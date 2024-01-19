Alleged 'News' Site (and We Use That Term Loosely) Is Big Mad at J.K. Rowling's Series Creative Input

Oh, the horror! An acclaimed author is participating in the process of making her books into a series. What a rotten world we live in! Just kidding. The toddlers are out again promoting the notion any person who questions the silencing of women is a 'transphobe'. What a joke.

Known transphobe J.K. Rowling is now reported to be an active exec producer on the ‘HARRY POTTER’ series where she will be involved in the show’s decision-making.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/iSmGMJ3teg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 19, 2024

It feels like the name of the account should be changed to 'Discussing Our Political Beliefs and Villifying Anyone Who Disagrees'. Granted, it's a long name, but it is more accurate.

Preaching is more like it pic.twitter.com/eBHkWKJTK1 — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 20, 2024

This is their religion so that's fair.

Replies turned off, of course. — Random dev (@randodev01) January 20, 2024

Oh, did you think 'Discussing Film' meant they wanted to hear your divergent opinion? How silly! Actually, 'Discussing Film' means they say bad things about a lady they don't know and you read it. If you disagree, they don't want to hear it. To be fair, its one way to ensure your 'discussions' don't become heated.

Putting aside the ridiculous smear from these clowns, the idea that you could do a Harry Potter series without the involvement of the author and creator is rather ludicrous. https://t.co/Y1GLcvakd6 — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 20, 2024

They can close the replies, but they can't turn off the quote tweets. A Twitchy favorite, AG, summed it up perfectly. This is literally her work. As if she does not deserve to have a say.

“Burn the witch who preaches biology!” https://t.co/dZutAFs9ME — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) January 20, 2024

How dare she 'follow the science'!

known transphobe = woman who fights for same sex spaces and acknowledges there’s a difference between the male and female sexes?



and we’re supposed to boo her? https://t.co/wIGirQ1bnT pic.twitter.com/zFmWRcBUb2 — jen 💚🤍💜 (@basedsolanas) January 20, 2024

That is what they expect, yes. The sane among us must push back.

They are big mad.

G-g-gasp, the author of the series is involved in a creative adaptation of her series???? https://t.co/MAldjXob4e pic.twitter.com/LWpfR3Squt — mewrei (@_mewrei_) January 20, 2024

This trend of posting disgusting drivel like this then disabling responses has to end, @elonmusk . https://t.co/Wgfj9IDFJN — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 20, 2024

It's super frustrating, but at least Twitchy still exists for the mocking of terrible people and their terrible tweets.

“J.K. Rowling, creator of the wildly successful “Harry Potter” book series, is now reported to be an active executive producer on the upcoming ‘HARRY POTTER’ series on MAX”



There…I fixed it for you. Reporting it your way makes you look foolish af https://t.co/cVmdJHQnZg — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) January 20, 2024

Finish it with 'petty people on Twitter are big mad and we are all laughing hysterically while anxiously awaiting the series premiere.'

