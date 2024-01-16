If a Candidate Drops Out and Nary a Voter Cared ... Asa Hutchinson Has Left the Race for GOP Nomination

Breaking News! After a dismal showing in Iowa, Asa Hutchinson has officially suspended his campaign for President. Obviously, this is shocking news that is breaking millions of hearts across America so we will do our best to tread lightly for this story. Just kidding!

JUST IN: Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is ending his 2024 race for president after a dismal showing in the Iowa caucuses. https://t.co/aK7i0qGqn7 — ABC News (@ABC) January 16, 2024

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is ending his 2024 race for president after a dismal sixth-place showing in the Iowa caucuses underscored how little he had been embraced by Republican voters. With 99% of the expected results in, Hutchinson secured just 191 votes in the Iowa caucuses and zero pledged delegates as of Tuesday morning, appearing to underperform his .07% polling average in the Hawkeye State and trailing little-known pastor Ryan Binkley, who has no national profile to speak of. "My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front runner did not sell in Iowa," Hutchinson said in a statement, referring to Donald Trump. "I stand by the campaign I ran. I answered every question, sounded the warning to the GOP about the risks in 2024 and presented hope for our country’s future."

Many on Twitter seemed shocked Asa was even in the race.

Honestly I didn’t even know he was still in the race. — Stephanie Shultz 🎸 (@Multipliedmoms2) January 16, 2024

Pretty sure you are not the only one.

Oh wow...did not see this coming. I was sure he would stick it out.



I'm kidding. He never had a chance. https://t.co/zcSJ2YpLrh — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 16, 2024

Other than literally everyone? Snicker.

What a waste of time. He should have dropped out much earlier. — Michael Himes (@praetorious777) January 16, 2024

America just isn’t ready for an Asan American president — Harry (@DocEgonSpengler) January 16, 2024

Yes. An old white guy is just a bridge too far for America.

The race just broke wide open. https://t.co/h2q2eL7vQm — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 16, 2024

It is anybody's race now. Heh.

Thank you Asa Hutchinson for standing up to the Trump wing of the party. You will always have my profound respect. You ran a great race. The future has much in store for you Gov. https://t.co/aw8GFPYbdo — Chris Christie Fan (@Christie4Pres) January 16, 2024

To be fair, some tweeps had kind words for Asa's send off. Christie and Asa were the most 'anti-Trump' guys in the race by a long mile. It will be interesting to see if DeSantis and Haley step up their attacks on Trump now that he is the clear and undisputed leader and one of them needs to break away and shake the other off to have any chance.

