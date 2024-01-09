Politico Reports That the Lloyd Austin Scandal Has Given Republicans a New Weapon
The Securities and Exchange Commission Was Allegedly Hacked and the Bitcoin Community Is Not Amused

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on January 09, 2024
AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

Today, the SEC (The US Securities and Exchange Commission not the college football conference) was apparently 'hacked'. It caused a great deal of consternation in the Bitcoin community.

Advertisement

In the 'hacked' tweet, the SEC said Bitcoin ETFs had been approved for listing on all registered national securities exchanges. The SEC claims 'nope, we were hacked'.

That tweet will soon contain many community notes, we predict.

They may start by getting their Twitter account secured. Just saying.

It's not a unfair question.

Advertisement

That seems very strange.

In case no one else has said it, don't ever think the next year will be better and if you do, don't say it out loud. This has not been the case since 2019 or possibly 2018.

Advertisement

Twitter is dubious. We are sure there will many more developments in this 'hacking'.

You've been warned, America.

Tags: HACKED MONEY SECURITY STOCK MARKET

