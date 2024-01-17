JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Defends Donald Trump and Will Probably Never Be Invited Back On TV

'You Have Been Warned': Jordan Peterson Loses 'Re-Education' Court Battle, Promises War
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on January 17, 2024
Paul Morigi/AP Images for JPMorgan Chase

Jamie Dimon is the CEO of JP Morgan and he had quite a bit to say today about Trump, the state of the election, and President Biden. 

Pretty certain the folks on mainstream media weren't ready for that truth bomb. It's the economy, stupid!

It was probably not on the Bingo card.

Politics is full of people looking for clout and access. That does not make what he is saying untrue.

Attention Biden Administration. You may want to pay attention to this advice.

'You Have Been Warned': Jordan Peterson Loses 'Re-Education' Court Battle, Promises War
Grateful Calvin
Maybe attacking half of America is not a great idea.

Biden believes he can tell people things and they'll buy it even when what is in front of their eyes tells them something different. His power of persuasion is diminishing along with his ability to lead.

Dimon may never be seen again on mainstream television.

Time will tell if the silent Trump supporter is still as strong as it was in 2016.

