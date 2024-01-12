'UK and US Go to Hell': Protesters in NYC Mad About Yemen Airstrikes
SO Weird: Here's Biden Answering a Question About Lloyd Austin While, um, Creepily...
Watch: Joe Biden Caught on Camera in Pennsylvania Appearing to Forget He Isn't...
GREAT Timing! Biden Trips Over a Certain Somebody While Boasting About IRS Collecting...
My Senator Tim Kaine is a Corrupt A-Hole and These Emails Obtained by...
Jerry 'Sackville-Baggins' Nadler Reveals His Racism Talking About Why We Need Illegal Immi...
Students Sue Harvard and File What Can Only be Called a 'DEVASTATING' Complaint...
POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make...
'Wick-ed Stepmother'? Kamala Created an Exclusive Candle Scent and Twitter Had Funny Name...
POTUS' 'Imagine' Brag About Biden Buying More Votes (With YOUR Money) Collides With...
Adam Schiff for Brains Releases His Plan to Destroy America and Conservatives Are...
State Dept's Excuse for Avoiding Transparency on 'Climate Czar' Expenses Speaks Maddening...
SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIR...
Trump Shared 'WH Senior Living' Video Starring Biden and Just TRY Not to...

Where Were You When Dean Screamed? Marking The (Almost) 20 Year Anniversary of the Howard Dean Scream

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:25 PM on January 12, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

When most people think of Howard Dean, the first thing that comes to mind is the event that lore says derailed his Presidential aspirations. The scream heard around the world changed Dean's political life and not for the better. Next week is the 20 year anniversary of that day.

Advertisement

They're not wrong.

He had very loud emotions.

This was the early days of the press destroying a candidate for no reason. It's the same thing that happened to Marco Rubio over drinking water or Mitt Romney over binders of women. Twenty year ago, it also happened to Democrats. These days, it only happens to Republicans.

Recommended

SO Weird: Here's Biden Answering a Question About Lloyd Austin While, um, Creepily Preoccupied
Doug P.
Advertisement

The Scream requires passion. You have to muster up the passion.

Oh, the times, they are a-changing.

We didn't know how actually crazy Democrats could get.

He missed his calling, maybe.

Advertisement

Not even after twenty years. Sigh. May the 'Dean Scream' live forever in our collective memories.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: DEMOCRAT HOWARD DEAN IOWA IOWA CAUCUSES PRIMARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SO Weird: Here's Biden Answering a Question About Lloyd Austin While, um, Creepily Preoccupied
Doug P.
POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make You Fist-Pump (Watch)
Sam J.
'UK and US Go to Hell': Protesters in NYC Mad About Yemen Airstrikes
Amy Curtis
GREAT Timing! Biden Trips Over a Certain Somebody While Boasting About IRS Collecting Unpaid Taxes
Doug P.
Watch: Joe Biden Caught on Camera in Pennsylvania Appearing to Forget He Isn't Still in the Senate
Coucy
Jerry 'Sackville-Baggins' Nadler Reveals His Racism Talking About Why We Need Illegal Immigrants
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SO Weird: Here's Biden Answering a Question About Lloyd Austin While, um, Creepily Preoccupied Doug P.
Advertisement