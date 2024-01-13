Biden Campaign Advisor Issues Stark Warning and It Feels Like a Whole Bunch of Projection

Rumble Host Kim Iversen Has a Question... a STUPID Question, But a Question...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:52 PM on January 13, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Democrats seem unable to just run a campaign on ideas. They always have to jump to these scare tactics. The latest example is Biden's advisor who claims if Biden does not win, we will never have elections again.

Also, can we talk about how he says 'literally'. LITRALLY. If we took that word away from this younger generation, they would be unable to form a sentence.

Ain't that the truth.

A lot of that going around DC, it seems.

There certainly has not been a 'Biden campaign' so it is, indeed, surprising. Literally.

Their fearmongering is hysterical from a group who would actually like to never have elections again. Isn't the DNC the group not allowing a primary and totally shutting out Robert Kennedy?

Embrace the beauty of 'and'.

It really is up to the American people and their vision for what the next decade will look like in America.

It's called projection.

That's absolutely their plan. It's up to conservatives to keep that from happening. 2024 will be the deciding factor.

Tags: 2024 BIDEN ELECTION 2024 ELECTION BIDEN CAMPAIGN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

