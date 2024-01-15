Pathetic Keith Olbermann Gets Owned 'Again' on the Internet by an 'Outkick Media' Guy

A bit of background to help understand the next story. David Hookstead is a part of 'Outkick Media'. He likes to prank the internet for fun. His latest prank was attempting to make people believe this long weekend was as result of D-Day and get it trending. It seems his goal is to get people to watch 'Band of Brothers'. Not a bad goal, actually.

I also successfully pulled off another classic D-Day troll. I’ve managed to get D-Day to be a top trending topic twice in my life. I attempted to go for the trifecta. That didn’t happen, but it still went mega-viral. Shoutout to everyone telling me to watch “Band of Brothers.” Hadn’t heard of it before!

Keith, you're 64 with no family who loves you, your career crashed during the Obama administration and you now scream into an iPhone camera.



I'm 31 with a major role at a massive media company, own a real estate company and I'm not lonely and isolated like you.



Good luck! https://t.co/rbrKlAY8Oz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2024

The people who use the internet are equally as silly and got it trending. Along comes Keith Olbermann who felt the need to comment on all of this for some reason. Poor Keith. Why does he always embarrass himself? He's giving all the Boomers a bad name.

You're a woman at a bar and this man walks up to you. How fast are you calling security? pic.twitter.com/wONXAA0q4C — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2024

If Keith was not an awful person, we might feel sorry for him.

Can you believe X is free? I’m also glad to see that moron Keith Olbermann, who stopped being relevant around the time Obama was done being President, is still doing his cringe shtick.

As you can see, David is really enjoy dunking on Keith.

Keith got delayed by the weather buddy give him a break — Joseph Naffziger (@Joenaffco) January 15, 2024

Sad career since leaving ESPN. But knowing they are owned buy Disney, not surprising — redacted (@truckboss78) January 15, 2024

Keith always was full of himself — Chuck McGinness (@ChuckMcGinness1) January 15, 2024

Keith is full of lots of things.

He was bad enough that even ESPN let him go. — Cody Fish (@1978fish) January 15, 2024

I think we should all say a prayer for Keith, and have sympathy for the lonely old miserable man….lol — Bigmoney (@BigMoney0784) January 15, 2024

Honestly, Keith needs a whole bunch of prayers if we are being honest.

Dude is such a loser, it's almost sad — Right (@Daddykins88) January 15, 2024

Sad is the least of it.

He’s also gained a little weight. pic.twitter.com/IryndCwSiV — R (@FightOn4USC) January 15, 2024

This tweet wins the day.

I used to think Keith Olbermann was hilarious when I was 10 years old and he made funnies about sports — Ol' Blue (@Oldebluedog) January 15, 2024

He should have stuck to sports. People loved him doing that. When he decided to become a political pundit, he went downhill.

Literally irrelevant old man with nobody who loves him types on platform he swore off months ago. — BigCityBigfoot (@bigcitybigfoot) January 15, 2024

It's a good day to be David Hookstead https://t.co/KfzhODpbqR — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) January 15, 2024

Happy for a successful internet take down by the guys at Outkick. Keith has to take another 'L' on the internet. Maybe he should stay off Twitter 'for real' this time.

