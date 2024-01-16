HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani...
Nikki Haley Announces She Will Not Debate Unless Donald Trump Jumps in the Fray

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:37 PM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Nikki Haley announced today you won't be seeing her on the debate stage any longer unless Donald Trump plans to be there also.

To be fair, we have seen Nikki and Ron debate several times so a repeat of the same may get boring for viewers. On the other hand, debating frequently is great preparation for when primary season is over and the Republican candidate faces Biden or whomever they replace the dementia addled (allegedly) fool (that part is true) with.

Trump's former attorney apparently believes Nikki is running to be Trump's Vice President. This is 'the tea' as the young folks say.

Podcast host, John Burk, saw it differently. He thinks she is dodging DeSantis.

Still others saw no reason for Trump to debate and believe Nikki has no standing to demand it.

Of course, there had to be some jokes about her constant reference to her website in the last debate.

Tomi Lahren was unimpressed with Nikki's show of force.

Candace Owens, who endorsed Vivek in Iowa, also wasn't feeling Nikki's demand. Vivek has dropped out at this time and Candace has not come out strongly for any other candidate as of yet.

There is a whole lot of speculation Trump plans to pick Haley as his Vice President. Time will tell.

Trump is indeed difficult to handle at a debate. His style is very hard to manage.

Leave it to 'Three Year Letterman' to bring the jokes. He can make even the nastiest thread a bit more humorous. Isn't that the point of Twitter after all?

