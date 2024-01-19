Chip Roy Goes on an EPIC Rant Wondering When Congress Will Work to Improve American's Lives

Chip Roy is sick of politicians arriving in DC and forgetting they are there to represent the people who elected them. Roy went on a rant about the state of it all.

“Every single person I talked to cannot understand how a body – that is supposed to be representative of the people – comes here and manages to make this country worse on a daily basis, no matter who's in the majority.” – Rep. @chiproytx



Can confirm. pic.twitter.com/xOPXVJtJYK — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) January 18, 2024

Also, how do people go to DC pretty poor or lower middle class and within a few years, they are nearly millionaires? That seems pretty weird even though they make good salaries. They aren't the kind of salaries that would make one easily a millionaire. Things that made you go hmmmm.

"What in the Hell is this Congress doing for them" Chip Roy is a good one. https://t.co/q5raBypFkQ — Brandon Riffey (@brandonriffey) January 18, 2024

It would be nice if perhaps they started to think about improving the lives of people back home.

They get all the perks for doing nothing & don't have to abide by any of the laws of the mere peasants.They get full pension, medical for doing nothing. It all needs an overhaul.They would work for the people if it effected them. https://t.co/sAuZwVs9yR — JG the Igniter 🔥 (@Ghostwhisper77) January 19, 2024

Bingo. All of this hits the nail on the head.

“Every single person I talked to cannot understand how a body – that is supposed to be representative of the people – comes here and manages to make this country worse daily, no matter who's in the majority.” – Rep. @chiproytx, @HouseGOP & @SpeakerJohnson

SHUT GOVERNMENT DOWN!! https://t.co/CxPNfKnbXu — 🇺🇸 BUSTA RINO 🇺🇸 (@bustaRINO) January 18, 2024

Might as well as regular Americans won't even notice.

One of the very few good guys left in Congress https://t.co/I34g9XAk5m — Dude In Coz (@dudeincoz) January 18, 2024

There are maybe like 7. That's the sad commentary on our Congress these days.

Chip Roy with epic levels of self-awareness as per usual. I believe congress’ approval rating is 12-15%. Shocking https://t.co/qAFF5ewCNN — Tyler JC (@TylerJC721382) January 18, 2024

At least someone in Congress has some self awareness. Not that it matters. Too many others do know how disliked they are and they just don't care.

Love Chip, or hate him he speaks the truth. The actions of our Congress people do not match the will of the American citizens. https://t.co/VToZxFU7MT — Be Strategic! (@bestrategic2) January 18, 2024

Our nation needs more people willing to say it how it is no matter how that makes people feel. The truth shall set us free!

AMEN! What’s the point in voting for either party anymore? The outcome is the same no matter which party is in power. The republicans just move the country to destruction a little slower than the Dems. That’s all.



When the Dems are admitting the border is a crisis… when even… https://t.co/m9sKE4Uob6 — Natalie Nichols (@NatalieGNichols) January 19, 2024

Exactly the point Roy is trying to make. If neither party is going to listen to regular people in the country, what is the point? That is why voters are so disgusted and disengaged from politics. Then, the problem gets even worse because only greedy people run for office. We need to do better.

