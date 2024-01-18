Are You an Adult Who Doesn't Own a House? Why Blame Yourself When...
Kamala Harris Is One Heartbeat from the Presidency and Is Also Awed by Simple Math

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on January 18, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It is really terrifying to stop and consider this woman is merely one heartbeat from leading this country. Also, that heart beat belongs to a man substantially past the average age expectancy for American men. Today, math shocked Kamala. 

Advertisement

Yes, Kamala. It's crazy to think people born 18 years ago are 18 years old today. Wild, even.

The Math is simple to most people over age 8. For some reason, that does not include Kamala.

When she hosts parties, they just have her blow up balloons for the step and repeat.

Maybe she found some of Hunter's stash and decided to keep it for herself.

She used her fingers and toes.

No one believes in her. This is why the Left locks her away and only allows her to speak at these meetings.

She's not charming at all. That's the phrase you were looking for. Not at all.

Too bad that 'realization' did not leave Kamala 'speechless'. America could use a break.

Advertisement

That would be an epic debate.

Roll the two of them out on stage and call the show 'Dumb and Dumber'. It would do huge numbers. Just make sure and not ask Kamala any math questions.

