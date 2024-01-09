Melania Trump Announces the News of Her Mother's Death

Melania Trump shared the sad news of the loss of her Mother on Twitter tonight.

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija.



Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 10, 2024

So many kind messages rolled in offering sympathy and condolences.

Melania, I'm so sorry for the loss of your dear mother.



1 Thessalonians 13-18:

"We do not want you to be unaware, brothers, about those who have fallen asleep, so that you may not grieve like the rest, who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose, so too will… — Annette Jals (@AMJalsevac) January 10, 2024

Your mother sounds like a wonderful person—my deepest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time, and my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. 🙏🏻❤️ — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 10, 2024

I offer my sincerest condolences for your loss. May the peace and comfort of God envelop you and your family during this challenging period. 🙏🏽 — Wayne DuPree  (@WayneDupreeShow) January 10, 2024

Very sorry for your loss. Losing a parent, no matter how old you are, is heartbreaking. I hope you find comfort knowing your mother is at peace and still with you, watching over you and your son and family. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) January 10, 2024

Losing a parent is a specific kind of hurt and is particularly painful, indeed.

So sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 10, 2024

So sorry for your loss, she was a beautiful, strong woman and wildly proud of you. Sending your family all my love and prayers. pic.twitter.com/cPt5OWkB1a — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) January 10, 2024

The pictures of Melania and her Mother were a wonderful memorial.

So sorry for your loss. May God's peace and comfort rest upon you and your family during this trying time. 🙏🏽 — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) January 10, 2024

Very sorry for your loss. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 10, 2024

My deepest deepest condolences. I'm glad you brought your parents to freedom. Please hug Barron tonight. https://t.co/KIYBGbHooZ — vbspurs (@vbspurs) January 10, 2024

Saying a prayer for Melania and Baron’s comfort tonight. https://t.co/UwhIaQIJ7p — KC Sawyer (@E_SanFranExile) January 10, 2024

These losses are particularly difficult as you help your own children begin to navigate loss of people they held so dear.

The loss of a mother is heartbreaking, I’m thankful she raised such a strong and courageous woman. America is blessed to have had you as First Lady, and will be blessed again to have you back in the East Wing.



Prayers to the Knavs and Trump families. 🙏 https://t.co/0zFh1vLH93 pic.twitter.com/HRyw65okHi — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) January 10, 2024

Prayers for you and the family. 💔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/Kds1ENEOBj — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 10, 2024

Of course, there always has to be a sick soul who takes the opportunity to mock someone during their grief. Hopefully, people are more kind to them when they themselves face pain one day.

What hole will she be buried by? ⛳️ https://t.co/3CeHkyTfXH pic.twitter.com/qjOehUcwMZ — Crowd Pleaser (@USConcubine) January 10, 2024

🏝️🏝️ remember your empathy?? -so do we 🏝️🏝️ pic.twitter.com/vuq0juWElD — Keith 🏝 Aloha 🏝 (@KJNO816) January 10, 2024

Very sorry to hear this Melania, my deepest condolences to you and your family. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 10, 2024

A palate cleanser to close the article. May Melania find peace and comfort with her loved ones during this very difficult time.







