JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Defends Donald Trump and Will Probably Never Be Invited Back On TV

Jamie Dimon is the CEO of JP Morgan and he had quite a bit to say today about Trump, the state of the election, and President Biden.

BREAKING - EXPLOSIVE: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon tells CNBC people are voting for Trump because he was right about the economy, immigration, and China, says people should be a bit more respectful of MAGA people. They know what they are doing. WATCH pic.twitter.com/fMHgLrZF0d — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 17, 2024

Advertisement

Pretty certain the folks on mainstream media weren't ready for that truth bomb. It's the economy, stupid!

I did not think we’d see Jamie Dimon defending MAGA but here we are. 😳 pic.twitter.com/cDXJWDLRyk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 17, 2024

It was probably not on the Bingo card.

Jamie Dimon hates Americans but sees where the wind is blowing. And he’s right to flatter Trump - that’s how you write your own ticket into the White House. Not by having values. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 17, 2024

Politics is full of people looking for clout and access. That does not make what he is saying untrue.

“If you do not control the borders you are going to destroy our country.”



JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon slams Biden’s open border policies.



pic.twitter.com/Il30fGi6Iy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 17, 2024

Attention Biden Administration. You may want to pay attention to this advice.

"I don't like how Trump said things, but he wasn't wrong about those critical issues. That's why they're voting for him. People should be more respectful of our fellow citizens," says @JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. "I think this negative talk about MAGA will hurt Biden's campaign." pic.twitter.com/WKnDjBvefO — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) January 17, 2024

Maybe attacking half of America is not a great idea.

It destroyed the network's narrative, this is the CEO of JP Morgan talking, not some bum off the street!! — Skonz (@theonlyskonz) January 17, 2024

Joes trying to do traditional Dem deflection tactic.But what Joe doesnt get is we’re not in traditional times.Traditional tactics doesnt mean squat anymore. Ppl not only see it now, they feel it. Ppl dont like it when you try to tell them what they see & feel with agenda purposes — 🇺🇸PhishieFromPhilly🇺🇸 (@Phishie_Philly) January 17, 2024

Biden believes he can tell people things and they'll buy it even when what is in front of their eyes tells them something different. His power of persuasion is diminishing along with his ability to lead.

Many Republicans need to hear Dimon’s message. — Michael Goolsby (@MichaelGoolsbyV) January 17, 2024

Jamie Dimon is as liberal as they come, but by pointing out that Trump was right on the economy, immigration, and China, he won't be on MSM again anytime soon because on the left no one is allowed to say anything positive about Trump, and if they do they will be punished. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) January 17, 2024

Dimon may never be seen again on mainstream television.

Advertisement

I’m shocked this actually aired on CNBC.



My sense is that many other CEOs feel the same way, they’re just not willing to risk being cancelled for speaking out in favor of Trump or MAGA.



Much like Trump voters who silently support him but won’t put a Trump sign in their yard — Scott Mitchell (@ScottMit99) January 17, 2024

Time will tell if the silent Trump supporter is still as strong as it was in 2016.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



























