Is Dopey Leading Disney? Karol Markowicz Asks What Disney Could Do To Win...
Woke Thread Trashing Popular Authors For Being Too Pro-Israel and Other Insanity Goes...
PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied...
Busted: Reporter Catches San Antonio Cops Doing Some Questionable Work Regarding Illegal M...
HOO BOY! MSNBC Panel VERY Alarmed by Iowa Caucus Result (Does THIS Meltdown...
Pro-Palestine Protest at a NYC Cancer Hospital Proves the Protests May Be the...
Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Sometimes They Wear Handlebar Mustaches and Call Everyone...
David French Argues That DEI Has Become 'Yet Another Catchall Boogeyman'
New York Times Explains How Climate Extremist Justifies Political Violence
Hundreds of Government Employees to Walk Off the Job Tuesday to Protest Biden's...
Iowa Caucuses Going Great If Your Name Is Donald Trump; Trump Wins Easily
Let's Get Ready to RUMBLLLLE! Stay With Twitchy for the Latest LIVE...
Nikki Haley Has a Really Long Answer to the Question, Can a Man...
Really? Taylor Lorenz Says Gaza Is Being Slammed With COVID Variants 'Cooked Up...

If a Candidate Drops Out and Nary a Voter Cared ... Asa Hutchinson Has Left the Race for GOP Nomination

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:25 AM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Breaking News! After a dismal showing in Iowa, Asa Hutchinson has officially suspended his campaign for President. Obviously, this is shocking news that is breaking millions of hearts across America so we will do our best to tread lightly for this story. Just kidding!

Advertisement

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is ending his 2024 race for president after a dismal sixth-place showing in the Iowa caucuses underscored how little he had been embraced by Republican voters.

With 99% of the expected results in, Hutchinson secured just 191 votes in the Iowa caucuses and zero pledged delegates as of Tuesday morning, appearing to underperform his .07% polling average in the Hawkeye State and trailing little-known pastor Ryan Binkley, who has no national profile to speak of.

"My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front runner did not sell in Iowa," Hutchinson said in a statement, referring to Donald Trump. "I stand by the campaign I ran. I answered every question, sounded the warning to the GOP about the risks in 2024 and presented hope for our country’s future."

Many on Twitter seemed shocked Asa was even in the race.

Recommended

PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th
Sam J.
Advertisement

Pretty sure you are not the only one.

Other than literally everyone? Snicker.

Yes. An old white guy is just a bridge too far for America.

It is anybody's race now. Heh.

Advertisement

To be fair, some tweeps had kind words for Asa's send off. Christie and Asa were the most 'anti-Trump' guys in the race by a long mile. It will be interesting to see if DeSantis and Haley step up their attacks on Trump now that he is the clear and undisputed leader and one of them needs to break away and shake the other off to have any chance.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



Tags: 2024 NIKKI HALEY PRESIDENT TRUMP 2024 ELECTION DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th
Sam J.
Woke Thread Trashing Popular Authors For Being Too Pro-Israel and Other Insanity Goes PAINFULLY Viral
Sam J.
Is Dopey Leading Disney? Karol Markowicz Asks What Disney Could Do To Win Back the Boycotters
justmindy
HOO BOY! MSNBC Panel VERY Alarmed by Iowa Caucus Result (Does THIS Meltdown Sound Familiar?)
Doug P.
Busted: Reporter Catches San Antonio Cops Doing Some Questionable Work Regarding Illegal Migrants
Twitchy Video
Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Sometimes They Wear Handlebar Mustaches and Call Everyone 'Brother'
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th Sam J.
Advertisement