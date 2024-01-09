The Securities and Exchange Commission Was Allegedly Hacked and the Bitcoin Community Is Not Amused

Today, the SEC (The US Securities and Exchange Commission not the college football conference) was apparently 'hacked'. It caused a great deal of consternation in the Bitcoin community.

Uh huh. I’m sure it was “hacked” pic.twitter.com/OzAQtCvnE8 — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) January 9, 2024

SEC confirms its Twitter account was hacked #Bitcoin ETFs have not been approved at this time pic.twitter.com/zivQlM4Oby — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 9, 2024

In the 'hacked' tweet, the SEC said Bitcoin ETFs had been approved for listing on all registered national securities exchanges. The SEC claims 'nope, we were hacked'.

The @SECGov twitter account was compromised, and an unauthorized tweet was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products. — Gary Gensler (@GaryGensler) January 9, 2024

That tweet will soon contain many community notes, we predict.

Please get your own security figured out before worrying about ours — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) January 9, 2024

They may start by getting their Twitter account secured. Just saying.

LMAO GARY dude.



How are you supposed to protect anyone if someone hijacks your Twitter?



Jesus, this is Comedy. — Bloodgood (@bloodgoodBTC) January 9, 2024

How are you supposed to protect investors when you can’t even protect your Twitter account? — Walker⚡️ (@WalkerAmerica) January 9, 2024

It's not a unfair question.

I am no cybersecurity expert, but it seems almost impossible to notice a bad tweet from org account, tweet from the chair's account to correct it, then recover a hacked social media account, then tweet about incident and response to it from hacked account, all in a few minutes... — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) January 9, 2024

That seems very strange.

PROOF YOU WERE HACKED OR ITS MARKET MANIPULATION — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) January 9, 2024

resign immediately you absolute joke https://t.co/zWqfnKiB0I — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 9, 2024

if you thought 2024 was going to be less chaotic than 2023 we have door panels flying off airplanes, COVID at it’s second all time high, and the SEC twitter account getting hacked, so no. https://t.co/GsrTGRa4GU pic.twitter.com/xFoo5KxAell) January 9, 2024

In case no one else has said it, don't ever think the next year will be better and if you do, don't say it out loud. This has not been the case since 2019 or possibly 2018.

inb4 @SECGov Twitter account tweets that @GaryGensler's account was compromised and the ETF was actually approved... https://t.co/k2mvD22JZF pic.twitter.com/vbHcToC7Bo — Liam | Defi-Ant Crypto (💙,🧡) (@defi_antcrypto) January 9, 2024

Minutes ago, the US SEC twitter account was hacked and announced approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF.



Nowhere else but in crypto lol. pic.twitter.com/72cZY29ZiU — GPM - Ticker is $bitcoin (@GetPaidMore) January 9, 2024

The SEC account was not hacked, they prepared a tweet and accidentally published it. — Chad Steingraber (@ChadSteingraber) January 9, 2024

Twitter is dubious. We are sure there will many more developments in this 'hacking'.

On a serious note - ignore all tweets from the official SEC account until there's definitive proof they've regained access to it.



If it really is hacked, there's a decent chance they start to get a bit more degen with the type of content they share. — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) January 9, 2024

You've been warned, America.

