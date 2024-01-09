Melania Trump Announces the News of Her Mother's Death

PBS Documentary Looks at the Fear of Those Opposed to the Sacred Mission...
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:15 PM on January 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Melania Trump shared the sad news of the loss of her Mother on Twitter tonight.

So many kind messages rolled in offering sympathy and condolences. 

Losing a parent is a specific kind of hurt and is particularly painful, indeed.

The pictures of Melania and her Mother were a wonderful memorial.

These losses are particularly difficult as you help your own children begin to navigate loss of people they held so dear.

Of course, there always has to be a sick soul who takes the opportunity to mock someone during their grief. Hopefully, people are more kind to them when they themselves face pain one day.

A palate cleanser to close the article. May Melania find peace and comfort with her loved ones during this very difficult time.



