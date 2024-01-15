The FBI Gets Community Noted as They Pay 'Tribute' to MLK Jr., Who...
A Very Disarming Story! Georgia United Credit Union Bans Guns and Ammo Purchases From Bank Accounts

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on January 15, 2024
AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File

This is pretty disturbing and may push you to reconsider what bank you use and how you pay for purchases.

That's right, this credit union won't allow you to use your own money to legally purchase guns any longer.

When a Loesch is speaking out on this, you know it's real and problematic.

It certainly looks like things are heading that way.

Absolutely! It's a very slippery slope.

Right on. It is not just the gun concern, there are many other problems in that document.

Now is the time to do your pretend shocked face.

If you leave it in, just know they are going to decide what you can do with the money you earned. They have no problem limiting your purchases of guns, tobacco, or even prescription drugs. Again, can someone please tell these businesses 'Brave New World' was not supposed to be taken seriously?

