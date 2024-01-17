Flordia Board of Education Confirms ANOTHER Common Win Ending Tax Dollars for DEI Programs

Ron DeSantis continues to ensure Florida's Colleges and Universities are rid of the cancer of DEI and Ben Crump is mad, so you know it's been a good day.

Florida’s Board of Education announces rule that bars public colleges from using state and federal funds for diversity, equity and inclusion programs, activities and policies. https://t.co/KZ7LD8eCc1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 17, 2024

Florida’s Board of Education announced a new rule on Wednesday that bars public colleges from using state and federal funds for diversity, equity and inclusion programs, activities and policies. The rule, which applies to the 28 schools within the Florida College System, “will ensure that taxpayer funds can no longer be used to promote DEI on Florida’s 28 state college campuses,” the board wrote in a statement.

Sounds like a great rule!

We absolutely must implement this nationwide. https://t.co/IGUHrsh7yE — Max (@MaxNordau) January 17, 2024

Florida was a good start, but all over the country sounds even better.

This could be us but you just playin https://t.co/FxInOThh6w — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) January 17, 2024

Common Ron W https://t.co/G9ZyaXwlgL — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 17, 2024

Florida is doing it right. https://t.co/OERTNsCBBJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 17, 2024

It's time for other states to follow suit excising DEI.

It’s hard and it’s frustrating down here… pray my (our) strength to fight the good fight. 😫🥴😩 https://t.co/1MyHxqRtbl — Cameron C. Beatty, Ph.D. (@CameronCarl) January 17, 2024

Of course the crying Leftist had to make an appearance.

An utterly absurd, infuriating policy that will harm students, colleges, and ultimately, the state. https://t.co/7cW5wXJb67 — Walt Ecton (@WaltEcton) January 17, 2024

Leftist tears are delicious.

Can someone sue the airlines, please? https://t.co/iSaawCvbgb — joyce b (@joycebyers77) January 17, 2024

Yes, please. It would be nice to not be terrified your pilot was a token hire.

try reporting factually for a change ... just like reporting Texas was responsible for the mother and children, all total lies and doubles down on the lie ...credibility is just rolled over by Dem's https://t.co/mS6IwnLS3j — Edward Brennan (@brennan4572) January 17, 2024

NBC report factually? That's a laugh!

They can't do that since they receive pell grant money and federal student loan money! All that money can be pulled and the colleges would collapse! https://t.co/sJfGTGAzVL — Joe_is_my_president (@my79852) January 17, 2024

It's funny every time the Left thinks they have the thing that will trip DeSantis up, he is always two steps ahead of them.

DEI is racist and should be abolished. — Louie (@reallouiehuey) January 17, 2024

Obviously, students in the state of Florida will suffer from this nonsense. Doesn't a quality education cover various opinions on a subject so that the student can make an educated decision, a decision that is not driven by the state or local government? — Fred Shaheen (@FredShaheen) January 17, 2024

This rule will ensure Florida kids aren't segregated by race and certain races aren't seen as superior or less capable than others. Removing DEI actually levels the playing field for all students. This is a good thing for Florida's children.

