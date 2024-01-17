Barack Obama Wishes Michelle a 'Happy Birthday' but Twitter Has Some Other Sentiments to Express

Today is apparently Michelle Obama's birthday and her oh so loving and attentive husband decided to do a birthday post. The picture he attached was 100 feet away from Michelle, but we digress. In typical Twitter fashion, there were plenty of replies to Barack's tweet. We, at Twitchy, decided to curate a few of our favorites.

This is what 60 looks like.



Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you. pic.twitter.com/OwZlD3z9pz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2024

Her dress is stunning.

I think I can see the drowned paddle boarder in the background. https://t.co/RnUSnsDzex — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) January 17, 2024

Yikes! Hopefully they have added some safety protocols.

Michelle you look fantastic!!



I have some serious problems w your husband's politics but the way you are disrespected by my party, the GOP is a disgrace.



You are a beautiful WOMAN and I wish you happy birthday! 🥳🎂🎉 https://t.co/AgYu6TqQWb — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) January 17, 2024

We all appreciate a magnanimous reply.

Michelle is running for President for @TheDemocrats. https://t.co/rn91UGCztQ — Dan Kleinman of SafeLibraries® (@SexHarassed) January 17, 2024

That's certainly the rumor.

I love this photo. Happy birthday to the former First Lady. https://t.co/FAMj4snTcv — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 17, 2024

Keeping it classy and we can respect it.

Nice!! It's amazing what looting the American tax payers can do for someone!! Love the view!!!! — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 17, 2024

They certainly enriched themselves quite a bit during and after The White House.

This is what a leader looks like. https://t.co/LBqTa8L0hP — Patriots Press (@Patriots1Press) January 17, 2024

Yahoo - The climate crisis is over - if Obama owns a water front home and is able to fly between his several homes without worrying about his carbon emissions , we are all in the clear. Thanks for the reminder the climate crisis is over. — Diana Heard (@PatriotCitzen) January 17, 2024

All the fear mongering about rising sea levels yet I see you prefer beachfront properties. It’s almost as if you don’t believe what’s coming out of your mouth. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 17, 2024

Aren't you afraid that the climate will cause the ocean to rise, and drown you both? Oh, that's right, you stopped that, and healed the planet. My bad, I forgot. — Rich Booker (@rbooker_rich) January 17, 2024

Another example of 'rules for thee, but not for me'. Democrats are quite famous for believing in that kind of moral code. The Obamas, you see, are rich and powerful. They deserve luxury and access to beautiful properties. The poors need to fall in line and save the climate, though.

Why did you take the picture from a mile away? 🤔 — Ethos (@projectethos5) January 17, 2024

Looks like a pretty luxurious property for someone who only had a salary of $400K. — Jacob Paradis (@JacobP2121) January 17, 2024

Only in America and Michelle is rarely even proud of it.

