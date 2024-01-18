Ted Lieu Is Concerned About Vermin Dignity (You, Not So Much)
The 'House Committee on Homeland Security' Has Paved the Way to Impeach Secretary Mayorkas (Again)

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on January 18, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Well, it is a step in the right direction. It's amazing it has taken this long and this many opportunities have been blown, but we will take it.

Now that the Republican Representatives on this committee have done the right thing, lets see if the Republicans in the full House will do the same.

Coucy
Let's not pretend Mayorkas hasn't had ample opportunity to fix the border.

If they couldn't get it right the first time, maybe they can get it together this time.

Could someone be worse? Truly.

Oh for sure! Democrats have no problem quickly using their power to oust people when they have the necessary numbers.

If there is anything Republicans will do, it is the very least.

His refusal to do his job has put so many lives at danger including our Border Patrol.

Come on, GOP. We really need a win. Just one win.

