Chris Hayes Is Suddenly OK Mocking Physical Appearance As He Claims DeSantis Is Too Short To Be POTUS

Chris Hayes, one of the most useless reporters who at least admits he's an avowed Leftist, is very smug about what he sees as the wrapping up of the Ron DeSantis campaign. He took to TV last night to proclaim he always knew DeSantis would never be POTUS. Why, Chris? Was it because of his policy stances, his personality, his likability or even how he talks to voters? Nope. According to Chris, the problem is DeSantis is too short.

.@chrislhayes on Ron DeSantis: "My first instinct on him as a national candidate was: I may be an out of touch New York City liberal, but I know my country and the man is too short to be president." pic.twitter.com/sZL4s1hW4P — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) January 20, 2024

The network that finds a microaggression in literally EVERYTHING, would like to laser focus on an attribute DeSantis can't change. Make it make sense.

Clearly. I don't ever want to hear them complaining about ableism or ageism or any other kind of ism again.

Oh look body shaming is fine as long as it is directed at us short kings..... imagine looking like more of a lesbian than Maddow https://t.co/pJgt1ROvxO — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 20, 2024

Say that about Kamala Harris and see what happens https://t.co/R7rjL625cX — Alexandra F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) January 20, 2024

I feel quite sure Kamala is much shorter than DeSantis. How will she be POTUS? Pete Buttigieg is listed as 2 inches SHORTER than DeSantis. Do you think Chris thinks he's too short?

Hayes once came in second place e in a Rachael Maddow Look Alike contest, and he wants to tease others about their appearance? https://t.co/A4FAxc7vZM — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) January 20, 2024

The man who cries into his sweater has something to say about appearance. Spare us.

An incredibly stupid take from an incredibly stupid person. https://t.co/6q02OPcICp — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) January 20, 2024

He was so excited to dip into 4chan territory for commentary.



This is actually pretty much the level of depth Chris offers, even in serious reporting.



(Does anyone watch this anymore?) https://t.co/JGZioiUKz3 — Casey's_Last_Ride (@LastCasey) January 20, 2024

All they can do is troll because they can't criticize his actual policy or his great outcomes.

We are not a serious country. https://t.co/KPoOvDcg2L — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) January 20, 2024

Some of us are, but we don't have TV shows on cable television, unfortunately.

Yeesh. Hayes can't even be snide about Republicans without me wanting to smack him. https://t.co/eqxjDoUvhj — R.S. Martin (@RSMwriter) January 20, 2024

When did we become so unserious that we’d think this is a valid argument to make or even a funny joke? It’s neither.



It’s something Trump would do. It’s tiresome. https://t.co/Wqx8V0jjKb — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) January 20, 2024

This passes for political commentary. That's the sad part.

That’s where we are? Body shaming is cool again? We can joke about immutable features because we don’t like his political opinions? You’d be embarrassed if you were just a little smarter. — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) January 20, 2024

Fortunately for Chris, he's not.

