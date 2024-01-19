Alleged 'News' Site (and We Use That Term Loosely) Is Big Mad at J.K. Rowling's Series Creative Input

Laci Peterson Case Potentially RE-OPENED: New Requests for DNA Testing
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:56 PM on January 19, 2024
Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP

Oh, the horror! An acclaimed author is participating in the process of making her books into a series. What a rotten world we live in! Just kidding. The toddlers are out again promoting the notion any person who questions the silencing of women is a 'transphobe'. What a joke.

It feels like the name of the account should be changed to 'Discussing Our Political Beliefs and Villifying Anyone Who Disagrees'. Granted, it's a long name, but it is more accurate.

This is their religion so that's fair.

Oh, did  you think 'Discussing Film' meant they wanted to hear your divergent opinion? How silly! Actually, 'Discussing Film' means they say bad things about a lady they don't know and you read it. If you disagree, they don't want to hear it. To be fair, its one way to ensure your 'discussions' don't become heated.

They can close the replies, but they can't turn off the quote tweets. A Twitchy favorite, AG, summed it up perfectly. This is literally her work. As if she does not deserve to have a say.

How dare she 'follow the science'!

That is what they expect, yes. The sane among us must push back.

They are big mad.

It's super frustrating, but at least Twitchy still exists for the mocking of terrible people and their terrible tweets.

Finish it with 'petty people on Twitter are big mad and we are all laughing hysterically while anxiously awaiting the series premiere.'

