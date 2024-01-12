Where Were You When Dean Screamed? Marking The (Almost) 20 Year Anniversary of the Howard Dean Scream

When most people think of Howard Dean, the first thing that comes to mind is the event that lore says derailed his Presidential aspirations. The scream heard around the world changed Dean's political life and not for the better. Next week is the 20 year anniversary of that day.

20 years next Friday



Howard Dean delivered the best campaign rally speech in history.



The "Dean scream" still reasonates today.



pic.twitter.com/tBlLxQbLW8 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 12, 2024

And just think, he was torn apart by the media for that...

Today Biden literally screams into the mic in the middle of a sentence for no reason and the media says nothing. — IEnjoyToast (@IEnjoyToast) January 12, 2024

They're not wrong.

Dude lost the presidency because he had emotions. — beetlerunner (@beetlerunner) January 12, 2024

He had very loud emotions.

It's quite astonishing that two decades have passed. Time has certainly flown by. — Ashley Town (@AshleyTown13) January 12, 2024

I still don’t quite understand why this was such a huge deal. https://t.co/40bLmhCAcS — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 12, 2024

This was the early days of the press destroying a candidate for no reason. It's the same thing that happened to Marco Rubio over drinking water or Mitt Romney over binders of women. Twenty year ago, it also happened to Democrats. These days, it only happens to Republicans.

I am hella tempted to make the Dean Scream my text tone. https://t.co/0rNpYawFQO — Biblically accurate Jess🪽👁️👄👁️🪽 (@LadyJessMacBeth) January 12, 2024

I just still am in awe of it, I can't replicate that scream no matter what I do https://t.co/rhf9TUDxJ2 — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) January 12, 2024

The Scream requires passion. You have to muster up the passion.

Now people accept a crypt keeper and an insane lunatic https://t.co/UUlvNIgHfO — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) January 12, 2024

Remember when this was considered something that disqualified a person from becoming president of the USA? 😱 https://t.co/oGcjy31oSS — Amy Mantravadi (@AmyMantravadi) January 12, 2024

Oh, the times, they are a-changing.

We figured out that Dean was nuts when he did this. Today, Democrats insist that men can be women or can marry other men and they’re taken as seriously as a heart attack. https://t.co/dBPZow9N7I — William “Baptism now saves you” Metz 🦬🏵️ (@MetzUAC1530) January 12, 2024

We didn't know how actually crazy Democrats could get.

Wow. This guy would actually be a decent death metal singer 🤔 https://t.co/yUkRzfrDjw — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) January 12, 2024

He missed his calling, maybe.

Weird how political folklore has it that this (unfairly) cost him the campaign. When in reality it was after he'd badly lost in Iowa having staked everything on winning there. https://t.co/xZTlBSAAWs — Mark (@worgztheowl) January 12, 2024

This will never get old. https://t.co/SEZCTX4pdc — Jonathan Felts (@JonathanFelts) January 12, 2024

Not even after twenty years. Sigh. May the 'Dean Scream' live forever in our collective memories.

