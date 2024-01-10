My 'Ode to Chris Christie On the Day He Announced the End of...
Harvard Holding Summer Program on 'Settler Colonialism' at Palestinian University
The Tides are Changing as News Breaks That Nick Saban is Retiring
House Judiciary Committee Votes to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt of Congress
Johns Hopkins Informs University of Who Is Automatically Guilty of Privilege
Ohio House Votes to Override Gov. Mike DeWine's Veto of 'Anti-Trans Legislation'
BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health...
Chris Christie Withdrawals From Race And is Caught on a Hot Mic Saying...
BBC Reports Israel Carrying Out ‘Summary Executions’ of Gaza Civilians
LOL! Frequent 'Twitchy' Topic and Campaign Flunkee Jess Piper Found Guilty of Campaign...
We're Women Again! CBS News Celebrates All-Women St. Paul City Council, Twitter Has...
Chuck Todd Ponders How Liz Cheney Could Channel Her Influence and 'Credibility With...
Weaponized Government: Feds Trying to Ruin Life of Whistleblower Who Exposed TX Children's...
Twitter Responds to PhD's Demand for Jobs With 'Guaranteed Six Figure Salaries' for...

Yikes! Instagram Censors Video Showing All the Times Hunter Biden Broke Laws for Which His Dad Advocated

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on January 10, 2024
Townhall Media

Large Social Media platforms do the very most to protect Democrats, at least until Elon Musk bought Twitter. Now, Twitter generally allows political speech to stand. That's why it's important this video get as much exposure as possible in places it will be allowed. For a bit of background, this video replays all the times Joe Biden talks about laws his son Hunter Biden is accused of breaking. Oops! It was immediately removed from Instagram as soon as it was published.

Advertisement

Laws are obviously only for the poors and the Republicans.

Not the rest of Americans, just for the ones who vote Republican. Let's not get crazy.

One could get drunk on the schadenfreude.

There is none to be found on the Democratic side, that is for sure.

Recommended

BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Nice work if  you can get it.

Of course, this doesn't pertain to Joe's baby boy.

Well, in theory, they should.

He certainly does not want any videos to play that make Democrats look bad.

Advertisement

His son certainly does.

That pretty much sums it up.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!









Tags: COCAINE DEMOCRAT HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN LAWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco
Grateful Calvin
Johns Hopkins Informs University of Who Is Automatically Guilty of Privilege
Brett T.
Twitter Responds to PhD's Demand for Jobs With 'Guaranteed Six Figure Salaries' for All PhD's
Coucy
Chris Christie Withdrawals From Race And is Caught on a Hot Mic Saying What He REALLY Thinks About Haley
Coucy
The Tides are Changing as News Breaks That Nick Saban is Retiring
Laura W.
We're Women Again! CBS News Celebrates All-Women St. Paul City Council, Twitter Has Thoughts
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco Grateful Calvin
Advertisement