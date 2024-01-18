Hip-Hop Star Blasts Biden: ‘Too Old to Be Our President'
The Strange New Respect for John Fetterman Continues As He Calls Out Slimy Senator Menendez

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:02 PM on January 18, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

We aren't sure what happened to Senator Fetterman, but we have a strange new respect. Apparently, his health challenges have had the unexpected result of making him a sane political thinker. All we will say is we don't hate it.

Not a bad idea, Senator Lee.

Yes, you read that correctly. A Senator under indictment for helping another country utilizing his inside government knowledge, just walked into a classified briefing. That's not terrifying at all.

This is 100% a possibility.

It's almost like that description applies to one of his Senate colleagues or something.

It's amazing how modern medicine can help us recover from mood disorders and move on to live happy healthy lives.

Let's be honest, he's better than some Republican Senators at this point.

As if the GOP could ever do something that brilliant.

Please do not alert the police. We don't want the old one back. Heh.

