Nikki Haley Announces She Will Not Debate Unless Donald Trump Jumps in the Fray

Nikki Haley announced today you won't be seeing her on the debate stage any longer unless Donald Trump plans to be there also.

We’ve had five great debates in this campaign. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 16, 2024

To be fair, we have seen Nikki and Ron debate several times so a repeat of the same may get boring for viewers. On the other hand, debating frequently is great preparation for when primary season is over and the Republican candidate faces Biden or whomever they replace the dementia addled (allegedly) fool (that part is true) with.

The next debate you do will be with Joe’s VP. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 16, 2024

Trump's former attorney apparently believes Nikki is running to be Trump's Vice President. This is 'the tea' as the young folks say.

That’s an interesting way of ducking DeSantis. — JohnBurk (@johnburk39) January 16, 2024

Podcast host, John Burk, saw it differently. He thinks she is dodging DeSantis.

The front runner doesn't need to slow down so you can catch up. No need for Trump to debate.

Trump speaks right to the American people.



I bet you were advised that the more people hear from you, the more they can't stand you, just like Ron. — Rosa 🦅🇺🇸 (@AquaBreezesRosa) January 16, 2024

Still others saw no reason for Trump to debate and believe Nikki has no standing to demand it.

Donald Trump has ducked all the debates, still beat you by a large margin in Iowa & leading in the polls. Get lost — Tessa Marki (@tessa_marki) January 16, 2024

Sad. How will I know what website to go to so I can see DeSantis' lies now? https://t.co/S8MPLG4Bnk — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 16, 2024

Of course, there had to be some jokes about her constant reference to her website in the last debate.

Acting like the Queen of Sheba and she got third place in Iowa… https://t.co/NVD2GZglFg — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 16, 2024

Tomi Lahren was unimpressed with Nikki's show of force.

She finished third.

This is utterly delusional unless she knows something that we do not and Ron Desantis is planning to drop out. https://t.co/OkJUtlC6vK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 16, 2024

Candace Owens, who endorsed Vivek in Iowa, also wasn't feeling Nikki's demand. Vivek has dropped out at this time and Candace has not come out strongly for any other candidate as of yet.

For coming in third, she sure sounds a bit high and mighty. Probably not the best strategy, a little humility goes a long way. https://t.co/stqz34ZuZi — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) January 16, 2024

Not debating the guy who just beat you last night is https://t.co/VNhYd5Wpyx pic.twitter.com/P8MMqgIRhH — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) January 16, 2024

Trump is going to select Nikki Haley as his running mate https://t.co/jMG8zMaIcb — Recover Republic 🐊☀️ (@RecoverRepub) January 16, 2024

There is a whole lot of speculation Trump plans to pick Haley as his Vice President. Time will tell.

What on earth would make her think she would win in a debate against Trump? He’s doing her a FAVOR https://t.co/ilIk1LcrUN — Meme Gene (@ofreacharound) January 16, 2024

Trump is indeed difficult to handle at a debate. His style is very hard to manage.

It is a violation of the First Amendment for him to refuse to debate you — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 16, 2024

Leave it to 'Three Year Letterman' to bring the jokes. He can make even the nastiest thread a bit more humorous. Isn't that the point of Twitter after all?

