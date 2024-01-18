The 'House Committee on Homeland Security' Has Paved the Way to Impeach Secretary Mayorkas (Again)

Well, it is a step in the right direction. It's amazing it has taken this long and this many opportunities have been blown, but we will take it.

BREAKING: All 18 Republicans of the House Committee on Homeland Security officially announce support for the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas:



Read more: https://t.co/jRqs3R2FBR pic.twitter.com/R8NhosL7Zt — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) January 18, 2024

Rep. Clay Higgins blasts DHS Sec Mayorkas: "Impeach that man in this committee. We will hold him accountable for his colossal failure." pic.twitter.com/X26ciQjSFi — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) January 18, 2024

Mayorkas is making a mockery of the rule of law.



Congress has a duty to act. We must impeach him. pic.twitter.com/4w1VFAP48R — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) January 18, 2024

Now that the Republican Representatives on this committee have done the right thing, lets see if the Republicans in the full House will do the same.

Q: Do you think Secretary Mayorkas has blood on his hands?



A: Yes, he is responsible for my daughter’s death.



Powerful testimony today from two mothers who tragically lost their daughters because of our border crisis. pic.twitter.com/IjlJSllmXY — Congressman Josh Brecheen (@RepBrecheen) January 18, 2024

Apparently Sams missed our August letter inviting Secretary Mayorkas to testify about the border. And our September letter. And our January letter. And our second offer this week to submit written testimony.



So far, he's tacitly rejected or failed to respond to each one. https://t.co/W3mwb4UG6i — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) January 18, 2024

Let's not pretend Mayorkas hasn't had ample opportunity to fix the border.

Better late than never should have happened the first time. — Jazzy (@JazzyLensing) January 18, 2024

If they couldn't get it right the first time, maybe they can get it together this time.

Who will replace him tho. We don’t need someone worse either!! — justDeb7 (@justnemeth7) January 18, 2024

Could someone be worse? Truly.

Get it done. Pelosi would have ousted someone she didnt want months ago. — Cbeliever (@Janice11nj) January 18, 2024

Oh for sure! Democrats have no problem quickly using their power to oust people when they have the necessary numbers.

It’s the actual LEAST they can do 🙄 — Francesca V (@FVanderhoof) January 18, 2024

If there is anything Republicans will do, it is the very least.

About time — THE PRESS IS FAKE 🇺🇲 (@ThePressIsFake) January 18, 2024

I know the difficulties of the job. But refusing to enforce the law and abusing your discretion is never an option. The decisions made by the Secretary have put American and migrant lives at risk, turning the border into a humanitarian, public safety, and national security… https://t.co/zCgPftgEUA — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) January 18, 2024

His refusal to do his job has put so many lives at danger including our Border Patrol.

Secretary Mayorkas has:



- Refused to enforce the laws of Congress

- Abused his authority

- Breached the American people's trust



All resulting in an unprecedented border crisis that has cost thousands of lives.



Enough is enough. It's time to impeach. https://t.co/KxOJQEbb8m — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) January 18, 2024

Come on, GOP. We really need a win. Just one win.

