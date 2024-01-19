South Carolina Senator Tim Scott Will Endorse Donald Trump
We Did Nazi That Coming: Former British MP Calls for the Destruction of...
We Thought Geraldo Retired BUT He Has Thoughts on Iowa
TikTok Is Blasting These Videos to Children?
Heritage Foundation President Lets the World Economic Forum Know They Are the Problem
Jerry Seinfeld Isn't Playing The Woke Game
Betcha Didn't See THIS on the News --> NYC Police Officer Run Over...
Border Schmorder: You Won't Believe What Ole Joe Wants to Focus on Instead
Mr. Wonderful Holds NOTHING Back Criticizing Canada's Not So Wonderful Prime Minister Trud...
Matt Walsh Asks for a Definition of Depression That Is NOT 'Being Sad'...
Chip Roy Goes on an EPIC Rant Wondering When Congress Will Work to...
Karine Jean-Pierre's Spin on 'Bidenomics' and the Border Makes BS Detectors Explode
Matt Walsh Wonders Why the Press Has Gone All In for Polyamory and...
Dear Nikki Haley, Bringing Up Joan Jett Isn't Going to Make Us Like...

The Time It Was Pete Buttigieg's Birthday and Joe Biden Made a Fool of Himself

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:18 PM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Welp, it is Pete Buttigieg's birthday. One would think Joe Biden could get through wishing him a Happy Birthday without any blunders. One would be wrong. 

Advertisement

Um, Joe, gay men tend to not marry women no matter how many sisters they have. Plus, Pete is already married. Maybe Chasten has some sisters.

She's a Doctor. Put some respect on her name.

Much better advice, actually. Too bad one of Jill's many sisters have not talked some sense into her.

It's a rookie mistake.

He's always talking. Maybe, it is better for him to go on vacation every week and not be in front of crowds looking silly.

Recommended

Jerry Seinfeld Isn't Playing The Woke Game
Gordon K
Advertisement

Jill's sisters are probably not interested in helping take care of the old man.

True. This family really doesn't mind sibling swapping.

They are a mess.

This feels like such a joke. Why are we even considering electing a man this feeble when there are millions of other citizens of this country not at death's door?

Advertisement

Yes, and that world is called 'La-La Land'. He certainly doesn't live in reality and that is terrifying since he is the leader of the Free World. Well, allegedly. We all know he really isn't running the show. The question is, 'who is?'.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!










Tags: BIRTHDAY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN PETE BUTTIGIEG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jerry Seinfeld Isn't Playing The Woke Game
Gordon K
We Did Nazi That Coming: Former British MP Calls for the Destruction of Israel
Grateful Calvin
Betcha Didn't See THIS on the News --> NYC Police Officer Run Over by BLM Pro-Palestine Protester
Chad Felix Greene
Heritage Foundation President Lets the World Economic Forum Know They Are the Problem
justmindy
We Thought Geraldo Retired BUT He Has Thoughts on Iowa
RickRobinson
Mr. Wonderful Holds NOTHING Back Criticizing Canada's Not So Wonderful Prime Minister Trudeau
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jerry Seinfeld Isn't Playing The Woke Game Gordon K
Advertisement