Kerry Out as 'Climate Czar' to Work With Biden Campaign, Gives ANOTHER Reason...
Rep. Matt Gaetz Calls Bipartisan Senate Border Deal a 'Nightmare'
Almost One Year Later and Lying Liar Biden STILL Has Not Shown His...
Joe Scarborough Tells Sen. Mike Lee What Trump Would Do and It Sounds...
Rumble Host Kim Iversen Has a Question... a STUPID Question, But a Question...
Biden Campaign Advisor Issues Stark Warning and It Feels Like a Whole Bunch...
Actual Hypocrite AOC Is Only Concerned About Kids In Her District and Kids...
Biden Blames the Media for the Fact That Most Americans Think 'Bidenomics' Sucks
The New Apartheid: South Africa Strips Jewish Cricket Star of Captaincy for ......
Did Pete Buttigieg Write This Headline About Plane Crashes Being 'Safer Than Ever'?
NBC News Reports Climate Change Killed Off 'King Kong' Apes 250,000 Years Ago...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker Serves Up a Sanctuary State 'How It Started / How...
Hundreds of Bodies Found in Shallow, Unmarked Graves in a 'Pauper's Cemetery' Behind...
Harvard Prof Who Insulted Harvard Extension School to Own Chris Rufo 'Asked to...

SHOCKING VIdeo Detailing Illegal Migrants Receiving a Whole Plethora of Free Stuff Angers Twitter

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on January 13, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Perhaps the American government should advise illegal migrants not to give interviews talking about all the free things they receive. It might anger Americans paying taxes who are struggling and can barely eat. Just a thought.

Advertisement

Basically, these people broke into America, and now they get lodging, free meals and a really nice life, particularly when you consider what life was where they came from.

Of course not, Americans are expected to take care of ourselves.

It really should, but it seems like a whole lot of people just aren't paying too much attention. 

Unless and until American people say enough is enough, and stand on it with protests and voting politicians who support this out, it will continue.

Recommended

Joe Scarborough Tells Sen. Mike Lee What Trump Would Do and It Sounds a LOT Like Somebody Else
Doug P.
Advertisement

Correct. This is not fully on Democrats. Republicans have participated in this nonsense.

Americans are just sitting by and watching it all burn.

While Americans can barely afford bread.

Advertisement

Yes, that would be an amazing side by side.

Yes, please! Please inform common Americans where they can go for this help.

Even 2 meals a day would be great. Parents around America would LOVE to get out of cooking 2 meals per day. That sounds like heaven.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



Tags: IMMIGRANT MIGRANTS NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY MIGRANT CHILDREN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Scarborough Tells Sen. Mike Lee What Trump Would Do and It Sounds a LOT Like Somebody Else
Doug P.
Rumble Host Kim Iversen Has a Question... a STUPID Question, But a Question Nonetheless
Coucy
Rep. Matt Gaetz Calls Bipartisan Senate Border Deal a 'Nightmare'
Brett T.
Kerry Out as 'Climate Czar' to Work With Biden Campaign, Gives ANOTHER Reason NOT to Vote for Joe
Doug P.
Biden Campaign Advisor Issues Stark Warning and It Feels Like a Whole Bunch of Projection
justmindy
Actual Hypocrite AOC Is Only Concerned About Kids In Her District and Kids At the Border Apparently
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Scarborough Tells Sen. Mike Lee What Trump Would Do and It Sounds a LOT Like Somebody Else Doug P.
Advertisement