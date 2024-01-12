'Wick-ed Stepmother'? Kamala Created an Exclusive Candle Scent and Twitter Had Funny Name Suggestions

Jerry 'Sackville-Baggins' Nadler Reveals His Racism Talking About Why We Need Illegal Immi...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:00 PM on January 12, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

In the latest entry of 'meaningless things Kamala Harris does with her time', apparently she created a candle scent. She then was ostensibly very protective of said scent.

Vice President Kamala Harris created her own signature candle scent with a Los Angeles candlemaker — and didn’t want her successor as California’s junior senator to copy it.

The veep’s jasmine-scented candles bear her office’s seal and have been given out as gifts throughout her tenure, prompting others in Washington to want their own.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), impressed by the item, asked creator Melanie Apple Fields “to produce 125 candles using Harris’ scent for an event he was hosting,”  the Los Angeles Times reported in a profile of Harris.

“Harris’ office gave Padilla permission to produce a similar candle but asked that he use a different scent,” the article said.

Apple Fields told The Post that Harris’ office waived a non-disclosure agreement to allow her to speak with the LA Times about the candles as part of a feature story on Harris’ trips home to California that described her interest in cooking and growing herbs and kumquats. 

“I had an NDA with her — I do have an NDA with her. So I wasn’t allowed to publish anything until this article came out,” said Apple Fields, owner of Voyage et Cie in Tinseltown’s Studio City neighborhood.

She had to make some mark on the world and it certainly was not going to be through anything she has done as Vice-President.

The suggested alternative names for the candle were hilarious.

Yikes. The scent of desperation as that is the only chance she has at ever occupying the Oval Office.

Oof! That's embarrassing.

Kamala has no idea what that smells like since she has never actually been there.

Laws (and weed!) for me, but not for thee!

She certainly has accomplished about as much as one.

Go to any room a bunch of Democratic politicians have hung out in and you can smell it for yourself.

It's really does feel like a TV show and not reality. What a mess! At least the show was entertaining. This is just sad.

