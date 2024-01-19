The Time It Was Pete Buttigieg's Birthday and Joe Biden Made a Fool of Himself

Welp, it is Pete Buttigieg's birthday. One would think Joe Biden could get through wishing him a Happy Birthday without any blunders. One would be wrong.

Biden went from singing Happy Birthday to Pete Buttigieg to advising that a man should marry a woman with a lot of sisters so at least one of them will always love you. pic.twitter.com/G5wkrjPj0J — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 19, 2024

Was… was he giving that advice to Pete, because… boy I’ve got a surprise for him. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) January 19, 2024

Um, Joe, gay men tend to not marry women no matter how many sisters they have. Plus, Pete is already married. Maybe Chasten has some sisters.

Singing happy birthday. A tradition invented by Jill Biden. https://t.co/fMo2HeF5FI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 19, 2024

She's a Doctor. Put some respect on her name.

Or just marry a women who loves you enough to not let you continue to be an embarrassment just because she wanted to live in the White House. https://t.co/a0juM7kfct — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) January 19, 2024

Much better advice, actually. Too bad one of Jill's many sisters have not talked some sense into her.

It's a rookie mistake.

He's always talking. Maybe, it is better for him to go on vacation every week and not be in front of crowds looking silly.

Jill's sisters are probably not interested in helping take care of the old man.

Uh.



So Hunter had that affair with his brothers widow.



Maybe no make this "joke" https://t.co/WNrlSzrFjm — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱🕎, Avenge Them (@Pimpernell13) January 19, 2024

Also a woman should marry a man with brothers so you can hook up with your brother in law after he dies of cancer — ben 🌐🏗️🏡 (@hayesy316) January 19, 2024

Well now we know why Hunter thought it was alright to bang his dead brother’s wife 😂



What a wild thing to say 🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Marvz (@Marvz_Said_It) January 19, 2024

True. This family really doesn't mind sibling swapping.

The Biden’s seem to have some very deep and disturbing family issues. — Syrah Shiraz (@Syrah_Shiraz) January 19, 2024

They are a mess.

How the fk is this guy going to survive until 2028 (if he wins 2024) is beyond me. — Zakkk (@Mano55984) January 19, 2024

This feels like such a joke. Why are we even considering electing a man this feeble when there are millions of other citizens of this country not at death's door?

I've got no words for this. He lives in another world. — Insanity Now Serenity Later (@dhood989) January 19, 2024

Yes, and that world is called 'La-La Land'. He certainly doesn't live in reality and that is terrifying since he is the leader of the Free World. Well, allegedly. We all know he really isn't running the show. The question is, 'who is?'.

