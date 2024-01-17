Barack Obama Wishes Michelle a 'Happy Birthday' but Twitter Has Some Other Sentiments to Express

MSNBC's Joy Reid Says Republicans Will Never Vote for a 'Brown Lady'
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on January 17, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Today is apparently Michelle Obama's birthday and her oh so loving and attentive husband decided to do a birthday post. The picture he attached was 100 feet away from Michelle, but we digress. In typical Twitter fashion, there were plenty of replies to Barack's tweet. We, at Twitchy, decided to curate a few of our favorites.

Her dress is stunning.

Yikes! Hopefully they have added some safety protocols.

We all appreciate a magnanimous reply.

That's certainly the rumor.

Keeping it classy and we can respect it.

They certainly enriched themselves quite a bit during and after The White House.

Another example of 'rules for thee, but not for me'. Democrats are quite famous for believing in that kind of moral code. The Obamas, you see, are rich and powerful. They deserve luxury and access to beautiful properties. The poors need to fall in line and save the climate, though.

Only in America and Michelle is rarely even proud of it.

Tags: BIDEN DNC MARTHA'S VINEYARD MICHELLE OBAMA OBAMA

