Kamala Harris Is One Heartbeat from the Presidency and Is Also Awed by Simple Math

It is really terrifying to stop and consider this woman is merely one heartbeat from leading this country. Also, that heart beat belongs to a man substantially past the average age expectancy for American men. Today, math shocked Kamala.

KAMALA: "It will be a humbling fact to many of us when we realize that anyone who is 18 today — they were born in 2005! Indeed, yes, wow!" pic.twitter.com/Gz8jHteyjg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 18, 2024

Yes, Kamala. It's crazy to think people born 18 years ago are 18 years old today. Wild, even.

Simple math but thanks for the help 😭😭🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/a4AlerR3Za — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕷𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘™️ (@CL4WS_OUT) January 18, 2024

The Math is simple to most people over age 8. For some reason, that does not include Kamala.

I would gladly pay to see Vivek debate this knucklehead in a Veep debate. https://t.co/HIqxML1ZBJ — Joe Tornabene (@JoeT_2) January 18, 2024

One of the most vast reserves of helium in the world is between Kamala Harris’ ears. https://t.co/SiCkjMFG5h — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) January 18, 2024

When she hosts parties, they just have her blow up balloons for the step and repeat.

What is she on? https://t.co/WQNbreONXz — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 18, 2024

Maybe she found some of Hunter's stash and decided to keep it for herself.

Did she do the math in her head or use a calculator? https://t.co/qkXD0BnPNi — 🍺 Florida's Foghorn Leghorn 🍺 (@Foghorn42366341) January 18, 2024

She used her fingers and toes.

Well, if they are as smart as she is, that is believable. — Rick (@rickytwalsh) January 18, 2024

Just the other day she said she was so afraid. Now the cackling. Does anyone take this person seriously. — ❤️☀️🙏🏻Doug🇺🇸🌴🏌🏼‍♂️ (@dougo050445) January 18, 2024

No one believes in her. This is why the Left locks her away and only allows her to speak at these meetings.

Why does she keep saying this exact same thing?? She is not as charming as she thinks pic.twitter.com/wA7HXMq56E — Disrxptive (@DisrXptive_) January 18, 2024

She's not charming at all. That's the phrase you were looking for. Not at all.

URGENT: Brace yourselves for a mind-blowing revelation! Prepare to be humbled as you come to terms with the astonishing truth that the individuals who are currently 18 years old were actually born in the year 2005! Yes, you heard it right, 2005! This realization is bound to leave… — Demetrius (@Demetri28902610) January 18, 2024

Too bad that 'realization' did not leave Kamala 'speechless'. America could use a break.

While I don’t think Vivek is the best strategic move for VP, I would pay anything to watch him expose Kamala for her failures and the fool she is on the debate stage. https://t.co/B8D8RerEGC — ConservoDad (@ConservoDad) January 18, 2024

That would be an epic debate.

Keep trotting her and Joe out on stage at the same time. The Democrats would all loose https://t.co/jTUNdogh4c — Texas Son(Descendant of Andrew Jackson 7th POTUS) (@9186Retired) January 18, 2024

Roll the two of them out on stage and call the show 'Dumb and Dumber'. It would do huge numbers. Just make sure and not ask Kamala any math questions.

