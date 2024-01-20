Hot Take: Most Reporters Were Sick to Death of Covering Donald Trump and...
Spicy Chris Sununu Gives MAJOR Snark When Asked About Tim Scott

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:15 PM on January 20, 2024
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

Apparently Chris Sununu has on his sassy pants. A reporter asked him what he thought about Tim Scott's endorsement of Donald Trump. Here is what he had to say:

Welp!

This is much like that 'Man in the Arena' poem.

Seems that way.

Not everyone hated the statement.

It was unnecessary, for sure.

He likely has far less to say about that.

It is not a good look at all. It does nothing to unite the party and it just exposes ugliness.

Tags: NEW HAMPSHIRE NIKKI HALEY SNARK TIM SCOTT 2024 ELECTION

