Chip Roy Goes on an EPIC Rant Wondering When Congress Will Work to Improve American's Lives

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Chip Roy is sick of politicians arriving in DC and forgetting they are there to represent the people who elected them. Roy went on a rant about the state of it all.

Also, how do people go to DC pretty poor or lower middle class and within a few years, they are nearly millionaires? That seems pretty weird even though they make good salaries. They aren't the kind of salaries that would make one easily a millionaire. Things that made you go hmmmm.

It would be nice if perhaps they started to think about improving the lives of people back home.

Bingo. All of this hits the nail on the head.

Sam J.
Might as well as regular Americans won't even notice.

There are maybe like 7. That's the sad commentary on our Congress these days.

At least someone in Congress has some self awareness. Not that it matters. Too many others do know how disliked they are and they just don't care.

Our nation needs more people willing to say it how it is no matter how that makes people feel. The truth shall set us free!

Exactly the point Roy is trying to make. If neither party is going to listen to regular people in the country, what is the point? That is why voters are so disgusted and disengaged from politics. Then, the problem gets even worse because only greedy people run for office. We need to do better.

