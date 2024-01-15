A Very Disarming Story! Georgia United Credit Union Bans Guns and Ammo Purchases From Bank Accounts

This is pretty disturbing and may push you to reconsider what bank you use and how you pay for purchases.

SCOOP: Georgia United Credit Union updated their user agreement



They now monitor your account & block any purchase of guns or ammo



Yep, u can’t buy a gun with your own bank account if you bank with @GAUnitedCU!



Everyone should cancel their accounts!



But wait, there’s more 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/jXzOcw2R7M — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) January 15, 2024

That's right, this credit union won't allow you to use your own money to legally purchase guns any longer.

This is a real problem. It’s basically back door ESG and gun registration. https://t.co/KkuLIxuVHk — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) January 15, 2024

When a Loesch is speaking out on this, you know it's real and problematic.

The ultimate goal is CBDCs to track & control your spending. Do you know who has taken demonstrable action to stop CBDCs? DeSantis.

Do you know who supports it? Trump. https://t.co/RCMQDaxjUQ — Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) January 15, 2024

This is heinous. https://t.co/yQCr4EyfbN — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) January 15, 2024

There are more financial institutions doing similar. We’ll be back to keeping money under a mattress before long. https://t.co/I8g1hWqYZq — Jenny Jingle (@JHolmsted) January 15, 2024

It certainly looks like things are heading that way.

Wow. This is something - and not just the firearm portion. This could be literally ANYTHING they spin to be something it isn’t. “Promote hate, violence, racial intolerance..” ANYTHING can be called that now, depending on who the person making the decision is. https://t.co/PPW7Lnxik1 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) January 15, 2024

Absolutely! It's a very slippery slope.

Do NOT do business with any private entity that seeks to deny you your COTUS rights in the name of #DEI.#CultureWar https://t.co/UitltaK3p4 — The Culture Warrior 🐊🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@Culture_Fight76) January 15, 2024

Woo boy, especially problematic: 1,5,6,8,9,10 https://t.co/Jj4XlE7uKd — Sally R Hemmer (@SallyRoth) January 15, 2024

You can't buy tobacco either if you bank with Georgia United Credit Union 🚨 — Pepper🇺🇸 Support Our Vets🇺🇸Pray for Israel🇮🇱 (@Pepper_Rides) January 15, 2024

Right on. It is not just the gun concern, there are many other problems in that document.

This is their CEO, Debbie Smith.



In her bio on their website, she pledges allegiance to practicing DEI



This credit union is as woke as it gets, and it’s based here in Georgia!



Time to send a message my canceling your accounts and spreading this info far and wide! pic.twitter.com/Dkbc5UyYdW — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) January 15, 2024

Now is the time to do your pretend shocked face.

If you have an account at Georgia Credit Union, you should take your money out asap.@GAUnitedCU https://t.co/01EnxPNOgc — Jessica Horton (@JessieIsHereNow) January 15, 2024

If you leave it in, just know they are going to decide what you can do with the money you earned. They have no problem limiting your purchases of guns, tobacco, or even prescription drugs. Again, can someone please tell these businesses 'Brave New World' was not supposed to be taken seriously?

