Biden Campaign Advisor Issues Stark Warning and It Feels Like a Whole Bunch of Projection

Democrats seem unable to just run a campaign on ideas. They always have to jump to these scare tactics. The latest example is Biden's advisor who claims if Biden does not win, we will never have elections again.

Advertisement

Biden campaign advisor Malcolm Kenyatta resorts to delusional fearmongering: "This next election is literally about whether or not we have elections in the United States!" pic.twitter.com/0sDr8BJTsH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2024

Also, can we talk about how he says 'literally'. LITRALLY. If we took that word away from this younger generation, they would be unable to form a sentence.

They always project their plans. What does this tell you? https://t.co/3lcHo8HMjy — MizDonna (@donwill94062871) January 13, 2024

Ain't that the truth.

Just wants to keep his power and paycheck, has sold his soul. https://t.co/QhbmW6SgfN — Kenny, USA Patriot (@kennethy69) January 13, 2024

A lot of that going around DC, it seems.

It was today that I learned Biden has a campaign advisor.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wHqhz1KXo7 — eve (@eveforamerica) January 13, 2024

There certainly has not been a 'Biden campaign' so it is, indeed, surprising. Literally.

Leadership of the Democratic Party has all the instincts, cravings & actions of a political regime that wants one party rule. Their faux campaign of fighting 4 democracy reflects that. The only thing standing in their way are pesky voters & people who believe in the Constitution https://t.co/noLj88CLVf — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) January 13, 2024

Their fearmongering is hysterical from a group who would actually like to never have elections again. Isn't the DNC the group not allowing a primary and totally shutting out Robert Kennedy?

If it's not clear Joe will win we are planning on canceling the election to save Democracy.



Biden would get basically no blowback whatsoever for something like that. MSNBC would cheer it. https://t.co/XBUnfpt1Sc — David. Bidenomics is a hell of a drug. (@David32375134) January 13, 2024

These people are crazy or just liars! Maybe both. https://t.co/KELy8Zl14u — JenLeaAkins (@jenleaakins) January 13, 2024

Embrace the beauty of 'and'.

Democrats are delusional. All they know are the lies that they have been fed. https://t.co/y38cAliLiP — ⭐ Grace ⭐ (@TexanPatriot55) January 13, 2024

The dems are running scared. The fearmongering they are continually pushing is all the evidence you need.

The question is whether or not the American people want to hold onto the Constitutional Republic we were given by our founding fathers or are they willing to sacrifice that… — Darol (@daroljorg) January 13, 2024

It really is up to the American people and their vision for what the next decade will look like in America.

Advertisement

What he's saying is 100% correct. Just not in the way he thinks... reverse it. — C.Neal (@Shadeaux1200) January 13, 2024

It's called projection.

He’s correct. It is. Because Dems, if they win it all, will get rid of electoral college, go to popular vote. They will pack the court, add DC and PR as states and ensure GOP can’t win again for decades. They will transform us from a constitutional republic to a Marxist state. — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) January 13, 2024

That's absolutely their plan. It's up to conservatives to keep that from happening. 2024 will be the deciding factor.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!























