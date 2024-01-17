Flordia Board of Education Confirms ANOTHER Common Win Ending Tax Dollars for DEI Programs

The 'Ultimate World Cruise' Is a Dreamy Escape from Primary Season for This...
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on January 17, 2024
AngieArtist

Ron DeSantis continues to ensure Florida's Colleges and Universities are rid of the cancer of DEI and Ben Crump is mad, so you know it's been a good day.

Advertisement

Florida’s Board of Education announced a new rule on Wednesday that bars public colleges from using state and federal funds for diversity, equity and inclusion programs, activities and policies. 

The rule, which applies to the 28 schools within the Florida College System, “will ensure that taxpayer funds can no longer be used to promote DEI on Florida’s 28 state college campuses,” the board wrote in a statement.

Sounds like a great rule!

Florida was a good start, but all over the country sounds even better.

It's time for other states to follow suit excising DEI.

Of course the crying Leftist had to make an appearance.

Leftist tears are delicious.

Yes, please. It would be nice to not be terrified your pilot was a token hire.

NBC report factually? That's a laugh!

It's funny every time the Left thinks they have the thing that will trip DeSantis up, he is always two steps ahead of them. 

This rule will ensure Florida kids aren't segregated by race and certain races aren't seen as superior or less capable than others. Removing DEI actually levels the playing field for all students. This is a good thing for Florida's children.

