Joe Biden Pointed and Told Iran 'Don't' ... Iran Replied 'Watch Us' and...
What to Expect at the 2024 Iowa Caucuses
Here's Egypt's Border Fence Against Gaza
Hakeem Jeffries Wants a Colorblind Society on MLK Day but the Left Can't...
NBC News: Swamp ‘Devising Plans’ to Stop Trump From Using Military to Enforce...
Sixty-Eight-Year-Old Woman Uses Surrogate to Have Her Dead Son's Baby, Her Own Grandchild
The FBI Gets Community Noted As They Pay 'Tribute' to MLK Jr., Who...
A Very Disarming Story! Georgia United Credit Union Bans Guns and Ammo Purchases...
Axios: Biden Is 'Running Out' of Patience With Netanyahu as War Reaches 100th...
'Who Cares, Eh?' Poll of Canadians' Feelings on American Democracy Brings Us ALL...
HOT GUN Part Deux: Madison Marsh Wins Miss America 2024
Bill Clinton Preening on About 'Doing What Is Right' to Honor Martin Luther...
Did Trump Stab Vivek in the Back Right Before the Iowa Caucus?
X CEO Linda Yaccarino Shares the Secret Ingredient in Her Meatballs annnd People...

Pathetic Keith Olbermann Gets Owned 'Again' on the Internet by an 'Outkick Media' Guy

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on January 15, 2024
Twitchy

A bit of background to help understand the next story. David Hookstead is a part of 'Outkick Media'. He likes to prank the internet for fun. His latest prank was attempting to make people believe this long weekend was as result of D-Day and get it trending. It seems his goal is to get people to watch 'Band of Brothers'. Not a bad goal, actually.

Advertisement

I also successfully pulled off another classic D-Day troll. I’ve managed to get D-Day to be a top trending topic twice in my life. I attempted to go for the trifecta. That didn’t happen, but it still went mega-viral. Shoutout to everyone telling me to watch “Band of Brothers.” Hadn’t heard of it before!

The people who use the internet are equally as silly and got it trending. Along comes Keith Olbermann who felt the need to comment on all of this for some reason. Poor Keith. Why does he always embarrass himself? He's giving all the Boomers a bad name.

If Keith was not an awful person, we might feel sorry for him.

Can you believe X is free? I’m also glad to see that moron Keith Olbermann, who stopped being relevant around the time Obama was done being President, is still doing his cringe shtick.

Recommended

Here's Egypt's Border Fence Against Gaza
Brett T.
Advertisement

As you can see, David is really enjoy dunking on Keith.

Keith is full of lots of things.

Honestly, Keith needs a whole bunch of prayers if we are being honest.

Sad is the least of it.

This tweet wins the day.

He should have stuck to sports. People loved him doing that. When he decided to become a political pundit, he went downhill.

Advertisement

Happy for a successful internet take down by the guys at Outkick. Keith has to take another 'L' on the internet. Maybe he should stay off Twitter 'for real' this time.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!





Tags: D-DAY ESPN KEITH OLBERMANN MLK VIRAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Egypt's Border Fence Against Gaza
Brett T.
Joe Biden Pointed and Told Iran 'Don't' ... Iran Replied 'Watch Us' and Bombed Innocents Today
justmindy
The FBI Gets Community Noted As They Pay 'Tribute' to MLK Jr., Who They Surveilled and Smeared in Life
Coucy
A Very Disarming Story! Georgia United Credit Union Bans Guns and Ammo Purchases From Bank Accounts
justmindy
Sixty-Eight-Year-Old Woman Uses Surrogate to Have Her Dead Son's Baby, Her Own Grandchild
Laura W.
NBC News: Swamp ‘Devising Plans’ to Stop Trump From Using Military to Enforce Political Agenda
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Egypt's Border Fence Against Gaza Brett T.
Advertisement