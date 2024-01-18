The Strange New Respect for John Fetterman Continues As He Calls Out Slimy Senator Menendez

We aren't sure what happened to Senator Fetterman, but we have a strange new respect. Apparently, his health challenges have had the unexpected result of making him a sane political thinker. All we will say is we don't hate it.

Sen. @BasedMikeLee reacts to John Fetterman’s new based policies after getting mental health treatment:



“If we can find that.. I hope we can replicate it and have all 100 senators go through it because we’d all be better off..” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/l6vMySNNNk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 18, 2024

Not a bad idea, Senator Lee.

Fetterman is one of the only members pointing out the absurdity and inappropriateness of this situation https://t.co/Dmk0fe2cDF — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 18, 2024

Yes, you read that correctly. A Senator under indictment for helping another country utilizing his inside government knowledge, just walked into a classified briefing. That's not terrifying at all.

Fetterman on Menendez attending classified briefing with Blinken: I don't know why anybody would take a meeting with that sleaze ball..he needs to go...We should have chucked him. I don't know why we haven't chucked him. And I sure hope eventually we do chuck him. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 18, 2024

What if Fetterman is just fighting with his wife and trying to upset her using the public forum? 🤔 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 18, 2024

This is 100% a possibility.

Fetterman endorses Andy Kim in NJ Senate race



"I feel very secure knowing that he has no gold bars underneath his mattress and won’t ever be accused of being a foreign agent for Egypt or Qatar.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 18, 2024

Those are very specific examples for some reason. https://t.co/fqaFPaj3yY — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 18, 2024

It's almost like that description applies to one of his Senate colleagues or something.

It's become clear Fetterman was never a Democrat, he was just depressed. https://t.co/8GBq8LuySM — Holden (@Holden114) January 18, 2024

It's amazing how modern medicine can help us recover from mood disorders and move on to live happy healthy lives.

Pa republican, who voted for Oz, here. Do not follow all of Fetterman's votes, but I like his stance on Israel, Menendez, as well as proclaiming himself not a progressive .

Appears to be a better senator for Pa than the empty suit Casey. — Douglas Masucci (@dmasucci17) January 18, 2024

Let's be honest, he's better than some Republican Senators at this point.

Who had Fetterman being the only Democrat to somewhat come to their senses on their 2024 bingo card? — AMAC (@AMACforAmerica) January 18, 2024

Was fetterman a republican plant? — 🇺🇲🏈💯BLEED BURGUNDY& GOLD💯🏈🇺🇲 (@burgandyblood44) January 18, 2024

As if the GOP could ever do something that brilliant.

WOW I think we found the cure for many lefties! Whatever happened to John Fetterman, needs to happen to all these crazy lefties! Well done! — Snowdrifter (@Snowdrifter2) January 18, 2024

Fetterman body double is based af — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 18, 2024

Please do not alert the police. We don't want the old one back. Heh.

