, 2024

That's an odd argument for @GovChrisSununu to make since he was polling as a sampling error in his own state for the nomination. @votetimscott was actually polling higher than him at one point.



That's why he didn't run.



So... it's an odd argument. https://t.co/VjSSv4uy8y — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) January 19, 2024

It was unnecessary, for sure.

Did @GovChrisSununu even notice no one cared for his personal jab of @SenatorTimScott?



Great way to make friends and influence people - make a tasteless joke and they'll flock to your side, Chris. — DJTAlways (Cat J) (@DjtAlways) January 19, 2024

The awkward laugh after when no one laughed at his statement is painful. — fedjc99 (@fedjc99) January 20, 2024

Very ugly. Pride goeth before a fall.. — BelleStarr13 (@belle_starr13) January 19, 2024

What are his thoughts about Nikki Haley banning a news outlet from her events after they reported on her alleged marital infidelities? — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) January 20, 2024

He likely has far less to say about that.

Actually I liked him Scott — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) January 19, 2024

Not a good look for him to disrespect @SenatorTimScott — Free River Girl (@ChazDogs) January 20, 2024

It is not a good look at all. It does nothing to unite the party and it just exposes ugliness.

