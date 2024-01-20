Chris Hayes Is Suddenly OK Mocking Physical Appearance As He Claims DeSantis Is Too Short To Be POTUS

The Two Georgia Senators (Who Are Infuriatingly Democrats) Posted the Most Unhinged Pictur...
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:30 PM on January 20, 2024
Townhall Media

Chris Hayes, one of the most useless reporters who at least admits he's an avowed Leftist, is very smug about what he sees as the wrapping up of the Ron DeSantis campaign. He took to TV last night to proclaim he always knew DeSantis would never be POTUS. Why, Chris? Was it because of his policy stances, his personality, his likability or even how he talks to voters? Nope. According to Chris, the problem is DeSantis is too short.

The network that finds a microaggression in literally EVERYTHING, would like to laser focus on an attribute DeSantis can't change. Make it make sense.

Clearly. I don't ever want to hear them complaining about ableism or ageism or any other kind of ism again.

I feel quite sure Kamala is much shorter than DeSantis. How will she be POTUS? Pete Buttigieg is listed as 2 inches SHORTER than DeSantis. Do  you think Chris thinks he's too short?

Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom Interview Is HILARIOUS
Doug P.
The man who cries into his sweater has something to say about appearance. Spare us.

All they can do is troll because they can't criticize his actual policy or his great outcomes.

Some of us are, but we don't have TV shows on cable television, unfortunately.

This passes for political commentary. That's the sad part.

Fortunately for Chris, he's not.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




