SHOCKING VIdeo Detailing Illegal Migrants Receiving a Whole Plethora of Free Stuff Angers Twitter

Perhaps the American government should advise illegal migrants not to give interviews talking about all the free things they receive. It might anger Americans paying taxes who are struggling and can barely eat. Just a thought.

This was his reward for invading the US: 7 months of free meals (3x a day) plus free comfortable hotel rooms in NYC. pic.twitter.com/yKHQTXSFQp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 12, 2024

Basically, these people broke into America, and now they get lodging, free meals and a really nice life, particularly when you consider what life was where they came from.

But like if my train breaks down they won't give me one night https://t.co/jJwBDYYy4b — Ultraspicybae 🇮🇱 (@Buffyinnyc) January 13, 2024

Of course not, Americans are expected to take care of ourselves.

This should piss everyone off so much. https://t.co/C8lk81YmYi — Michael Oxford - Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) January 13, 2024

It really should, but it seems like a whole lot of people just aren't paying too much attention.

This is not the way forward. While millions of Americans are struggling to pay rent or homeless, they are giving criminals three hot squares and free living accommodations. This is beyond infuriating. https://t.co/WiVh75Myql — Chad Franklin 🇺🇸 (@Grokingreality) January 12, 2024

Unless and until American people say enough is enough, and stand on it with protests and voting politicians who support this out, it will continue.

Fully and repeated funded by Republican-controlled House. https://t.co/8uo67aDQoJ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 12, 2024

Correct. This is not fully on Democrats. Republicans have participated in this nonsense.

These people are more important to liberals than any American https://t.co/PlO3XMeq1k — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) January 12, 2024

#BidenBorderInvasion

We are experiencing the intentional destruction of America by establishment globalists. https://t.co/6wdnrlR2tk — Francesca V (@FVanderhoof) January 12, 2024

Americans are just sitting by and watching it all burn.

could record numbers of illegals coming into the country and getting free stuff be part of the reason we are seeing record deficits, inflation, etc? senior homes have been vacated for them, schools have been closed for them, parts of airports have been dedicated to them. https://t.co/lQEEHtLvGQ — Swad (@242swad) January 12, 2024

While Americans can barely afford bread.

Illegal living free in NYC for 7 months & meals included.



Now go interview to Maui fire victims and homeless vets and see how the govt treats them?🤔 https://t.co/tWlTpe3VWH — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) January 13, 2024

Yes, that would be an amazing side by side.

Where can Americans receive this same treatment? 🧐 https://t.co/CTFfFD3rQ5 — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) January 12, 2024

Yes, please! Please inform common Americans where they can go for this help.

Wouldn't you like 3 meals a day and a free hotel for breaking the law? https://t.co/FWsd59nkk8 — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) January 12, 2024

Even 2 meals a day would be great. Parents around America would LOVE to get out of cooking 2 meals per day. That sounds like heaven.

